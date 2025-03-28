Valute / DLPN
DLPN: Dolphin Entertainment Inc
1.35 USD 0.11 (8.87%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DLPN ha avuto una variazione del 8.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.23 e ad un massimo di 1.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Dolphin Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.23 1.35
Intervallo Annuale
0.75 1.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.24
- Apertura
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- Minimo
- 1.23
- Massimo
- 1.35
- Volume
- 79
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.14%
21 settembre, domenica