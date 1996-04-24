Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
- ユーティリティ
- Prabir Sarkar
- バージョン: 1.20
- アップデート済み: 14 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 15
🚀 Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool
Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip.
Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection.
Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade without proper management. Smart Trade Manager Pro solves this problem once and for all.
💎 What Makes This Tool Different?
Most traders jump from EA to EA, searching for the "perfect entry signal." But professional traders know the truth: how you exit determines your profitability.
Smart Trade Manager Pro doesn't give you signals. Instead, it gives you complete control over every aspect of your trade management:
✅ Lock profits automatically as price moves in your favor
✅ Scale out positions with precision using multi-TP ladders
✅ Protect your capital with intelligent trailing stops
✅ Manage risk with built-in calculators
✅ Execute faster with one-click actions
No signal dependency. No strategy lock-in. Just pure trade management power that works with ANY trading style.
🎯 Complete Feature Breakdown
📊 PROFESSIONAL 3-TAB INTERFACE
Clean, organized workspace with three dedicated tabs:
Trade Tab – Everything you need for order execution
Quick Buy/Sell buttons with visual feedback
Risk percentage and auto-lot calculator
R:R ratio presets (1:1, 1:2, 1:3) plus custom ratio input
Real-time spread display
Position close buttons (25%, 50%, 75%, ALL)
Tools Tab – Advanced trade management features
Break-Even, Trailing Stop controls
Visual SL/TP line drawing
Position box visualization
Pending order management
Scheduled trading (Time Manager)
Smart Auto Settings
Settings Tab – Customization and preferences
Trading presets (Scalp, Intraday, Swing)
Symbol profile save/load
Dark/Light chart modes
Alert configuration
Visual settings
⏱️ TIMEFRAME QUICK-SELECT BAR
Switch timeframes instantly without leaving your panel:
One-click buttons: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
Current timeframe highlighted
Settings persist when switching timeframes
No more hunting through MT5 menus
🎯 10-LEVEL TP RATIO MANAGER (Extended)
The most flexible take-profit system available:
10 independent TP levels (TP1 through TP10)
Custom R:R ratio per level (1:1 up to 1:15)
Individual enable/disable for each TP
Partial close options: percentage or fixed lots
After-TP actions: Move to BE, Move to Previous TP, Start Trailing
Runner mode: Keep final position open for extended moves
Built-in presets: Scalping, Swing, Conservative
Perfect for any trading style — from quick scalps to multi-day swing trades.
🧠 SMART TRAILING STOP SYSTEM
Unlike basic trailing stops that kill winning trades too early, Smart Trail adapts to your strategy:
Step-based trailing – Moves stop only when price moves X pips
Trigger-based activation – Start trailing only after reaching profit target
TP-linked trailing – Begin trailing after specific TP hit
Configurable distance and step – Fine-tune for any market condition
Runner-friendly logic – Protects profits without premature exits
Your trailing stop works FOR you, not against you.
🟢 VISUAL DRAG-TO-SET SL & TP
Premium visual trading experience:
Drag SL/TP lines directly on chart – Values update instantly
Live P/L labels – See potential profit/loss at each level
Color-coded zones – Green for profit, Red for loss
Position boxes – Visual representation of your trade zones
R:R display – See risk-reward ratio in real-time
No manual calculations. No typing numbers. Just drag, drop, and trade.
⚡ ONE-CLICK TRADE ACTIONS
Execute trade management instantly:
Button Action
Break-Even Move SL to entry + lock pips
25% / 50% / 75% Partial close by percentage
Close BUY Close all buy positions
Close SELL Close all sell positions
Close ALL Close everything instantly
Trail ON/OFF Toggle trailing stop
Draw Lines Show/hide visual SL/TP
Zero delay. Zero mistakes. Maximum efficiency.
💰 SMART LOT CALCULATOR & RISK MANAGEMENT
Professional risk management built-in:
Auto-lot calculation based on risk percentage
Real-time validation – Shows ✓ when lot is valid, ⚠ when too small
One-click FIX button – Automatically corrects invalid lot sizes
Minimum lot display – Shows exact lot needed for your TPs
Account balance integration – Calculates based on your actual balance
Never risk more than you intend. Never get "lot too small" errors again.
📊 TODAY'S STATS & TRADE ANALYTICS
Track your daily performance at a glance:
Quick Stats Bar:
Today's trade count
Daily P/L (profit or loss)
Win/Loss indicator
Detailed Analytics Window (📊 More button):
Net P/L with color coding
Win rate percentage
Total trades (Wins/Losses breakdown)
Profit factor
Gross profit and gross loss
Average win and average loss
Largest win and largest loss
Last 20 trades history table
Smart trading tips based on your performance
Know exactly how your day is going without leaving the chart.
⚙️ SMART AUTO SETTINGS
Intelligent configuration for any trading style:
Asset Selection:
20 popular instruments pre-configured
Categories: Crypto, Forex, Metals, Indices, Energy
Asset-specific optimized settings
Trading Modes:
Normal – Conservative settings (0.5% risk)
Semi-Aggressive – Balanced approach (1% risk)
Aggressive – Higher risk/reward (2% risk)
Win Rate Integration:
Use your actual history win rate
Or input manual estimate
Get personalized recommendations
One click applies optimal settings for your chosen asset and style.
⏰ TRADE TIME MANAGER
Schedule your trading actions:
Set specific time for trade execution
Choose action: Buy, Sell, Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All
Repeat on selected days (Monday-Sunday)
Perfect for news trading or session-based strategies
Automate your timing without automating your decisions.
📋 PENDING ORDER WINDOW
Complete pending order management:
Order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
Visual price selection or manual input
SL/TP integration with auto-calculation
Lot size with validation
Expiry time option
Professional pending order placement from one interface.
🔒 VIRTUAL SL/TP SYSTEM
Hide your stops from broker:
SL and TP managed internally by EA
Broker sees no stop levels
Reduces stop hunting risk
Toggle on/off anytime
Trade with confidence knowing your levels are protected.
🔔 CUSTOMIZABLE ALERTS
Stay informed without watching the screen:
TP Hit alerts – Know when profit targets are reached
Break-Even alerts – Confirmation when SL moves to entry
Trailing alerts – Updates when trailing stop adjusts
Popup alerts – On-screen notifications
Push notifications – Alerts to your mobile device
Configure exactly what you want to know and how.
📂 PER-SYMBOL PROFILE SYSTEM
Save and load settings for each instrument:
Create profiles for XAUUSD, EURUSD, BTCUSD, etc.
Load instantly when switching symbols
Different SL, TP, risk settings per symbol
Auto-load option available
Trade consistently across all your favorite instruments.
🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION
Make it yours:
Dark/Light chart modes – Match your preference
Position box colors – Customize profit/loss zone colors
Opacity control – Adjust transparency of visual elements
Compact Quick Trade mode – Minimal interface option
Professional appearance that adapts to your workflow.
👥 Who Should Use This Tool?
✅ Manual traders who want faster execution and better exits
✅ Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers who need precise partial closes
✅ Forex traders managing multiple currency pairs
✅ Crypto traders dealing with volatile markets
✅ Index traders on US30, NAS100, SPX500
✅ EA users who want professional exit management
✅ Part-time traders who can't watch charts all day
✅ Risk-conscious traders who prioritize capital protection
If you know how to find entries, this tool will transform how you manage them.
🚫 What This Tool Is NOT
❌ Not a signal provider – No buy/sell signals
❌ Not an auto-entry EA – Does not open trades for you
❌ Not a "get rich quick" system – No unrealistic promises
❌ Not a black box – You see and control everything
✅ It IS a professional-grade trade management utility that puts YOU in control.
🔒 Safe, Stable & Market-Ready
No DLL imports – Pure MQL5 code
No external dependencies – Works offline
No repainting – What you see is what you get
Settings persistence – Survives timeframe changes and restarts
Optimized performance – Minimal CPU and memory usage
Regular updates – Continuous improvement and new features
📈 Version 1.2 – What's New
✨ Professional 3-Tab UI system
✨ Timeframe quick-select bar
✨ Today's Stats with Trade Analytics window
✨ 10-Level TP Ratio Manager (extended from 4)
✨ Manual R:R ratio input with toggle
✨ Smart Lot Validator with one-click Fix
✨ Smart Auto Settings for 20 assets
✨ Alert Settings window
✨ Position move buttons on all popup windows
✨ Settings persistence across timeframe changes
✨ Enhanced Quick Trade mode
🔧 Multiple UI improvements and bug fixes
🧠 Pro Trader Insight
"Professional traders don't chase entries. They master exits."
Many successful traders use one simple entry method but spend years perfecting their exit strategy. Smart Trade Manager Pro gives you that professional edge instantly.
Every feature was designed with one goal: help you keep more of what you earn.
⭐ Start Trading Smarter Today
Stop losing profits to poor exit management.
Stop making emotional decisions under pressure.
Stop using outdated tools that slow you down.
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 is the professional trade management solution you've been waiting for.
🎯 Trade Smarter
🛡️ Protect Profits
🚀 Exit Like a Pro