Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision.

Why Choose Gold Devil?

  • Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale a $5,000 account to over $94,000.

  • Smart Risk Management: Every trade is protected by a dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that your capital is never exposed to unnecessary risk.

  • Netting & Hedging Support: Fully compatible with both account types, making it suitable for all major brokers.

  • Auto-Filling Mode: Automatically detects broker execution policies (FOK/IOC), ensuring seamless order placement during high volatility.

Key Strategy Features

  • Dynamic Trend Filtering: Uses timeframes H4 to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the dominant market force.

  • Volatility-Adjusted Entries: Integrates ATR-based calculations to adapt stop-losses and take-profits according to current market conditions.

  • Zero Dangerous Methods: Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies that often lead to account blowouts.

Trading Specifications:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.5
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True


