Market Trader AI Pro

PROP FIRM READY! 

EA not using grid, martingale, etc.


The Expert Advisor works on LSTM neural network. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 29 standard symbols.

  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
  •               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low and Very Low risk levels
  • Account type: Hedge
    • Timeframe for trading H1
    • Optimization period: 2024 - 2025
    • EA not using grid, martingale, etc.
    • Minimum deposit: $1000
    IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Specifications:

    • Every trade is protected with 250 pips SL
    • Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a H1 Chart
    • Orders are split into 6 smaller orders and losing ones can be closed using profit harnessed by the winning orders.
    • Autolot function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
    • You can find backtest results in comment section !

    Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols.

    The price will increase by $150 with every 20 purchases. Final price $27999

    Only these symbols are traded from one chart, one symbol at a time, any prefixes and suffixes in currency pairs are allowed:

    • GBPCAD
    • GBPAUD
    • GBPUSD
    • CADJPY
    • GBPJPY
    • GBPCHF
    • EURCAD
    • EURJPY
    • NZDUSD

    • EURUSD
    • EURCHF
    • EURGBP
    • USDCAD
    • AUDCHF
    • AUDCAD
    • AUDUSD
    • USDCHF
    • GBPJPY
    • AUDJPY
    • GBPUSD
    • EURAUD
    • EURJPY
    • USDJPY
    • CHFJPY
    • XAUUSD
    • NZDUSD
    • NZDJPY
    • NZDCHF
    • NZDCAD
    • GBPNZD
    • GBPCAD
    • GBPAUD
    • CADJPY
    • CADCHF
    • USDSGD
    • EURCAD
    • AUDNZD
    • GBPCHF
    • EURNZD

    Technical Strategy Description – Market Trader AI Pro 

    Market Trader AI Pro v1.03 is a fully automated, self-adapting Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classical price-action logic with an embedded, continuously retraining neural network. The robot works exclusively on the H1 timeframe and currently supports 28 major and cross currency pairs.

    Core Architecture

    • Neural Network Topology: 112 → 7 → 1 fully connected feed-forward network
    • Input Layer (112 neurons): Normalized closing prices of the last 112 bars (approximately 4.5 days on H1). Each price is normalized individually per symbol using a running min-max scaler: normalized_price = 2 × (price − min) / (max − min) − 1 → range [-1, 1]
    • Hidden Layer (7 neurons) + Output Layer (1 neuron): hyperbolic tangent (tanh) activation function both for hidden and output layers.
    • Activation derivative: 1 − x² (used during back-propagation).

    Pre-training & Embedded Weights

    • For each of the 28 supported symbols, a separate set of optimally trained weights and biases is compiled directly into the .ex5 file as binary resources (#resource "weights_1.03XXXYYY.bin").
    • At startup the EA automatically detects the current chart symbol and loads the corresponding pre-trained weights — no generic “one-size-fits-all” model.
    • If (for any reason) the resource is missing, the network initializes with small random weights and immediately starts training from scratch.

    Online Self-Retraining Mechanism

    • Retraining trigger: every 20 new completed H1 bars (input parameter TrainAfterBars, default = 20).
    • Training dataset: the most recent 340 bars (input TrainingBars).
    • Target calculation: simple binary direction of the next bar target = (Close[i-1] > Close[i]) ? +1 : -1
    • Training process: 270 epochs (input Epochs) of standard stochastic gradient descent with fixed learning rate 0.0155.
    • After retraining is completed, the updated weights instantly replace the current ones — the robot literally “learns” while trading live.

    Signal Generation

    • On every new H1 bar the network performs a forward pass using the latest 112 normalized closing prices.
    • Raw output is interpreted as follows: Buy → output > +SignalThreshold (default 0.0005) Sell → output < −SignalThreshold
    • Only one position per symbol is allowed at any time (no grid/martingale).

    Money Management

    • Risk per trade: 0.2 % of current balance by default (input RiskPercentage = 0.002).
    • Lot size is calculated dynamically using tick value and a very wide protective Stop-Loss (50 000 points = 5000 pips on 5-digit quoting) — effectively the SL is almost never hit; it exists only for broker compliance and lot-size calculation accuracy.

    Take-Profit & Exit Rules

    • Fixed Take-Profit = 70 points (7 pips on 5-digit quotes) by default.
    • No trailing stop, no breakeven — the strategy relies entirely on the neural network’s short-term directional accuracy.

    Key Advantages of This Approach

    1. Extremely low prediction horizon (1 bar ahead) → the network only has to be slightly better than 50/50 to generate consistent profit.
    2. Per-symbol specialized weights + continuous online adaptation → the EA automatically adjusts to regime changes (trending ↔ ranging ↔ high-volatility periods).
    3. No external dependencies — everything (weights, training, inference) runs inside pure MQL5, works on VPS without Python or DLLs in the current version.





    おすすめのプロダクト
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    エキスパート
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    エキスパート
    SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    エキスパート
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    エキスパート
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Trader Prop firm Pro
    Teresa Maria Pimenta
    エキスパート
    Trader Propfirm Pro - プロフェッショナルトレーダー3向けのエキスパートアドバイザー ニューラルネットワークベースのシステムを使用して、EAは月間の大きなトレンドを追跡し、その後、小さなタイムフレームでチャート分析を行い、最適なエントリーポイントを見つけます。また、サポートとレジスタンスレベルを通じてエントリーを最適化し、価格の修正に適応し、高精度のグリッドで失われた注文を回復し、利益を最大化します。 Trader Propfirm Proには、高いボラティリティ時に取引を防ぐ内部保護システム、スプレッドフィルター、およびパフォーマンスを最適化するための時間フィルターが含まれています。さらに、毎日の目標設定機能と、引き出しを最小限に抑えるための厳格なリスク管理システムを提供します。 リスクと日次ドローダウンの完全な制御：EAは、日次ドローダウンに基づいた追加のストップフィルターを含んでおり、リスク制限を超えないようにし、トレーダーにアカウントを回復する機会を提供します。 外部インディケーターは、ニューラルシステムによって自動的に調整され、Trader Propfir
    SmartRisk MA Pro
    Oleg Polyanchuk
    エキスパート
    SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
    MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
    Jumnong Khamngam
    エキスパート
    MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
    FREE
    ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
    Damiem Marchand De Campos
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - このExpert Advisorは、あなた自身の使用のために特別に設計、開発、最適化されています。 これは (EURJPY) のシンボルで、トレンドのすべてのフェーズで、スタートからフィニッシュまで、H1タイムフレームで、MT5プラットフォーム上で最高かつ最大のチャンスを活用するための強力なエキスパートアドバイザー(EA)です。 過去3年間のバックテストにおいて、印象的な精度、パフォーマンス、一貫性。 このEAは、まるでハンター、スナイパーのように、価格の動き、強さ、トレンドを分析し、最高のチャンスを辛抱強く待ち、極めて正確に仕事をこなします。 このEAは ICT KILLZONES 戦略に基づいており、多くのネイティブおよび独自の指標も使用しています。 LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.1 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336247 LIVE SIGNAL - STRATEGY No.2 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    エキスパート
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Exp Tick Hamster MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.59 (17)
    エキスパート
    MetaTrader5の任意の取引シンボルのすべてのパラメーターの自動最適化のエキスパート。 設定なしでEAを取引！ ダニ ハムスター -これは 、アドバイザーを設定したくない初心者やユーザー向けの自動取引エキスパートです！ このトレーディングアドバイザーのトレーディング戦略は 7年間テストされています。 初心者のために特別に設計された自動売買エキスパートで、これまで以上に取引を簡単に。 アドバイザーを設定する煩わしさに別れを告げ、ストレスのない取引を実現しましょう。 今すぐ始めて、取引成功への第一歩を踏み出しましょう。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 使い方？ ダウンロード; チャートにインストールします。 アドバイザーは自動的に取引します。 レビューを残します。 エキスパートを設定するにはどうすればよいですか？ 何もカスタマイズする必要はありません！私たちはあなたのためにすべてをセットアップします！ 1設定パラメ
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    エキスパート
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    EuroYen Breakout MT5
    Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
    エキスパート
    Análise dos Parâmetros e Características do Produto Parâmetros do Expert Advisor (EA): • Número mágico: 1688957042 • Lotes de entrada: 0,05 • Stop Loss (pips): 0 • Lucro (pips): 115 Indicadores Utilizados: • Canal Donchian: Período de 5 • Bandas de Bollinger: Período de 51, Desvio de 1,94 Proteções de Entrada: • Spread máximo (pontos): 0 • Máximo de posições abertas: 0 • Máximo de lotes abertos: 0 Proteções de Conta: • Perda máxima diária (moeda): 0 • Patrimônio mínimo líquido (moeda):
    Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT5
    Ren Cheng Yao
    エキスパート
    Quantitative Gold Trading System: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 Years of Market Deconstruction, 6 Years of Algorithmic Refinement, 4 Years of Live Testing From trading intuition to mathematical certainty.  Product Information Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    エキスパート
    S&P 500スキャルパーアドバイザーは、S&P 500指数で成功したいトレーダーのために設計された革新的なツールです。この指数は、米国の株式市場で最も広く利用され、権威のある指標の一つであり、米国の主要企業500社で構成されています。 特徴: 自動取引ソリューション:     アドバイザーは、高度なアルゴリズムとテクニカル分析に基づいており、変化する市場状況に合わせて戦略を自動的に適応させます。 多目的なアプローチ:     アドバイザーは、インデックスのトレンドの理解、変動価格の分析、利益を最大化しリスクを最小化するアルゴリズムなど、複数の戦略を組み合わせます。 柔軟性とカスタマイズ性:     トレーダーは、取引目標、リスク レベル、取引戦略の好みに合わせて EA 設定をカスタマイズできます。 リスク管理:     アドバイザーは市場を常に監視し、リスクを管理するための対策を講じます。一定の損失レベルに達したときに取引を自動的に終了するように設定することもできます。 透明性と報告:     トレーダーは詳細なレポートと分析にアクセスしてアドバイザーのパフォーマンスを評価し、情報に
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    エキスパート
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    エキスパート
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    MMM Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
    Andre Tavares
    エキスパート
    MMM Ichimoku EA strategy The robot uses its built in Ichimoku indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. If it indicates the price will be bullish, it sends a buy order. If the indicator indicates the price will be bearish, it sends a sell order; It will not send an order unless the calculations determines a good trend; It protects your money because it is provided with Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets S
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    エキスパート
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    Indicators Trader MT5
    Konstantin Nikitin
    エキスパート
    Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
    PassPropFirm MT5
    Yana Korchevska
    エキスパート
    Pass Prop Firm is a high-frequency trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to help traders pass the prop firm evaluation phase (such as the HFT Challenge). With powerful scalping and smart order management logic, this EA aims to hit profit targets quickly and efficiently—ideal for traders seeking to meet demo account goals in record time. MT4 version myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt5/11625306 myfxbook.com/portfolio/pass-prop-firm-mt4/11622480 Currency Pair : Optimized for DE40 (DAX
    Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
    OrderBlock Precision Trader
    Arnold Byarufu
    エキスパート
    Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
    Little Swinger by RT
    Abdul Wahab
    エキスパート
    Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
    CSP eurusd Strategy
    Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
    エキスパート
    CSPストラテジー。 このローソク足パターンは、その名の通り、ローソク足のある種のパターンに基づいています（1Hタイムフレームで最高のパフォーマンスを発揮）。バックテストと最適化は、外部の履歴データで行われたため、メタトレーダー5で行ったバックテストは同じ良い結果を示しません。それでもバックテストの他に、2023年3月27日から2023年0330日までの1週間のリアルテストを行っていますその結果は、提供する画像でご覧ください。 この（そしてほとんどの）戦略を改善するためのヒント。 ご存知の方もいらっしゃると思いますが、このところボラティリティが高い時期が続いています。 1.このような状況下で取引することは、もちろん、あなたの戦略がそれだけに基づくものでない限り、お勧めできません。そうでない場合、市場の予測不可能性は、戦略を適切に機能させることを本当に難しくします。 2.これと関連して、大きなニュースが発表されるときは、ボラティリティが非常に高くなるため、取引を避けなければなりません（情報を得るには、外国為替ニュースのカレンダーを検索してください）。 3.夜間取引はしないでください。
    Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
    FREE
    Dynamic Trader EA MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    エキスパート
    Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    BenefitEA Mt5
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    エキスパート
    Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
    Tendency Expert Trader
    Jing Yi He
    エキスパート
    Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
    Sevolter
    Yuriy Bykov
    エキスパート
    同時に機能する多くのシンプルな戦略を組み合わせた多通貨エキスパート アドバイザー。各戦略は、ボラティリティの高い市場の瞬間における単純な取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。各戦略は、過去 5 年間にわたって最適化されてきました。 Expert Advisor は、「群衆の正しさ」の統計原理を使用します。異なる戦略からのシグナルを平均化し、好ましい方向に市場ポジションを開きます。 この原則は、相関する取引手段に関する同時作業とともに、不利な市場フェーズへの耐性と成長期間の分布の均一性を大幅に高めることを可能にします。 オプション 予想される最大ドローダウン (%)       -- 予想されるおおよその最大ドローダウン。これにより、ドローダウンが設定値を超えないように、開いているポジションのパラメータが自動的に選択されます。このパラメーターは、過去 5 年間のテスト データに基づいており、今後の作業中に発生する可能性のある実際のドローダウンは、上下の両方で、宣言されたものとはわずかに異なる場合があります。 取引用定期預金     -- 取引に使用する資金の固定額を設定します。開かれたポジ
    GOLD longterm
    G Sridhar
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
    MT Monster
    MASSINISSA AINOUZ
    エキスパート
    This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
    TfG
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    エキスパート
    TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
    TrendCockpit EA
    Michael Kolawole Shodimu
    エキスパート
    TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
    Exclusive Prime MT5
    Natalyia Nikitina
    エキスパート
    Exclusive Prime MT5 — MetaTrader 5 向けプロフェッショナル取引アドバイザー Exclusive Prime MT5 は次世代のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、自動化・安定性・厳格なリスク管理を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。アルゴリズムは市場の知的分析と資金管理システムを組み合わせ、正確な取引執行と多様な市場環境への適応を実現します。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします。 重要: すべての例、スクリーンショット、テストはデモ目的のみです。あるブローカーで特定の通貨ペアが良好な結果を示しても、他のブローカーでも同様になるとは限りません。各ブローカーには独自のレート、スプレッド、取引条件があります。したがって、 各通貨ペアはユーザー自身が最適化する必要があります 。実際の口座では 必ず単一通貨モード で運用してください。マルチ通貨モードのスクリーンショットは例示のみです。市場環境は変化するため、最適化は少なくとも 年に一度 行うことを推奨します。 重要情報: デモ版アドバイザーは試用目的のみです。最適化を行わないテスト結
    ONR Correlation Master
    Onur Erkan Yildiz
    エキスパート
    ONR CORRELATION MASTER PRO | STATISTICAL ARBITRAGE ENGINE STOP GAMBLING. TRADE LIKE A HEDGE FUND. Tired of guessing market direction? Sick of the trend reversing the moment you enter a trade? Stop guessing. Major banks and fund managers don't guess; they use MATH. Now, you have that power too. ONR Correlation Master Pro is not an ordinary indicator bot. It is a professional Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading) system designed to exploit price inefficiencies. It focuses on the relationship
    Timty Gold Sniper
    Timothy Ogunlade
    エキスパート
    Timty Gold Sniper 1. Precision Trading on Gold (XAUUSDm) Designed for micro or mini gold trading, adaptable to most broker symbols. Operates on the 15-minute chart (M15), ensuring frequent trade opportunities while staying responsive to market changes. 2. Smart Signal Generation Uses a weighted scoring system combining multiple technical indicators for reliable signals: EMA Trend (50 vs 200): Detects strong trends (golden/death crosses). RSI (14) : Identifies overbought/oversold conditions for
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.67 (39)
    エキスパート
    AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (14)
    エキスパート
    特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    4 (3)
    エキスパート
    世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Market Trader StBol MT5
    Bohdan Suvorov
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
    MarketTrader EA MT5
    Bohdan Suvorov
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!   グリッド、マーチンゲールなどを使用しない EA。 エキスパートアドバイザーは、ダブルストキャスティクスH1/H4とトレーリングストップで動作します。エキスパートアドバイザーは、30の標準シンボルで同時に取引を行います。 アカウントの種類: スプレッドが非常に低い ECN、Raw、または Razor。 ブローカー：IC Markets、Pepperstone、Raw、Razorが最低スプレッドを提供 重要:  最良の結果を得るには、低スプレッド アカウントを使用することが非常に重要です。 レバレッジ - 少なくとも1:100、1:500を推奨               - 低中、低、非常に低リスクレベルでは少なくとも1:30 口座タイプ: ヘッジ H1 取引のタイムフレーム  最適化期間：2024年～2025年 グリッド、マーチンゲールなどを使用しない EA。 最低入金額:   500ドル 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために、私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 仕様: すべての取引は25
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信