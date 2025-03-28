通貨 / DLPN
DLPN: Dolphin Entertainment Inc
1.24 USD 0.02 (1.59%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DLPNの今日の為替レートは、-1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.22の安値と1.29の高値で取引されました。
Dolphin Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
1.22 1.29
1年のレンジ
0.75 1.78
- 以前の終値
- 1.26
- 始値
- 1.27
- 買値
- 1.24
- 買値
- 1.54
- 安値
- 1.22
- 高値
- 1.29
- 出来高
- 55
- 1日の変化
- -1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.77%
- 1年の変化
- -1.59%
