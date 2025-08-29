通貨 / DD
DD: DuPont de Nemours Inc
78.10 USD 1.32 (1.72%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DDの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.17の安値と78.42の高値で取引されました。
DuPont de Nemours Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
76.17 78.42
1年のレンジ
53.77 89.54
- 以前の終値
- 76.78
- 始値
- 76.86
- 買値
- 78.10
- 買値
- 78.40
- 安値
- 76.17
- 高値
- 78.42
- 出来高
- 6.424 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.73%
- 1年の変化
- -12.56%
