Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5

Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager

Stop calculating. Start trading.

The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface.

Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS), this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space.

🔥 Why Go Pro?

While our free version helps you place trades, the PRO version helps you manage the entire market.

  1. Fast Symbol Switching: Stop dragging pairs from Market Watch. Use the independent side-panel to switch symbols instantly while keeping your risk settings ready.

  2. Manage Open Positions: Close all winners, cut all losers, or take partial profits with one click.

  3. Clean Charts: Minimizes into a tiny bar so you can focus on Price Action.

The Free version is a Calculator. The Pro version is a Command Center.

Feature LTS Free (v1.0) LTS PRO (v1.0)
Risk Calculator ✅ Basic ✅ Advanced (True Risk Fix)
Visual Lines ✅ Entry/SL/TP ✅ Entry/SL/TP
Trade Execution ✅ Buy/Sell ✅ Buy/Sell
Symbol Switcher ✅ Draggable Side Panel
Bulk Closing ✅ Close All / Win / Loss
Trade Management ✅ Partial Close & Breakeven
Portfolio Stats ✅ Live P/L & Risk Exposure
Smart Dragging ❌ (Lines move) ✅ Drag Protection Logic
Design Basic Premium Collapsible UI

🌟 Key Features

1. Advanced Risk Calculator

  • Visual Trading: Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • Auto-Calculation: Instantly see exactly how much money ($) and % of equity you are risking.

  • Dual Modes:

    • Auto Lot: You set the Risk % (e.g., 1%), we calculate the Lot.

    • Fixed Lot: You set the Lot, we tell you the Risk $.

2. Smart Symbol Switcher (Exclusive to Pro)

  • A detachable, draggable drawer that lists your top Market Watch symbols.

  • Click any symbol to instantly switch the chart.

  • Memory Feature: The panel remembers your favorite list size even if you restart MT5.

3. Professional Trade Management

  • Partial Close: Secure profits by closing 50% (or any %) of your position instantly.

  • Auto Breakeven: One click moves your SL to the entry price.

  • Bulk Closing:

    • Close ALL Winners

    • Close ALL Losers

    • Close ALL Buys / Sells

4. Intelligent UI

  • Drag Protection: Intelligent logic prevents you from accidentally moving trade lines when dragging the dashboard windows.

  • Portfolio Monitor: See your total floating P/L and total risk exposure at a glance.

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

  • Default Risk: Set your preferred starting risk % or lot size.

  • Symbol Panel: Choose how many symbols to load from your Market Watch (default: 15).

  • Colors: Fully customizable to match your dark or light chart themes.

🚀 How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to one chart.

  2. Click "Show Lines" to visualize your trade.

  3. Drag the Red Line (SL) to your invalidation point.

  4. Click BUY or SELL.

  5. Use the [ SYMBOLS > ] button to open the drawer and scan other pairs.

Take control of your trading desk today with Logic Trade Solution.



