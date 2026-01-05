White Dragon Alpha AI
White Dragon Alpha AI is a premium, high-performance trading system designed for the modern trader. It combines the analytical power of ChatGPT-4.0 with a custom-built Deep Learning Volume AI to provide high-probability market entries.
Unlike standard EAs, this system doesn't just look at price; it understands market context through advanced data processing and multi-layered analysis.
Core Intelligence Features:
Dual-AI Engine: 1. ChatGPT-4.0 Logic: Integrates sophisticated algorithmic reasoning to filter out "market noise" and focus on institutional movements. 2. Volume-Core AI: A secondary neural network specifically trained to analyze real-time tick volume and money flow, ensuring the trend has enough "fuel" to move.
Advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: The system synchronizes data across multiple timeframes to ensure high precision. It scans:
D1 (Daily): For overall trend direction and institutional bias.
H1 (Hourly): For structural shifts and intraday momentum.
M30 (30-Minute): For fine-tuned entry execution and volatility checks.
EA CONFIGURATION:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1 (recommended)
|Test From
|2010
|Settings
|Set File
|Brokers
|Any Standard Account
|Minimum Deposit
|$350/0.01 lot
|Recommend Deposit
|$500/0.01 lot
|AI Regime Detection
- Detects Trend vs Range automatically using GPT-4.0 logic.
- Parameters optimize themselves based on live market flow.
-Unified analysis across D1, H1, and M30 timeframes.
Why Choose White Dragon Alpha AI?
Smart Volume Filtering: By using AI to cross-verify volume, the system avoids "Fake-outs" and "Bull/Bear Traps."
Dynamic Risk Management: Built-in protection that adjusts according to market volatility.
Plug & Play: Optimized settings are pre-loaded, making it easy for both beginners and professionals.
Fully Automated: From analysis to execution, the White Dragon handles everything.
Risk Disclaimer (Protect Your Capital)
Trading Forex, Gold, and Indices involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past Performance: Past results of White Dragon Alpha AI do not guarantee future profits. Market conditions can change rapidly.
AI Logic: While our dual-AI engine (ChatGPT 4.0 + Volume AI) provides high-accuracy signals, no algorithm can predict 100% of market movements.
Money Management: Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. We recommend using a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation and low latency.
Final Note: By using this EA, you acknowledge the risks involved and take full responsibility for your trading decisions.