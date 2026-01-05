LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT

White Dragon Alpha AI is a premium, high-performance trading system designed for the modern trader. It combines the analytical power of ChatGPT-4.0 with a custom-built Deep Learning Volume AI to provide high-probability market entries.

Unlike standard EAs, this system doesn't just look at price; it understands market context through advanced data processing and multi-layered analysis.

Core Intelligence Features:

Dual-AI Engine: 1. ChatGPT-4.0 Logic: Integrates sophisticated algorithmic reasoning to filter out "market noise" and focus on institutional movements. 2. Volume-Core AI: A secondary neural network specifically trained to analyze real-time tick volume and money flow, ensuring the trend has enough "fuel" to move.

Advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: The system synchronizes data across multiple timeframes to ensure high precision. It scans:

D1 (Daily): For overall trend direction and institutional bias.



H1 (Hourly): For structural shifts and intraday momentum.



M30 (30-Minute): For fine-tuned entry execution and volatility checks.

EA CONFIGURATION: Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 (recommended) Test From 2010 Settings Set File Brokers Any Standard Account Minimum Deposit $350/0.01 lot Recommend Deposit $500/0.01 lot AI Regime Detection - Detects Trend vs Range automatically using GPT-4.0 logic.



- Multi-layered protection to secure every single trade. - Parameters optimize themselves based on live market flow. -Unified analysis across D1, H1, and M30 timeframes.



Why Choose White Dragon Alpha AI?

Smart Volume Filtering: By using AI to cross-verify volume, the system avoids "Fake-outs" and "Bull/Bear Traps."

Dynamic Risk Management: Built-in protection that adjusts according to market volatility.

Plug & Play: Optimized settings are pre-loaded, making it easy for both beginners and professionals.

Fully Automated: From analysis to execution, the White Dragon handles everything.