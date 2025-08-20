Moedas / HTZ
HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc
6.61 USD 0.42 (6.79%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HTZ para hoje mudou para 6.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.13 e o mais alto foi 6.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hertz Global Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HTZ Notícias
Faixa diária
6.13 6.61
Faixa anual
2.77 9.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.19
- Open
- 6.23
- Bid
- 6.61
- Ask
- 6.91
- Low
- 6.13
- High
- 6.61
- Volume
- 2.980 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 69.92%
- Mudança anual
- 99.70%
