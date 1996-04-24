Mirror Signals Service

🧠 Overview

Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only) is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account.
It is engineered specifically for signal providers, trade-copier operators, auditors, educators, and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting.

Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications, and even missed or silent events is captured and delivered in clean, human-readable format.


Start delivering 🔥 ultra-professional Telegram signals in minutes.

🔥 Key Features

  • Real-time Telegram notifications (entries, closes, partial closes, SL/TP, trailing

    🛠 Required Permissions

    To use this EA, you must enable:

    • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

    No external DLLs or dependencies required.

    📥 Installation

    1. Attach EA to any chart
    2. Insert Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID
    3. Enable WebRequest
    4. Configure filters (optional)
    5. Done — notifications start instantly

    ⚠️ Disclaimer

    This tool does not provide trading signals or financial advice. It only monitors and reports account activity.

    stop, breakeven, comment change, etc.)
  • Pending order lifecycle tracking: placed → modified → activated → cancelled → expired
  • “Missed event” recovery system to catch events MT5 doesn’t broadcast
  • Screenshot-on-entry feature (optional)
  • Symbol & Magic Number filtering
  • Full profit breakdown: commission + swap + net P/L
  • Auto-start summary of all open positions & pending orders
  • Works with any broker, any asset, any timeframe
  • Perfect for building a signal service or trade-notification channel

📌 Use Cases

  • Telegram signal channels
  • Private groups for clients/students
  • PAMM/MAM monitoring
  • Prop firm transparency reporting
  • Trade journaling / audit trail creation
  • Multi-strategy broadcast system (using filters)

📊 Feature Table

Feature

Description

Market order notifications

Entry, exit, SL/TP hit, partial closes

Pending order tracking

Place, modify, activate, cancel, expire

SL/TP modifications

Detects normal, trailing stop, and breakeven moves

Screenshot sending

Optional screenshot on entry

Symbol filter

Monitor selected symbols only

Magic filter

Select which EAs/strategies to publish

Missed event detection

Captures silent order deletions/expirations

Startup summary

Reports all open trades & pending orders

Comment tracking

Detects comment changes on positions

Easy setup

Just bot token + chat ID



🎯 Why Traders Love It

  • Immediate alerts → no delays
  • Super clean & professional formatting
  • Works with any strategy or EA
  • Reduces manual work for signal providers
  • Creates trust with subscribers due to transparent reporting

 

Why Choose This EA?

 Instant setup
 No server needed
 Extremely reliable
 Works with any strategy
 Zero coding required
 Professional formatting and screenshots


