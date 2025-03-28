QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DLPN
DLPN: Dolphin Entertainment Inc

1.35 USD 0.11 (8.87%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DLPN ha avuto una variazione del 8.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.23 e ad un massimo di 1.35.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.23 1.35
Intervallo Annuale
0.75 1.78
Chiusura Precedente
1.24
Apertura
1.26
Bid
1.35
Ask
1.65
Minimo
1.23
Massimo
1.35
Volume
79
Variazione giornaliera
8.87%
Variazione Mensile
14.41%
Variazione Semestrale
33.66%
Variazione Annuale
7.14%
21 settembre, domenica