货币 / HTZ
HTZ: Hertz Global Holdings Inc
6.11 USD 0.08 (1.29%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HTZ汇率已更改-1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点5.98和高点6.23进行交易。
关注Hertz Global Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTZ新闻
- Hertz Global Stock: Revenue Growth Is Still Absent (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Hertz and Amazon Strike a Deal, and Hertz Investors Could Be Reaping the Rewards
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Salesforce, Broadcom Set To Report Earnings As Markets Await Jobs Report
- What Are Hertz and Amazon Up to Right Now?
- The New Hertz Is Poised For A Recovery (undefined:HTZ)
- 3 Things Investors Should Know About the New Deal Between Amazon and Hertz
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Bill Ackman Invests $1.27 Billion in a Single Tech Stock, Adds To Google and More - Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon Partnership Sends Hertz Stock Up 8% As US Pre-Owned Car Market Set To Hit $1 Trillion By 2030 - Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon's new deal with Hertz taps into $1 trillion used car market
- Hertz Global Holdings announces resignation of chief human resources officer
- Hertz executive Eric Leef to resign, transition led by Christopher Berg
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- Amazon strikes deal with Hertz to enter $1 trillion used car market
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Sonic Auto stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Hertz Stock (HTZ) in the Fast Lane as it Hitches a Ride With Amazon Autos - TipRanks.com
- Why Hertz Stock Was a Massive Winner on Wednesday
- Hertz Jumps on Amazon Used-Car Sales Partnership
- Carvana’s stock is falling, and Amazon is to blame
- Carvana Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Driving The Action? - Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)
- Hertz, Amazon Autos partner to sell used vehicles online
日范围
5.98 6.23
年范围
2.77 9.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.19
- 开盘价
- 6.23
- 卖价
- 6.11
- 买价
- 6.41
- 最低价
- 5.98
- 最高价
- 6.23
- 交易量
- 5.995 K
- 日变化
- -1.29%
- 月变化
- 10.89%
- 6个月变化
- 57.07%
- 年变化
- 84.59%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值