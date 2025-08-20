Valute / HTZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc
6.80 USD 0.06 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HTZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.59 e ad un massimo di 7.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTZ News
- History of Tesla & its stock: Timeline, facts & milestones
- Tesla, AltC Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Hertz Global Stock: Revenue Growth Is Still Absent (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Hertz and Amazon Strike a Deal, and Hertz Investors Could Be Reaping the Rewards
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Salesforce, Broadcom Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Jobs Report
- What Are Hertz and Amazon Up to Right Now?
- The New Hertz Is Poised For A Recovery (undefined:HTZ)
- 3 Things Investors Should Know About the New Deal Between Amazon and Hertz
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Bill Ackman Invests $1.27 Billion in a Single Tech Stock, Adds To Google and More - Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon Partnership Sends Hertz Stock Up 8% As US Pre-Owned Car Market Set To Hit $1 Trillion By 2030 - Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon's new deal with Hertz taps into $1 trillion used car market
- Hertz Global Holdings announces resignation of chief human resources officer
- Hertz executive Eric Leef to resign, transition led by Christopher Berg
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- Amazon strikes deal with Hertz to enter $1 trillion used car market
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Hertz Stock (HTZ) in the Fast Lane as it Hitches a Ride With Amazon Autos - TipRanks.com
- Why Hertz Stock Was a Massive Winner on Wednesday
- Hertz Jumps on Amazon Used-Car Sales Partnership
- Carvana’s stock is falling, and Amazon is to blame
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.59 7.11
Intervallo Annuale
2.77 9.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.74
- Apertura
- 6.77
- Bid
- 6.80
- Ask
- 7.10
- Minimo
- 6.59
- Massimo
- 7.11
- Volume
- 14.183 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 105.44%
20 settembre, sabato