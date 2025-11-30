Trade Panel EA is a clean, fast, and powerful manual-execution tool designed for traders who want full control over their entries while enjoying automated risk management and seamless trade handling.

If you trade manually but need a professional-grade panel to manage your positions with precision, this EA is built for you.

Add This Tool On Your Expert Folder and Use As Complete EA.



Key Features

One-Click BUY & SELL Execution

Enter trades instantly using the built-in BUY and SELL buttons.

No delay, no chart clutter — just fast execution directly from the chart.

Customizable Lot Size Control

Manually adjust your Lot Size before placing any trade.

Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who prefer flexible risk sizing.

Auto SL Based on Risk Percentage

Set your SL Percent (%) and let the EA automatically calculate the correct Stop Loss level for each trade.

Eliminates calculation mistakes

Ensures consistent money management

Great for prop-firm challenge traders

TP Ratio Based on SL

Define your Take Profit Ratio (e.g., 2.5x) and the EA automatically sets TP relative to your SL distance.

Keeps your risk-reward ratio strict and disciplined.

Trailing Stop Function (ON/OFF)

Enable or disable trailing stop with a single button.

When enabled:

Locks profits automatically

Follows price dynamically

Removes emotional decision-making

Close All Button

Close all open trades instantly with one click.

A lifesaver during volatile news or when you want to reset your trading session.

Clean & Friendly Interface

The panel is built with a modern and attractive UI:

Large buttons

Easy-to-read inputs

Eye-catching color coding

Zero chart obstruction

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders.

Why You’ll Love This EA

Ideal for manual traders

Fully customizable money management

Instant execution and clean workflows

Avoids SL/TP calculation mistakes

Saves time and reduces emotional errors

Works on any pair and any timeframe

Compatible With

MT5 (MetaTrader 5)

All Forex pairs

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto

Any timeframe

Bring Professional Risk Management Into Your Manual Trading

Trade Panel EA gives you control, precision, and ease — all inside a beautifully designed trading panel.

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm challengers who demand accuracy and speed.