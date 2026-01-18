Aklamavo RSI Crossover Advanced Robot

This EA is an RSI Crossover Trading System with advanced position management features. This is not one of those EAs with fake/manipulated test results out there. RSI Crossover Advanced Robot is robust and suitable for traders who want automated RSI-based trading with professional-grade position management. It's particularly useful in trending markets where RSI signals can provide reliable entry and exit points.


Recommended settings tested with 1HR timeframe using ICMarkets Tickers on 3 years historical data:

RSI - Period=3.  USTEC, XLK, QCOM, MSFT, USDJPY, EURGBP, BAC, AUDUSD, AUDJPY.

RSI - Period=10.  USDJPY, APPL, TSLA, EURUSD, USDCHF, BAC, XLK, USDCAD.

RSI - Period=18.  USTEC, USDJPY, AUDJPY, BAC, XLK, USDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF.

RSI - Period=21.  USTEC, USDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, XLK.

Core Trading Strategies

1. Single RSI Strategy

  • Entry: Opens BUY when RSI > Middle Level (default 50), SELL when RSI < Middle Level

  • Exit Options:

    • Exit when opposite signal appears (RSI crosses to opposite side)

    • Exit when RSI crosses the middle level (50)

2. Dual RSI Crossover Strategy

  • Entry: Opens BUY when Fast RSI crosses above Slow RSI AND both are above Middle Level (50)

  • Exit: Opens SELL when Fast RSI crosses below Slow RSI AND both are below Middle Level (50)

  • More conservative than single RSI as it requires two confirmations

Key Features:

Position Management

  1. Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable in points

  2. Trailing Stop System:

    • Can activate immediately or after reaching a percentage of TP distance

    • Adjustable trailing distance and step size

    • Optional breakeven stop activation

  3. Advanced SL Adjustment:

    • Can adjust original SL when trailing activates (e.g., move to breakeven)

    • Option to lock adjusted SL so trailing doesn't move it further

  4. Re-entry System:

    • After TP is hit, waits for candle to close above/below TP price before re-entering

    • Only re-enters if RSI remains in same direction


  5. Added Manual Confirmation Settings:
    • ShowTradeAlerts: Enable/disable popup alerts
    • RequireManualConfirmation: Enable/disable manual confirmation
    • SendEmailAlerts: Send email notifications
    • SendPushNotifications: Send push notifications

T rading Scope Control

  • Can trade on all charts or limit to only the current chart's symbol/timeframe

  • Useful for running multiple instances without interference

Exit Behaviors

  • Configurable exit triggers based on RSI signals

  • Can exit on opposite signals or middle crosses

Risk Management

  • Magic number for trade identification

  • Configurable lot size

  • Point-based SL/TP calculations

  • Trade commentary for easy tracking

Use Cases

  1. Trend Following: Single RSI above/below 50 for trend identification

  2. Momentum Trading: Dual RSI crossover for confirmed momentum shifts

  3. Multi-Chart Trading: Can run on multiple pairs with CURRENT_CHART_ONLY setting

  4. Automated Risk Management: With trailing stops and SL adjustments

