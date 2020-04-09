Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5

Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager

Stop calculating. Start trading.

The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface.

Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS), this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space.

🔥 Why Go Pro?

While our free version helps you place trades, the PRO version helps you manage the entire market.

  1. Fast Symbol Switching: Stop dragging pairs from Market Watch. Use the independent side-panel to switch symbols instantly while keeping your risk settings ready.

  2. Manage Open Positions: Close all winners, cut all losers, or take partial profits with one click.

  3. Clean Charts: Minimizes into a tiny bar so you can focus on Price Action.

The Free version is a Calculator. The Pro version is a Command Center.

Feature LTS Free (v1.0) LTS PRO (v1.0)
Risk Calculator ✅ Basic ✅ Advanced (True Risk Fix)
Visual Lines ✅ Entry/SL/TP ✅ Entry/SL/TP
Trade Execution ✅ Buy/Sell ✅ Buy/Sell
Symbol Switcher ✅ Draggable Side Panel
Bulk Closing ✅ Close All / Win / Loss
Trade Management ✅ Partial Close & Breakeven
Portfolio Stats ✅ Live P/L & Risk Exposure
Smart Dragging ❌ (Lines move) ✅ Drag Protection Logic
Design Basic Premium Collapsible UI

🌟 Key Features

1. Advanced Risk Calculator

  • Visual Trading: Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Auto-Calculation: Instantly see exactly how much money ($) and % of equity you are risking.

  • Dual Modes:

    • Auto Lot: You set the Risk % (e.g., 1%), we calculate the Lot.

    • Fixed Lot: You set the Lot, we tell you the Risk $.

2. Smart Symbol Switcher (Exclusive to Pro)

  • A detachable, draggable drawer that lists your top Market Watch symbols.

  • Click any symbol to instantly switch the chart.

  • Memory Feature: The panel remembers your favorite list size even if you restart MT5.

3. Professional Trade Management

  • Partial Close: Secure profits by closing 50% (or any %) of your position instantly.

  • Auto Breakeven: One click moves your SL to the entry price.

  • Bulk Closing:

    • Close ALL Winners

    • Close ALL Losers

    • Close ALL Buys / Sells

4. Intelligent UI

  • Drag Protection: Intelligent logic prevents you from accidentally moving trade lines when dragging the dashboard windows.

  • Portfolio Monitor: See your total floating P/L and total risk exposure at a glance.

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

  • Default Risk: Set your preferred starting risk % or lot size.

  • Symbol Panel: Choose how many symbols to load from your Market Watch (default: 15).

  • Colors: Fully customizable to match your dark or light chart themes.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to one chart.

  2. Click "Show Lines" to visualize your trade.

  3. Drag the Red Line (SL) to your invalidation point.

  4. Click BUY or SELL.

  5. Use the [ SYMBOLS > ] button to open the drawer and scan other pairs.

Take control of your trading desk today with Logic Trade Solution.



Produtos recomendados
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilitários
Quant Panel Pro O Painel Definitivo de Desempenho Multi-EA para Traders Quantitativos Pare de alternar entre múltiplos gráficos ou ferramentas externas para monitorar suas estratégias algorítmicas! O Quant Panel Pro oferece monitoramento de portfólio em nível institucional em uma interface profissional e elegante. Principais Recursos Análise Quantitativa ao Seu Alcance Agregação de lucros/perdas (P&L) em tempo real para todos seus Expert Advisors Análise estatística de taxa de acerto com métric
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o FX28 Trader Dashboard: Seu Gerenciador de Operações Definitivo Desbloqueie todo o potencial de sua experiência de negociação com o FX28 Trader Dashboard, um gerenciador de operações abrangente e intuitivo projetado para elevar o seu trading de Forex a novos patamares. Seja você um trader experiente ou esteja começando sua jornada financeira, esta poderosa ferramenta foi desenvolvida para simplificar suas atividades comerciais e aprimorar seu processo de tomada de decisões. Recurs
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilitários
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Limiter Drawdown App
Alain Bleeksma
Utilitários
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilitários
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Binance Futures Trade Panel
Ping You Jiang
Utilitários
Binance é uma bolsa de criptomoedas de renome mundial! Para facilitar aos usuários do MT5 a negociação direta de Futuros Binance, o programa oferece as seguintes funções de negociação: 1. Imitar o estilo de negociação de Binance Futures e fornecer um painel de operação amigável; 2. Insira api e secret por conta própria (você precisa abrir permissão de negociação de futuros na API Binance) para obter alavancagem, saldo e outras informações; 3. Suporte limitOrder (ordem de limite), marketOrder
Scorpion 74 MT5
Eslam Salman
Utilitários
# Higher-Lower Pending Bot - Advanced Multi-Pending Orders System ## Revolutionize Your Trading with Smart Pending Order Automation Welcome to the **Higher-Lower Pending Bot** - the most sophisticated pending order management system available on MQL5. Designed for traders who want to maximize opportunities while minimizing manual effort, this EA combines intelligent order placement with comprehensive profit tracking in one powerful package. ## What Makes Our Bot Unique? ### Smart D
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (7)
Utilitários
EASY Insight – O trading inteligente começa aqui Visão geral E se você pudesse analisar todo o mercado – Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações – em segundos, sem precisar analisar gráficos manualmente? EASY Insight é sua ferramenta de exportação pronta para IA, que transforma dados de indicadores em inteligência acionável para operações. Feita para traders que não querem mais perder tempo com suposições e sobrecarga visual, entrega uma visão completa do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua rotina de negociação sem esforço com o revolucionário Trades Time Manager. Essa ferramenta potente automatiza a execução de ordens em horários designados, transformando sua abordagem de negociação. Crie listas de tarefas personalizadas para diversas ações de negociação, desde a compra até a definição de pedidos, tudo sem intervenção manual. Guia de instalação e entradas do Trades Time Manager Se você deseja receber notificações sobre o EA, adicione nosso URL ao terminal
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Utilitários
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
MT5 to Telegram bot
Maksim Plotnikov
5 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signals This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings: Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications. Would you like to receive Telegram notifications? Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers? Do you need to start docume
FREE
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilitários
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Um gráfico. Controle total. Pare de perder tempo gerenciando objetos, cores e configurações em cada gráfico separadamente. Com       Chart Sync Manager   , você pode       sincronize, copie e controle todos os seus gráficos MetaTrader       instantaneamente — usando apenas um painel e alguns atalhos. Desenhe uma vez, atualize em qualquer lugar. Abra e feche gráficos com um único clique. Mantenha seu espaço de trabalho limpo com       gerenciamento de objetos baseado em símbolos   . E nunca perca
GRat Binance
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilitários
Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 5 most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicadores
Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
Boleta TradeX
Jose Roque Do Carmo Junior
Utilitários
Interface Gráfica para MT5 Funciona em Contas Netting e Hedge; Transforme o seu MT5 em uma interface gráfica totalmente inovadora e funcional. SHIFT/CTRL para pendurar ordens; Tecla Space para ativar o medidor de risco; Tecla P para mostrar o preço de fechamento, máxima e mínima do dia anterior; Gestão do trade com stoploss e takeprofit diretamente arrastando a linha da posição; Atualizações e melhorias em breve!
FREE
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
Neon Shadow — uma solução de trading única que o ajuda a aprender e avançar para o próximo nível Procurei criar uma solução de trading única, acessível a qualquer iniciante ou profissional, independentemente do seu nível atual. A ideia central foi combinar machine learning com técnicas avançadas de trading de forma a extrair o máximo do seu uso conjunto. O sistema é aplicável tanto para impulsionar depósitos pequenos em 1–2 meses quanto para investimento de longo prazo ao longo de vários anos —
FREE
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
BullBea Display
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Indicadores
MANUAL DO INDICADOR BULLBEAR DISPLAY 1. INFORMAÇÕES GERAIS Nome do Indicador:  BullBear Display Versão:  1.00 Desenvolvedor:  [Everton Messias Empresa:  MT5TOOLSLAB Tipo:  Indicador de Gráfico Mercado:  Forex, Ações, Futuros, Criptomoedas 2. DESCRIÇÃO O  BullBear Display  é um indicador visual que mostra em tempo real: Força dos Bulls (compradores) Força dos Bears (vendedores) Domínio do mercado (quem está controlando o preço) O indicador exibe essas informações no canto superior esquerdo do gr
Gold Scalping Matrix MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Utilitários
The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price.  *Key Features:* 1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Binance Spot Symbol List Update
Ugur Ucak
Utilitários
(Gráficos de criptomoeda) Salva todos os símbolos do Binance Spot em símbolos personalizados. Adiciona o prefixo "S" aos símbolos em Binance Spot. Ele cria a infraestrutura onde os símbolos em Binance Spot podem ser seguidos. Você deve permitir o WebRequest no menu Ferramentas >> Opções >> Consultores Especialistas e adicionar o URL: https://api.binance.com basta clicar duas vezes no script. Você tem a lista inteira em segundos. veja o produto no link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
FREE
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicadores
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Indicadores
Tenho certeza que depois de muita pesquisa na internet, você não encontrou nenhum indicador que possa ajudá-lo com operações forex ou binárias na mais recente estratégia de probabilidade criada pelo famoso trader Ronald Cutrim. A estratégia é baseada em uma simples contagem de velas verdes e vermelhas, verificando um desequilíbrio numérico entre elas ao longo de um determinado período de tempo em um gráfico de mercado de investimentos. Caso esse desequilíbrio se confirme e seja igual ou superior
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Proteção Automática da Conta Limiter Drawdown EA é uma ferramenta leve de controle de risco para MetaTrader 5. Ele monitora em tempo real o rebaixamento da conta e fecha automaticamente todas as posições quando o limite definido por você é atingido. É uma camada de segurança simples e confiável para qualquer estratégia de trading. O que faz Monitora continuamente o patrimônio líquido em relação ao saldo Fecha todas as posições quando o drawdown atinge o limite definido Po
FREE
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Utilitários
Precisa abrir múltiplas posições/negociações de uma só vez? Criamos sua solução fácil. Agora você pode inserir várias posições ao mesmo tempo. Você pode definir o tamanho do lote, o número de posições, obter lucro e parar a perda. Por exemplo: você deseja comprar 3, 5, 10 ou qualquer número de posições com um determinado tamanho de lote. Agora você pode fazer isso simplesmente tocando no botão "Comprar". Ou Por exemplo: você deseja vender 3, 5, 10 ou qualquer número de posições com um determina
The Asian session MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilitários
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Quick Lines Tool MT5
Aleksandr Bacho
Indicadores
Quick Lines Tool: um indicador conveniente para a construção de linhas de tendência e retângulos O Quick Lines Tool é um indicador poderoso e intuitivo para o MetaTrader 4, projetado para traders que precisam de ferramentas rápidas e eficazes para análise técnica. Com este indicador, você pode facilmente criar linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte/resistência (AP/DW) e retângulos, otimizando o processo de marcação de gráficos. O indicador é ideal tanto para iniciantes quanto para traders prof
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (104)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilitários
Crypto Ticks para MetaTrader 5 – Dados de Ticks e Livro de Ofertas em Tempo Real Visão Geral O Crypto Ticks transmite dados de ticks em tempo real e profundidade de mercado das principais exchanges de criptomoedas diretamente para o MetaTrader 5. Feito para traders que precisam de dados precisos para scalping, estratégias algorítmicas e testes. Exchanges Suportadas Binance: Spot (profundidade no gráfico ativo) e Futuros (múltiplos ativos com profundidade) KuCoin: Spot e Futuros Bybit: Futuros e
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitários
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
X2 Copy MT5
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilitários
Descubra a Cópia Instantânea de Negociações com o revolucionário X2 Copy MT5. Com apenas 10 segundos de configuração, você terá uma ferramenta poderosa para sincronizar negociações entre terminais MetaTrader em um único computador Windows ou VPS com uma velocidade sem precedentes - menos de 0,1 segundos. Se você está gerenciando múltiplas contas, seguindo sinais ou escalando sua estratégia, o X2 Copy MT5 se adapta ao seu fluxo de trabalho com precisão e controle incomparáveis. Pare de esperar —
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Mais do autor
Visible reversal zone Indicator
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
5 (1)
Indicadores
Logic Trade Solution  Indicator (Standalone) Idea by Suresh Dhuraisami | Code by Rafilathif Description The Logical Trading System (LTS) is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed around the concept of Valid Reversal Zones (VRZ). It generates precise trading signals and delivers comprehensive alerts, ideal for traders who value structured price action and zone-based strategies. Key Features VRZ Zone Detection:   Identifies high-probability reversal zones using swing hig
FREE
Anchor TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Utilitários
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Turns single trades into smart grids with auto-sync TP/SL. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager is a powerful trade assistant designed for manual traders who use averaging or recovery strategies. Stop calculating grid levels manually! This EA turns your manual trade into an automated "Anchor." If the market moves against you, the EA automatically builds a recovery grid based on your specific S
FREE
LTS TradeDashboard MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: LTS TradeDashboard Short Description: The ultimate visual trading assistant. Drag and drop lines to trade, calculate risk automatically, and execute orders with a single click. Full Description: LTS TradeDashboard allows you to stop calculating lot sizes manually and start trading directly from the chart. Designed for traders who need speed and precision, this tool turns your chart into a professional trading cockpit. Simply drag the Visual Lines (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) to
FREE
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
Anchor Pro Funded Guard and Trade Manager
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Utilitários
Anchor Pro: Funded Guard & Trade Manager Stop Blowing Your Funded Accounts. Trade Visually. Protect Your Capital. Anchor Pro is not just a trade manager—it is a complete Funded Account Guardian and Visual Trading Suite . Designed specifically for traders taking Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.), it combines institutional-grade risk protection with a revolutionary "Draw-to-Trade" engine. Whether you are trying to pass a challenge or keep your funded account safe, Anchor Pro locks in
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário