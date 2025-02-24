Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5

Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control

Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from a single, intuitive interface.

Key Features:

One-Click Trading : Execute Buy, Sell, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Limit orders instantly with customizable lot sizes.

Risk Management Made Simple : Set Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Risk Percentage with built-in validation to ensure compliance with broker requirements.

Real-Time Market Data : Monitor live Bid/Ask prices and account statistics (Equity, Profit, Drawdown) directly on the panel.

Pending Order Flexibility : Adjust pending order distances with precision for strategic trade entries.

Trade Control Options : Close all positions or delete pending orders with a single click.

Customizable Interface : Personalize colors and layout to match your trading style.

Why Choose Sahwira Trade Manager?

Time-Saving Efficiency : Streamline your trading process with a compact, all-in-one panel—no need to juggle multiple windows or tools.

Enhanced Precision : Built-in lot size adjustments and minimum stop level checks ensure your trades meet broker standards.

Real-Time Insights : Stay informed with live updates on account equity, profit/loss, and drawdown percentage.

User-Friendly Design : Large, readable fonts and a clean layout make it easy to use, even during fast-moving markets.

Perfect For:

Forex traders seeking a reliable trade manager EA

Scalpers and day traders needing quick order execution

Risk-conscious traders looking for robust SL/TP controls

MT5 users wanting a customizable trading dashboard

How It Works:

Attach Sahwira Trade Manager to any MT5 chart. Turn Algo Trading On Configure your preferred lot size, SL, TP, risk %, and pending order distance via the input fields. Use the color-coded buttons to place market or pending orders instantly. Monitor your trades and account stats in real-time on the dashboard. Close positions or cancel pending orders with one click when needed.

Technical Specifications:

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Customization : Adjustable colors, lot sizes, and risk parameters

Performance : Lightweight and optimized for smooth operation



