DLPN: Dolphin Entertainment Inc

1.24 USD 0.02 (1.59%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DLPNの今日の為替レートは、-1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.22の安値と1.29の高値で取引されました。

Dolphin Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.22 1.29
1年のレンジ
0.75 1.78
以前の終値
1.26
始値
1.27
買値
1.24
買値
1.54
安値
1.22
高値
1.29
出来高
55
1日の変化
-1.59%
1ヶ月の変化
5.08%
6ヶ月の変化
22.77%
1年の変化
-1.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K