Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5

https://youtu.be/rWOUHaaBMMM

The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes:

  • High-impact events (red)

  • Medium-impact events (orange)

  • Low-impact events (gray) (optional)

Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker.

You can choose whether to show:

  • Today’s events only

  • Or all events for the current week

This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5.

It gives you:

✔ Real-time scrolling economic events
✔ Interpreted color-coded results
✔ Day/Week filtering
✔ High/Medium/Low impact lanes
✔ Professional news ticker
✔ Accurate logic for unemployment, CPI, PPI, interest rates
✔ Multi-currency Forex focus
✔ Beautiful Canvas graphics

Perfect for traders who combine fundamentals + technicals and want live economic context directly on the chart.


おすすめのプロダクト
Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine. Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure). For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York). For each past day and also for today in real time. Draws the following on chart: A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range The CBDR High line (body top) The CBDR Low line (body bottom) An optional midline A pip label showing total CBDR size Optional extens
FREE
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (20)
インディケータ
PUMPING STATION – あなた専用の「オールインワン」戦略 PUMPING STATIONは、あなたのトレードをより楽しく、そして効果的に変えてくれる革新的なFXインジケーターです。ただの補助ツールではなく、強力なアルゴリズムを備えた本格的なトレーディングシステムで、より安定したトレードのスタートをサポートします。 この商品をご購入いただくと、以下の特典を無料でお付けします： 専用セットファイル：自動設定による最大パフォーマンスを実現。 ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：PUMPING STATION戦略の使い方を学べます。 Pumping Utility：PUMPING STATION専用の半自動トレードボットで、より快適かつシンプルな運用を可能にします。 ※ご購入後すぐにご連絡ください。追加リソースへのアクセスを提供いたします。 PUMPING STATIONの仕組み： トレンド管理：市場のトレンド方向を即座に判断。トレンドはあなたの最高の味方です。 エントリーサイン：チャート上の矢印で、取引のタイミングと方向を明確に示します。 明確な目標設定：インジケーターが自
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
インディケータ
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
インディケータ
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
DemsFx Kidda PipTaker EA Sell
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with a touch of Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate for a sniper entry system. The EA have a good money management System.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings
FREE
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
インディケータ
エリオット オシレーター - 移動平均線収束パターンを通じてトレンド反転を検出するモメンタム分析ツール。インジケーターは強気モメンタムを青いヒストグラム、弱気条件を赤いヒストグラムで表示し、重要なピークとバレー間のトレンドラインを自動描画します。 アラートシステム : 2つのモードから選択 - 現在バーアラート（alertsOnCurrent = true）は形成中のバーで即座に発火しますが再描画される可能性があり、確認バーアラート（alertsOnCurrent = false）はバー完了を待って、再描画問題のない信頼性の高いシグナルを提供します。一貫した取引決定のため、確認アラートは予備シグナルからの偽エントリーを排除します。 主要機能 : 指数平滑化による内蔵ピーク検出がマーケットノイズを減少させ、意味のあるモメンタムシフトを特定します。オシレーターは横ばい市場条件下で EXIT WARNING システムとして優れ、トレーダーが長期統合期間を回避するのを支援します。 ベストプラクティス : リアルタイムアラートで発生するシグナル変更を避けるため確認アラートモードを使用し、変動する
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
エキスパート
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
DemsFx Kidda PipTaker EA Buy
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with a touch of Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate for a sniper entry system. The EA have a good money management System.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings
FREE
Korrect BTC EA
Korrect Trades
エキスパート
Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading. Core Features : • Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5 • Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure • Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits • 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed tra
EmoSandR
Clever Emoghene
インディケータ
EmoSupportAndResistance Indicator EmoSupportandResistance is an indicator for MetaTrader that automatically highlights important support and resistance zones. These zones represent price levels where the market has previously reacted, making them useful reference points for technical analysis. The indicator updates zones in real time as new price data becomes available and plots them clearly on the chart. Main Features Automatic identification of support and resistance levels Real-time updating
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
エキスパート
稼ぎと研究のためのツール。 トレーディングシグナルと戦略の中核は、価格予測パターンを形成するための著者のアルゴリズムに基づいています。どんな楽器にも使えます！ MA「九尾の狐」に基づく制御システムが追加され、市場、機器、および作業期間に合わせて信号を可能な限り正確に更新および調整します。 対象：すべての市場のすべての商品（例外があります）。 対象者：ヘッジファンド、ファンドおよび資産運用会社、投資運用会社、投機家、投資家および利害関係者。 .................................................................................................................................................................................
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
インディケータ
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
インディケータ
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
インディケータ
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
インディケータ
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
インディケータ
インジケーターについて このインジケーターは、金融商品の終値に対するモンテカルロシミュレーションに基づいています。モンテカルロ法とは、以前の観測結果に基づくランダムな数値を使用して、さまざまな結果の確率をモデル化するための統計的手法です。 どのように機能しますか？ このインジケーターは、歴史的データに基づき、時間の経過とともにランダムに価格が変動する複数の価格シナリオを生成します。各シミュレーション試行は、 終値 の変動を考慮するためのランダム変数を使用し、与えられた期間における将来の市場変動を効果的に模倣します。 モンテカルロシミュレーションの利点 - モンテカルロシミュレーションは、複数の将来のシナリオに対して戦略をテストすることで、さまざまなトレード戦略のリスクを分析するのに役立ちます。 - 稀な極端なイベント（テールリスク）を含むさまざまな市場状況で戦略のパフォーマンスを把握することができます。 - 単一の予測に依存するのではなく、モンテカルロ法は関連する確率を伴う潜在的な結果の範囲を提供します。これにより、利益や損失の可能性を理解するのに役立ちます。 モンテカルロ法は、
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
インディケータ
トレンドラインマップインジケーターは、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターのアドオンです。トレンドスクリーナー（トレンドラインシグナル）によって生成されたすべてのシグナルのスキャナーとして機能します。 これは、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターに基づくトレンドラインスキャナーです。 Trend Screener Pro インジケーターがない場合、Trend Line Map Proは機能しません。 It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator. If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,     the Trend Line Map Pro will not work . ブログにアクセスすると、トレンドラインマップインジケーターの無料バージョンをダウンロードできます。 Metatrader Testerの制限なしで、購入する前に試してみてください。 ：  ここをクリック 1.簡単になる利点 通貨と時間枠に基づいて売買シグナルを表示します。 チャー
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
エキスパート
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
5 (1)
インディケータ
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels , draws dynamic trendlines , and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display. It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that mat
FREE
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
インディケータ
このダッシュボードは、選択されたシンボルの最新の利用可能なハーモニックパターンを表示するので、時間を節約し、より効率的に /   MT4バージョン 。 無料インジケーター：   Basic Harmonic Pattern インジケーター列 Symbol ： 選択したシンボルが表示されます。 Trend ：   強気または弱気 Pattern ： パターンの種類（ガートレー、バタフライ、バット、カニ、サメ、サイファー、ABCD） Entry ： エントリー価格 SL： ストップロス価格 TP1： 1回目の利食い価格 TP2： 2回目の利食い価格 TP3:   3回目の利食い価格 Current price :   現在値 Age (in bars):    最後に描画されたパターンの年齢 主な入力項目 Symbols:   "28 Major Currency Pairs "または "Selected Symbols "から選択。 Selected Symbols:   カンマで区切られた監視したいシンボル（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。ブローカーがペアに接
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
インディケータ
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
インディケータ
マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームインジケーターに続くユニークな10in1トレンドです。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。 平均方向移動指数（ADX） 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） クラシック平研アシキャンドル 移動平均 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 相対活力指数（RVI） 相対力指数（RSI） 放物線SAR ストキャスティクス ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。マトリックスアローインジケーターMT5は選択されたインディケーターからのみ情報を収集し、それらのデータのみに基づいてアローを印刷
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
インディケータ
KT Momentum Arrows インジケーターは、一方向への急激なボラティリティとバンドの乖離に基づいて計算される、瞬間的なブレイクアウトを検出するツールです。動きの強さとタイミングを捉えることに特化しており、モメンタムトレードに最適です。 価格が上部バンドを上抜けして終値が確定したときに買いシグナルが、下部バンドを下抜けしたときに売りシグナルが発生します。 バンドの広がりとボラティリティの両方に影響を与える「係数（Magnitude Coefficient）」が入力として用いられます。通貨ペアや時間軸に応じて最適な値を選定し、分析することが推奨されます。 主な特徴 リペイントなし！ モメンタムトレーダーにとって優れたエントリーツール。 勝率、平均利益、勝ち/負けなどのパフォーマンス分析機能付き。 デイトレード、スイングトレード、スキャルピングに対応。 入力パラメーター 履歴バー数:  インジケーター計算に使用するローソク足の数。 マグニチュード係数:  バンドの拡張とボラティリティ計測に使う単一の係数。 パフォーマンス分析:  利益傾向のラインを含む分析を表示/非表示に切
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
インディケータ
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
作者のその他のプロダクト
Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic. Projects multiple higher timeframe candles. Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe. Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles. Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines. Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair
FREE
Aklamavo Candle Range Premium Discount
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws the premium and discount zones of a single candle from any timeframe on your chart. You choose which candle (current or previous) using CandleOffset, and the indicator automatically retrieves that candle’s high, low, and midpoint. It then visually displays: Premium Zone (Upper 50%) A shaded rectangle from the candle’s midpoint to high. Discount Zone (Lower 50%) A shaded rectangle from th
FREE
Aklamavo ADR
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
This indicator   is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average Daily Range (ADR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing expected price movement ranges based on historical daily volatility, helping traders identify potential daily high and low targets. ADR (Average Daily Range)   = The average difference between the daily high and low over a specified period (default: 14 days). Unlike ATR which includes gaps between days, ADR focuses purely on int
FREE
Aklamavo Inside and Outside Bars
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. Inside Bar: A candle that is completely contained within the high-low range of the previous candle Outside Bar: A candle that completely engulfs the high-low range of the previous candle (also called an "Engulfing Bar") Inside Bars Consolidation Signals : Indicates market indecision/compression Breakout Setup : Often precedes significant price moves Continuation Patterns : Can signal pause in trend before con
FREE
Aklamavo ICT FVGs
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on price charts. Fair Value Gaps are price zones where there's a significant imbalance between buying and selling pressure, creating "gaps" in price action. The indicator detects two types and when they are mitigated(touched): Bullish FVG: When a candle's low is above the high of a candle two periods earlier. Bearish FVG: When a candle's high is bel
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine. Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure). For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York). For each past day and also for today in real time. Draws the following on chart: A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range The CBDR High line (body top) The CBDR Low line (body bottom) An optional midline A pip label showing total CBDR size Optional extens
FREE
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Aklamavo ICT KillZones
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
FREE
Aklamavo Quarterly Open
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal trend lines at the opening price of each quarter (Q1–Q4) on the chart. These lines visually represent quarterly open levels of the current year, which traders often use as support/resistance or reference points. Automatically plots Q1–Q4 opening levels as trend lines on the chart. Lines are dashed, colored, and labeled. Handles both current and historical quarters. Cleans up line
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Aklamavo Trading Sessions
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
This   ForexTrading Sessions   indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart  with the Asian Mid-line. 1. Trading Session Visualization Asian Session : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color) London Session : 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color) New York Session : 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color) 2. Time Zone Adaptation TimeZoneShift   input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time Example:
FREE
Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices . These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references. Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low . Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels. Customizable color, width, and style of the lines. Deletes lines on deinitialization. Updates
FREE
Aklamavo ATR
Sylvester Aklamavo
インディケータ
Th is i ndicator   is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones. 1.   Multiple ATR Levels ATR1 : Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR) ATR2 : Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR) ATR3 : Extreme level (default: 3x ATR) Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (L
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信