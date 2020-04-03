ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5)

[Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety]

Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions. Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (The Aether) with Force Index (The Fang) to ensure every trade is backed by real volume impulse.

Version 1.10 Update: Silent Fortress Core Equipped with the "Silent Fortress" safety architecture, this version guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that maintains a dynamic "Safety Wall" (min 400 Points), ensuring trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker limits during news spikes.

Trading Strategy (The Nightbloom Logic) The system operates on a rigorous 3-Condition Logic:

The Nightbloom (Compression): It measures market volatility using Standard Deviation. The market must be "asleep" (Low Volatility) before the EA wakes up. This filters out choppy, exhausted markets. The Aether (Breakout): Monitors Keltner Channels. A breakout above the Upper Band or below the Lower Band signals the awakening. The Fang (Impulse): Validates the move using Force Index. It requires a sharp surge in force to confirm that volume is driving the price, preventing fakeouts.

Key Features

Compression Technology: Only trades after periods of low volatility, capturing the high-probability explosion that follows the squeeze.

Silent Fortress Trailing: A robust exit mechanism that protects profits while respecting broker limits (StopLevel + FreezeLevel).

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Best for Volatility Compression logic).

Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE AETHER (KELTNER) === InpKeltnerPeriod / Mult : Channel settings (Standard: 20, 1.5).

=== THE NIGHTBLOOM (COMPRESSION) === InpCompressionLimit : The volatility threshold. Lower = Stricter entry.

=== THE FANG (FORCE) === InpForcePeriod : Impulse sensitivity.

=== SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) === InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points. InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.