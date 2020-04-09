Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5

Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager

Stop calculating. Start trading.

The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface.

Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS), this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space.

🔥 Why Go Pro?

While our free version helps you place trades, the PRO version helps you manage the entire market.

  1. Fast Symbol Switching: Stop dragging pairs from Market Watch. Use the independent side-panel to switch symbols instantly while keeping your risk settings ready.

  2. Manage Open Positions: Close all winners, cut all losers, or take partial profits with one click.

  3. Clean Charts: Minimizes into a tiny bar so you can focus on Price Action.

The Free version is a Calculator. The Pro version is a Command Center.

Feature LTS Free (v1.0) LTS PRO (v1.0)
Risk Calculator ✅ Basic ✅ Advanced (True Risk Fix)
Visual Lines ✅ Entry/SL/TP ✅ Entry/SL/TP
Trade Execution ✅ Buy/Sell ✅ Buy/Sell
Symbol Switcher ✅ Draggable Side Panel
Bulk Closing ✅ Close All / Win / Loss
Trade Management ✅ Partial Close & Breakeven
Portfolio Stats ✅ Live P/L & Risk Exposure
Smart Dragging ❌ (Lines move) ✅ Drag Protection Logic
Design Basic Premium Collapsible UI

🌟 Key Features

1. Advanced Risk Calculator

  • Visual Trading: Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Auto-Calculation: Instantly see exactly how much money ($) and % of equity you are risking.

  • Dual Modes:

    • Auto Lot: You set the Risk % (e.g., 1%), we calculate the Lot.

    • Fixed Lot: You set the Lot, we tell you the Risk $.

2. Smart Symbol Switcher (Exclusive to Pro)

  • A detachable, draggable drawer that lists your top Market Watch symbols.

  • Click any symbol to instantly switch the chart.

  • Memory Feature: The panel remembers your favorite list size even if you restart MT5.

3. Professional Trade Management

  • Partial Close: Secure profits by closing 50% (or any %) of your position instantly.

  • Auto Breakeven: One click moves your SL to the entry price.

  • Bulk Closing:

    • Close ALL Winners

    • Close ALL Losers

    • Close ALL Buys / Sells

4. Intelligent UI

  • Drag Protection: Intelligent logic prevents you from accidentally moving trade lines when dragging the dashboard windows.

  • Portfolio Monitor: See your total floating P/L and total risk exposure at a glance.

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

  • Default Risk: Set your preferred starting risk % or lot size.

  • Symbol Panel: Choose how many symbols to load from your Market Watch (default: 15).

  • Colors: Fully customizable to match your dark or light chart themes.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to one chart.

  2. Click "Show Lines" to visualize your trade.

  3. Drag the Red Line (SL) to your invalidation point.

  4. Click BUY or SELL.

  5. Use the [ SYMBOLS > ] button to open the drawer and scan other pairs.

Take control of your trading desk today with Logic Trade Solution.



おすすめのプロダクト
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
ユーティリティ
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
ユーティリティ
FX28 Trader Dashboardをご紹介します - あなたの究極のトレードマネージャー FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あなたの外国為替（Forex）取引を新たな高みに押し上げるために設計された包括的で直感的なトレードマネージャーです。経験豊富なトレーダーでも、まだ金融の旅を始めたばかりの方でも、この強力なツールは取引活動を効率化し、意思決定プロセスを向上させるために開発されました。 主な特徴： ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース： FX28 Trader Dashboardは、あらゆるレベルのトレーダーに適したユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースを備えています。さまざまな機能やツールを簡単にナビゲートし、わずか数クリックでトレードを完全にコントロールできます。 リアルタイムマーケットデータ： リアルタイムのマーケットデータフィードで先を見越してください。通貨ペア、トレンド、マーケットの変動に関する最新の情報を提供し、情報を元に自信を持ってトレードを実行できます。 高度なトレードアナリティクス： FX28 Trader Dashboardでは、高度なアナ
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
エキスパート
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
ユーティリティ
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
ユーティリティ
Binanceは世界的に有名な暗号通貨取引所です！ MT5ユーザーがBinanceFuturesを直接取引できるようにするために、このプログラムは次の取引機能を提供します。 1. Binance Futuresの取引スタイルを模倣し、フレンドリーな操作パネルを提供します。 2.レバレッジ、バランス、その他の情報を取得するには、自分でapiとsecretを入力します（Binance apiで先物取引の許可を開く必要があります）。 3. limitOrder（指値注文）、marketOrder（成行注文）、stopLimit（ストップ利益の制限とストップロス注文）、stopMarket（マーケットストップ利益とストップロス注文）をサポートします。 4.成行注文の場合、最大オープンポジションとコスト情報は最新の価格に基づいて計算できます。 5.すべての注文のリストを表示したり、注文をキャンセルしたりできます。 6.すべてのポジションのリストを表示でき、成行注文に従ってポジションを空にすることができます。 7. Deepin情報の自動表示のサポート（Deepin Websock
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
ユーティリティ
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight – スマートなトレードはここから始まる 概要 もし数秒で市場全体（FX、ゴールド、暗号通貨、指数、株式まで）を、手作業のチャート確認なしでスキャンできたらどうでしょう？ EASY Insight は、インジケーターデータを実践的なトレードインテリジェンスに変換する、AI対応のエクスポートツールです。無駄な推測や視覚的な混乱に疲れたトレーダーのために設計されており、市場全体のスナップショットを1つのクリーンなCSVファイルで提供します。 これまでとは全く違う新しいトレード体験です。ウィンドウの切り替えも、グラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイもありません。FX Power (FXP)、FX Volume (FXV)、FX Dynamic (FXD)、FX Levels (FXL)、そして非FX資産用のIX Power (IXP) ― あなたがすでに知っているツールから得られる、純粋に構造化されたインサイトだけ。 さらに便利さを求めるなら、 EASY Insight AIO を選んでください。すべてが1つのインストールに含まれ、設定不要。チャート上にインジケータ
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
革新的な Trades Time Manager を使用して、取引ルーチンを簡単に管理できます。この強力なツールは、指定された時間に注文執行を自動化し、取引アプローチを変革します。 購入から注文の設定まで、すべて手動介入なしで、さまざまな取引アクションのためのパーソナライズされたタスク リストを作成します。 Trades Time Manager のインストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、MT4/MT5 ターミナルに URL を追加してください (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 手動監視に別れを告げ、合理化された効率を採用します。直感的なインターフェイスにより、シンボル、約定時間、価格、ストップロス (SL)、テイクプロフィット (TP) ポイント、ロットサイズなどの正確なパラメーターを設定できます。 このツールの柔軟性は、市
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
ユーティリティ
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
ユーティリティ
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
1 つのチャートで完全な制御を実現。 各チャートのオブジェクト、色、設定を個別に管理する時間を無駄にする必要はありません。     チャート同期マネージャーを 使用すると、     すべてのMetaTraderチャートを同期、コピー、制御します   たった 1 つのパネルといくつかのショートカットを使用して、瞬時に実行できます。 一度描いたら、どこでも更新。チャートをワンクリックで開閉。ワークスペースを整理整頓。     シンボルベースのオブジェクト管理 。重要な詳細を見逃すことはありません。     スプレッド表示、カウントダウンタイマー、ローソク足クローズアラートなど。 時間を節約し、エラーを減らし、よりスマートに取引します。 Chart Sync Manager インストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、URL (   http://www.betasoft.dev   ) MT4/MT5 ターミナル (スクリーンショットを参照) を追加します。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1484
GRat Binance
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 5 most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
インディケータ
Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
Boleta TradeX
Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
ユーティリティ
Graphical Interface for MT5 Works with Netting and Hedge Accounts; Transform your MT5 into a fully innovative and functional graphical interface. SHIFT/CTRL to place orders; Spacebar to activate the risk meter; P key to display the closing price, high, and low of the previous day; Trade management with stop-loss and take-profit by directly dragging the position line; Updates and improvements coming soon!
FREE
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
エキスパート
Neon Shadow — 学習を支援し、トレーディングの次のレベルへと導くユニークなソリューション 私は、初心者であろうとプロフェッショナルであろうと、あらゆるレベルのユーザーに利用可能な、ユニークな取引ソリューションの開発を目指しました。その核となるアイデアは、機械学習（machine learning）と高度な取引テクニックを統合し、その相乗効果を最大限に引き出すことにあります。このシステムは、1～2か月で少額の証拠金を増やす用途にも、何年にもわたる長期投資にも対応していますが、**特に学びたいと願う方にとって最大の価値**を提供します。 正しい姿勢で臨めば、新たなアプローチを発見し、わずかな利益を得ることさえできるでしょう。学びの姿勢を持ち、このコンセプトに従う覚悟をしてください。 もしあなたが「ロボットをダウンロードしてストラテジーテスターで一度だけテストし、チャートに掛けて奇跡を待つ」だけのつもりなら、どうかこの製品ページを閉じ、無料製品リストの続きを閲覧してください。もちろん、それを強制する権利は私にはありません。 もし私のアドバイスに従わない場合、従来通りデフォルト設
FREE
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
エキスパート
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
BullBea Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
インディケータ
1. 基本情報 インジケーター名:   BullBear Display バージョン:   1.00 開発者:   [あなたの名前] 会社:   MT5TOOLSLAB 種類:   チャートインジケーター 市場:   外国為替、株式、先物、暗号通貨 2. 説明 BullBear Display   は以下をリアルタイムで表示する視覚的インジケーターです： ブル（買い手）の強さ ベア（売り手）の強さ 市場支配権（価格をコントロールしている側） このインジケーターはチャートの左上隅に情報を表示し、市場センチメントの迅速な分析を可能にします。 3. インストール BullBear_Display.mq5   を保存:   \MQL5\Indicators\ MetaTrader 5を再起動 「ナビゲータ」ウィンドウで「カスタムインジケーター」を探す 目的のチャートにドラッグ＆ドロップ 4. 入力パラメータ PeriodBuySell   (デフォルト: 13): EMA参照計算の期間。低い値はより敏感なシグナルを、高い値はより滑らかなシグナルを生成します。 5. シグナル解釈 支配: ブル
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
ユーティリティ
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
ユーティリティ
（暗号通貨チャート） BinanceSpotのすべてのシンボルをカスタムシンボルに保存します。 BinanceSpotのシンボルに「S」プレフィックスを追加します。 BinanceSpotのシンボルを追跡できるインフラストラクチャを作成します。 [ツール]メニュー>> [オプション] >> [エキスパートアドバイザー]からWebRequestを許可し、URLを追加する必要があります：https：//api.binance.com スクリプトをダブルクリックするだけです。 リスト全体が数秒で表示されます。 リンク https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69001の製品を参照してください
FREE
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
インディケータ
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
インディケータ
I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the pro
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
エキスパート
Limiter Drawdown EA – 自動ドローダウン保護 Limiter Drawdown EA は MetaTrader 5 向けの軽量なリスク管理ツールです。 口座のドローダウンをリアルタイムで監視し、設定した閾値を超えた場合にすべてのポジションを自動的にクローズします。どのような取引戦略にも追加できる信頼できるセーフティーネットです。 できること 常に有効証拠金と残高を監視 設定したドローダウンに達したら全ポジションをクローズ 再エントリーを防ぐために保留注文を削除可能 新規取引を許可する前にオプションでクールダウン期間を設定可能 チャート上に現在のドローダウン%と閾値を表示 主な機能 ユーザーが定義するドローダウン制限（例: 10%） 閾値に達するとすべてのポジションを即時クローズ 保留注文の削除（オプション） 高ボラティリティ時でも確実に動作する再試行ロジック クールダウン期間のカスタマイズ チャート上での明確なビジュアル表示 軽量かつ安定、他のEAや手動取引と併用可能 使い方 任意のチャートにEAをアタッチ（シンボル・時間足は関係ありません）。 入力
FREE
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
ユーティリティ
複数のポジション/取引を一度にオープンする必要がありますか?簡単なソリューションを作成しました。一度に複数のポジションを入力できるようになりました。ロットサイズ、ポジション数、テイクプロフィット、ストップロスを設定できます。 例: 特定のロットサイズで 3、5、10 または任意の数のポジションを購入したいとします。 「購入」ボタンをタップするだけで購入できるようになりました。 または 例: 特定のロットサイズで 3、5、10、または任意の数のポジションを売りたいとします。 「販売」ボタンをクリックするだけで販売できます。 Fukusū no pojishon/ torihiki o ichido ni ōpun suru hitsuyō ga arimasu ka? Kantan'na soryūshon o sakusei shimashita. Ichido ni fukusū no pojishon o nyūryoku dekiru yō ni narimashita. Rotto saizu, pojishon-sū, teikupurofitto, sutoppuro
The Asian session MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
ユーティリティ
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Quick Lines Tool MT5
Aleksandr Bacho
インディケータ
クイックラインツール：トレンドラインと長方形をプロットするための便利な指標 クイックラインツールは、テクニカル分析のための迅速かつ効果的なツールを必要とするトレーダーのために設計されたMetaTrader4のための強力で直感的な指標 この指標を使用すると、トレンドライン、サポート/抵抗レベル（AP/DW）、および長方形を簡単に作成して、チャートレイアウトプロセスを最適化できます。 この指標は、分析の精度と速度を向上させようとしている初心者とプロのトレーダーの両方にとって理想的です。 主な利点 直感的なインターフェイス："ショー"機能をサポートするユーザーフレンドリーなボタンパネルを介してすべての機能を制御します。|気を散らすものを最小限に抑えるために「非表示にします。 設定の柔軟性：カスタマイズ可能な色、ラインスタイルと太さだけでなく、あなたの取引スタイルに適応するためのボタンのサイズと位置。 マルチタイムフレームのサポート：トレンドラインと長方形は現在の時間枠と下の時間枠に表示され、AP/DWラインとキーボタンはすべての時間枠に表示さ 安定した配置：
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts：複数市場を監視し、重要なチャンスを見逃さない 概要 Custom Alerts は、複数の銘柄にまたがるトレードチャンスを一元的に監視したいトレーダーのためのダイナミックなソリューションです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power などの主要ツールと連携し、複数のチャートを切り替える手間なく、重要な市場変動を自動で通知します。ブローカーが提供するすべての資産クラスに対応しており、シンボルを入力する必要はありません。設定で資産クラスを選択するだけで、すぐにアラートを構成できます。 1. Custom Alerts がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 オールインワンの市場監視 • Custom Alerts は、為替、金属、暗号資産、指数、株式（ブローカーが対応している場合）からのシグナルを収集・統合します。 • 複数のチャートを切り替える必要がなくなり、明確で一元化された通知が得られます。 戦略に合わせたアラート構成 • ボリューム急増、通貨強弱の閾値、極端な価格変動など、目的に応じたアラート
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader 5用Crypto Ticks – 暗号通貨のリアルタイムティックデータと板情報の統合 概要 Crypto Ticksは、主要な仮想通貨取引所からのリアルタイムティックデータとオーダーブック（板情報）をMetaTrader 5に直接ストリーミングします。スキャルピング、アルゴリズム戦略、ストラテジーテストを必要とするトレーダー向けに設計されています。 対応取引所 Binance：現物（アクティブなチャートに板情報）と先物（複数シンボル対応） KuCoin：現物と先物（チャート板サポート） Bybit：先物およびインバース先物 XT.com：現物と先物 主な機能 WebSocketによるリアルタイムティックデータ Binanceのデータストリーム対応：@trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade 取引所APIを使用したOHLCV履歴の完全更新 オーダーブックの可視化（最良の買値/売値と深さ） 自動再接続で安定性を確保 キャンドル精度向上のためのデータ置換 MT5再起動時に履歴を自動更新 ティックベースのデータを使ったStrategy
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT5 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT5 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT4端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT4 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
作者のその他のプロダクト
Visible reversal zone Indicator
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
5 (1)
インディケータ
Logic Trade Solution  Indicator (Standalone) Idea by Suresh Dhuraisami | Code by Rafilathif Description The Logical Trading System (LTS) is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed around the concept of Valid Reversal Zones (VRZ). It generates precise trading signals and delivers comprehensive alerts, ideal for traders who value structured price action and zone-based strategies. Key Features VRZ Zone Detection:   Identifies high-probability reversal zones using swing hig
FREE
Anchor TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
ユーティリティ
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Turns single trades into smart grids with auto-sync TP/SL. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager is a powerful trade assistant designed for manual traders who use averaging or recovery strategies. Stop calculating grid levels manually! This EA turns your manual trade into an automated "Anchor." If the market moves against you, the EA automatically builds a recovery grid based on your specific S
FREE
LTS TradeDashboard MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
エキスパート
Product Name: LTS TradeDashboard Short Description: The ultimate visual trading assistant. Drag and drop lines to trade, calculate risk automatically, and execute orders with a single click. Full Description: LTS TradeDashboard allows you to stop calculating lot sizes manually and start trading directly from the chart. Designed for traders who need speed and precision, this tool turns your chart into a professional trading cockpit. Simply drag the Visual Lines (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) to
FREE
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
エキスパート
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
Anchor Pro Funded Guard and Trade Manager
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
ユーティリティ
Anchor Pro: Funded Guard & Trade Manager Stop Blowing Your Funded Accounts. Trade Visually. Protect Your Capital. Anchor Pro is not just a trade manager—it is a complete Funded Account Guardian and Visual Trading Suite . Designed specifically for traders taking Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.), it combines institutional-grade risk protection with a revolutionary "Draw-to-Trade" engine. Whether you are trying to pass a challenge or keep your funded account safe, Anchor Pro locks in
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信