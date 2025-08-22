クォートセクション
通貨 / EU
株に戻る

EU: enCore Energy Corp

2.61 USD 0.03 (1.16%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EUの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.49の安値と2.65の高値で取引されました。

enCore Energy Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EU News

1日のレンジ
2.49 2.65
1年のレンジ
1.01 4.45
以前の終値
2.58
始値
2.60
買値
2.61
買値
2.91
安値
2.49
高値
2.65
出来高
4.197 K
1日の変化
1.16%
1ヶ月の変化
12.99%
6ヶ月の変化
91.91%
1年の変化
-34.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K