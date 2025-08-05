货币 / DD
DD: DuPont de Nemours Inc
77.17 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DD汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点76.70和高点77.69进行交易。
关注DuPont de Nemours Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
76.70 77.69
年范围
53.77 89.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.13
- 开盘价
- 77.40
- 卖价
- 77.17
- 买价
- 77.47
- 最低价
- 76.70
- 最高价
- 77.69
- 交易量
- 4.219 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 1.77%
- 6个月变化
- 3.49%
- 年变化
- -13.60%
