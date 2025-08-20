QuotazioniSezioni
HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc

6.80 USD 0.06 (0.89%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HTZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.59 e ad un massimo di 7.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.59 7.11
Intervallo Annuale
2.77 9.40
Chiusura Precedente
6.74
Apertura
6.77
Bid
6.80
Ask
7.10
Minimo
6.59
Massimo
7.11
Volume
14.183 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
23.41%
Variazione Semestrale
74.81%
Variazione Annuale
105.44%
20 settembre, sabato