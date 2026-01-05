White Dragon Alpha AI

LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT

LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351982

Inbox now to get the complete set file for funded and real accounts.

White Dragon Alpha AI is a premium, high-performance trading system designed for the modern trader. It combines the analytical power of ChatGPT-4.0 with a custom-built Deep Learning Volume AI to provide high-probability market entries.

Unlike standard EAs, this system doesn't just look at price; it understands market context through advanced data processing and multi-layered analysis.

Core Intelligence Features:

  • Dual-AI Engine: 1. ChatGPT-4.0 Logic: Integrates sophisticated algorithmic reasoning to filter out "market noise" and focus on institutional movements. 2. Volume-Core AI: A secondary neural network specifically trained to analyze real-time tick volume and money flow, ensuring the trend has enough "fuel" to move.

  • Advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: The system synchronizes data across multiple timeframes to ensure high precision. It scans:

    • D1 (Daily): For overall trend direction and institutional bias.

    • H1 (Hourly): For structural shifts and intraday momentum.

    • M30 (30-Minute): For fine-tuned entry execution and volatility checks.

EA CONFIGURATION:

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1 (recommended)
Test From 2010
Settings Set File
Brokers Any  Standard Account
Minimum Deposit $350/0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot 
AI Regime Detection

- Detects Trend vs Range automatically using GPT-4.0 logic.

- Multi-layered protection to secure every single trade.

- Parameters optimize themselves based on live market flow.

-Unified analysis across D1, H1, and M30 timeframes.

Why Choose White Dragon Alpha AI?

  • Smart Volume Filtering: By using AI to cross-verify volume, the system avoids "Fake-outs" and "Bull/Bear Traps."

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Built-in protection that adjusts according to market volatility.

  • Plug & Play: Optimized settings are pre-loaded, making it easy for both beginners and professionals.

  • Fully Automated: From analysis to execution, the White Dragon handles everything.

Risk Disclaimer (Protect Your Capital)

Trading Forex, Gold, and Indices involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Past Performance: Past results of White Dragon Alpha AI do not guarantee future profits. Market conditions can change rapidly.

  • AI Logic: While our dual-AI engine (ChatGPT 4.0 + Volume AI) provides high-accuracy signals, no algorithm can predict 100% of market movements.

  • Money Management: Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. We recommend using a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation and low latency.

  • Final Note: By using this EA, you acknowledge the risks involved and take full responsibility for your trading decisions.



作者のその他のプロダクト
Eagle 900
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Are you tired of missing out on fast profits in XAUUSD (Gold) ? Introducing Eagle 900 , a next-generation Gold Scalping algorithm designed specifically for traders who demand speed, precision, and consistency. This is not just a trading bot; it is a professional tool built to dominate the market volatility. We have engineered Eagle 900 to snipe micro-movements with high accuracy, ensuring you stay ahead of the crowd. WHY CHOOSE EAGLE 900? Lightning-Fast Scalping Snipes micro-movements in th
Black Move MT5
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Black Move MT5 is a sophisticated trading algorithm for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to eliminate emotional decision-making and execute trades based on pure mathematical analysis. It employs an adaptive, dual-mode strategy to identify and capitalize on high-probability opportunities in various market conditions. This EA is built for traders who seek a reliable automated solution that can navigate both trending and corrective market phases. Live Monitoring:  Coming Soon>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Cor
Red Dragon MT5
Sarfraz
5 (1)
エキスパート
Red Dragon Scalper - Professional MT5 EA Red Dragon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MT5 platform. Its focus is on high-frequency scalping, aiming to capture small, rapid profits from market volatility. Discounted   price .     The price will increase by $90 with every 10 purchases. Final price $4999 Core Strategy The EA's core algorithm uses a combination of price action analysis and multiple technical indicators to identify short-term trading opportunities. It is
Black Wave MT5
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Are you ready to transcend the ordinary and unlock a level of trading performance you've only dreamed of? Welcome to the world of Black Wave VIP Bot – not just a tool, but your elite partner designed for unparalleled precision and profitability in the XAUUSD market. This isn't just automation; it's a sophisticated intelligence, meticulously engineered to transform how you trade gold. LIVE Signals click Here>>>>>> IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Eagle Hunt
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Eagle Hunt EA - Professional Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD) Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides a complete automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions, specializing in the gold market (XAUUSD). Live Signal Coming Soon! IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the deta
Eagle Hunt Ultra
Sarfraz
エキスパート
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Exclusive VIP Offer Only 10 copies available at the special price of $100 . After these are gone, the price will instantly rise to $1500 . Secure your VIP access now before it’s too late! Limited seats — once sold, no second chance! Demo First: Always test the EA on a demo account for at least one to two weeks to fully understand its behavior before running it
Skyline Scalper MT5
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Skyline Scalper MT5 - The Ultimate Automated Trading Solution Conquer the market like a professional trader! Are you tired of the stress of manual trading and watching the market for hours? Introducing Skyline Scalper MT5 – a new generation Expert Advisor designed for your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This EA uses advanced algorithms to find precision entry points in the market, giving you new confidence in your trading. Why Choose Skyline Scalper MT5? Engineered for Freedom: Reclaim your time. Skylin
PatternMatrix 41 Pro MT5
Sarfraz
エキスパート
PatternMatrix 41 Pro MT5 Unlock the true power of Price Action with the most comprehensive Candlestick Pattern Engine on the Market. "After buying, please make sure to inbox me to get the settings and set files." PatternMatrix 41 Pro is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a complete trading ecosystem designed for traders who believe in the reliability of historical price action. By combining 41 distinct Japanese Candlestick Patterns with a sophisticated Smart Recovery Grid and Hedge System , this
Logic Pro AI 300
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Live Signal Coming Soon>>> Logic Pro AI 300 is engineered for elite VIP traders demanding a robust and intelligent automated trading solution. Built on advanced price action algorithms, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability market reversals based on classic Engulfing patterns, executing trades with exceptional precision across your chosen timeframe. Beyond its core entry logic, Logic Pro AI 300 distinguishes itself with a suite of professional-grade trade management features designed
Apex Legend EA
Sarfraz
エキスパート
Apex Legend EA is a sophisticated automated trading system engineered for high-frequency scalping on M30 and H1 timeframes. Designed for the discerning trader who demands agility without sacrificing security, this EA utilizes advanced algorithms to identify short-term market inefficiencies and execute trades with lightning-fast precision. Live Signal Apex Legend Ea Coming Soon >>>>>>> Unlike risky strategies that expose your account to indefinite drawdown, Apex Legend EA operates on a strict, pr
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信