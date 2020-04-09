Trade Mirror Pro

"Trade Mirror Pro - Multi Terminal Position Copier

Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution

Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments.

Key Features:

  • Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals
  • Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit updates copied instantly
  • Individual lot multipliers per slave terminal
  • No network configuration or complex setup required
  • Works on same computer or across network shares
  • File-based communication ensures reliability and persistence

Technical Specifications:

  • Update interval: 10ms
  • Compatible with all symbol types
  • Automatic symbol validation and lot size normalisation
  • Built-in duplicate signal prevention
  • Comprehensive error handling and logging
  • Memory-efficient operation with automatic cleanup

Setup Process:

  1. Install EA on Master terminal, set mode to MASTER
  2. Install EA on Slave terminal(s), set mode to SLAVE
  3. Ensure identical CopierID on all terminals
  4. Start trading - positions copy automatically

Use Cases:

  • Portfolio diversification across multiple accounts
  • Risk distribution with different lot sizes
  • Account management with varying risk levels
  • Backup trading execution
  • Multi-broker position replication

Requirements:

  • MT5 build 2715 or higher
  • File access permissions (standard MT5 installation)
  • Shared folder access for multi-computer setups

Trade Mirror Pro eliminates the complexity of trade copying while maintaining professional-grade reliability and performance. The file-based approach ensures your trades are copied consistently without requiring special permissions or complex network configurations.



