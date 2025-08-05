Currencies / DD
DD: DuPont de Nemours Inc
77.01 USD 0.12 (0.16%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DD exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.85 and at a high of 77.69.
Follow DuPont de Nemours Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
76.85 77.69
Year Range
53.77 89.54
- Previous Close
- 77.13
- Open
- 77.40
- Bid
- 77.01
- Ask
- 77.31
- Low
- 76.85
- High
- 77.69
- Volume
- 1.313 K
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.27%
- Year Change
- -13.78%
