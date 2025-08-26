Valute / EU
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EU: enCore Energy Corp
2.79 USD 0.18 (6.90%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EU ha avuto una variazione del 6.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 2.85.
Segui le dinamiche di enCore Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EU News
- How Oil Sanctions Made Russia’s Shadow Fleet Swell
- Europe Announces New Sanctions to Ramp Up Pressure on Russia
- Morning Bid: Central bank bonanza
- The Race Is on to Make Rare Earth Magnets Outside China
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Did Britain Win the Trade War? Why It’s Tough to Declare a Victor.
- France’s Debt Rating Cut on Fears of Political Instability
- enCore Energy appoints Kevin Kremke as new CFO
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- Russia Steps Up Disinformation Efforts as Trump Abandons Resistance
- Google Is Fined $3.5 Billion for Breaking Europe’s Antitrust Laws
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Trump Administration Drops Biden Plan for Flight Delay Compensation
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- How Fining Elon Musk’s X Could Threaten the U.S.-E.U. Trade Deal
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- Europe Is Spending Big on Defense. Will That Help Its Ailing Economy?
- Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India
- As Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Digital Rules, Can Europe Resist?
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 2.85
Intervallo Annuale
1.01 4.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.61
- Apertura
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Minimo
- 2.60
- Massimo
- 2.85
- Volume
- 6.925 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 105.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.25%
20 settembre, sabato