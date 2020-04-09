Pro LTS TradeDashboard MT5
- 유틸리티
- Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 10
Pro LTS Trade Dashboard & Market Manager
Stop calculating. Start trading.
The Pro LTS Trade Dashboard is not just a risk calculator—it is a complete trading command center designed to replace the default MT5 terminal. It combines professional Risk Management, Trade Execution, and a unique Draggable Symbol Switcher into one clean, collapsible interface.
Developed by Logic Trade Solution (LTS), this tool is built for traders who need speed, precision, and screen space.
🔥 Why Go Pro?
While our free version helps you place trades, the PRO version helps you manage the entire market.
-
Fast Symbol Switching: Stop dragging pairs from Market Watch. Use the independent side-panel to switch symbols instantly while keeping your risk settings ready.
-
Manage Open Positions: Close all winners, cut all losers, or take partial profits with one click.
-
Clean Charts: Minimizes into a tiny bar so you can focus on Price Action.
The Free version is a Calculator. The Pro version is a Command Center.
|Feature
|LTS Free (v1.0)
|LTS PRO (v1.0)
|Risk Calculator
|✅ Basic
|✅ Advanced (True Risk Fix)
|Visual Lines
|✅ Entry/SL/TP
|✅ Entry/SL/TP
|Trade Execution
|✅ Buy/Sell
|✅ Buy/Sell
|Symbol Switcher
|❌
|✅ Draggable Side Panel
|Bulk Closing
|❌
|✅ Close All / Win / Loss
|Trade Management
|❌
|✅ Partial Close & Breakeven
|Portfolio Stats
|❌
|✅ Live P/L & Risk Exposure
|Smart Dragging
|❌ (Lines move)
|✅ Drag Protection Logic
|Design
|Basic
|Premium Collapsible UI
🌟 Key Features
1. Advanced Risk Calculator
-
Visual Trading: Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.
-
Auto-Calculation: Instantly see exactly how much money ($) and % of equity you are risking.
-
Dual Modes:
-
Auto Lot: You set the Risk % (e.g., 1%), we calculate the Lot.
-
Fixed Lot: You set the Lot, we tell you the Risk $.
-
2. Smart Symbol Switcher (Exclusive to Pro)
-
A detachable, draggable drawer that lists your top Market Watch symbols.
-
Click any symbol to instantly switch the chart.
-
Memory Feature: The panel remembers your favorite list size even if you restart MT5.
3. Professional Trade Management
-
Partial Close: Secure profits by closing 50% (or any %) of your position instantly.
-
Auto Breakeven: One click moves your SL to the entry price.
-
Bulk Closing:
-
Close ALL Winners
-
Close ALL Losers
-
Close ALL Buys / Sells
-
4. Intelligent UI
-
Drag Protection: Intelligent logic prevents you from accidentally moving trade lines when dragging the dashboard windows.
-
Portfolio Monitor: See your total floating P/L and total risk exposure at a glance.
⚙️ Inputs & Settings
-
Default Risk: Set your preferred starting risk % or lot size.
-
Symbol Panel: Choose how many symbols to load from your Market Watch (default: 15).
-
Colors: Fully customizable to match your dark or light chart themes.
🚀 How to Use
-
Attach the EA to one chart.
-
Click "Show Lines" to visualize your trade.
-
Drag the Red Line (SL) to your invalidation point.
-
Click BUY or SELL.
-
Use the [ SYMBOLS > ] button to open the drawer and scan other pairs.
Take control of your trading desk today with Logic Trade Solution.