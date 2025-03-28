Currencies / DLPN
DLPN: Dolphin Entertainment Inc
1.38 USD 0.04 (2.99%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DLPN exchange rate has changed by 2.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.29 and at a high of 1.38.
Follow Dolphin Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DLPN News
- Monday’s Insider Moves: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Insider Activity: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Dolphin Entertainment amends notes and issues $800,000 in convertible debt
- Earnings call transcript: Dolphin Entertainment sees Q2 revenue rise 23%
- Dolphin Subsidiaries and Clients Have Successful Showing at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025
- Dolphin entertainment CEO O’Dowd buys $4945 in shares
- Dolphin Subsidiary 42West Makes Impact at 2025 Tribeca Festival with Exciting Film, TV, and Filmmaker Slate
- Dolphin Subsidiaries Shore Fire Media and The Digital Dept. Take Over CMA Fest 2025
- Wednesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd IV buys $4,968 in stock
- Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Partners with The Peabody Awards on 2025 Awards Ceremony
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd IV acquires $4,950 in stock
- Dolphin to Present at Maxim Group’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd IV buys $5,003 in stock
- Shore Fire Media Clients Shape the Summer 2025 Season With Star-Studded Music Festivals and Concert Series
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd buys $4,945 in stock
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd IV buys shares for $4,945
- Dolphin entertainment CEO William O’Dowd buys $4,892 in stock
- Dolphin Subsidiary Special Projects Curates Star-Studded Guest List for the Tory Burch Store Opening on Rodeo Drive
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.29 1.38
Year Range
0.75 1.78
- Previous Close
- 1.34
- Open
- 1.36
- Bid
- 1.38
- Ask
- 1.68
- Low
- 1.29
- High
- 1.38
- Volume
- 84
- Daily Change
- 2.99%
- Month Change
- 16.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.63%
- Year Change
- 9.52%
