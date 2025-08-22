通貨 / EU
EU: enCore Energy Corp
2.61 USD 0.03 (1.16%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EUの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.49の安値と2.65の高値で取引されました。
enCore Energy Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EU News
- enCore Energy appoints Kevin Kremke as new CFO
- enCore Energy completes $115 million convertible notes offering
1日のレンジ
2.49 2.65
1年のレンジ
1.01 4.45
- 以前の終値
- 2.58
- 始値
- 2.60
- 買値
- 2.61
- 買値
- 2.91
- 安値
- 2.49
- 高値
- 2.65
- 出来高
- 4.197 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 91.91%
- 1年の変化
- -34.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K