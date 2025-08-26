QuotazioniSezioni
EU: enCore Energy Corp

2.79 USD 0.18 (6.90%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EU ha avuto una variazione del 6.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 2.85.

Segui le dinamiche di enCore Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

EU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 2.85
Intervallo Annuale
1.01 4.45
Chiusura Precedente
2.61
Apertura
2.60
Bid
2.79
Ask
3.09
Minimo
2.60
Massimo
2.85
Volume
6.925 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.90%
Variazione Mensile
20.78%
Variazione Semestrale
105.15%
Variazione Annuale
-30.25%
20 settembre, sabato