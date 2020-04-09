Gold Scalping Matrix MT5

The Gold Scalping Matrix is an advanced trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market action and price reversals in the gold market. This innovative bot employs real time market behavior trading strategy, intelligently placing buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around the current market price. 

*Key Features:*

1. *Psychological Analysis*: The bot leverages market sentiment indicators to identify potential reversal points, allowing it to predict shifts in investor behavior and capitalize on them.

2. *Hedge Trading Strategy*: By systematically placing multiple buy and sell orders, the bot aims to profit from fluctuations in gold prices, regardless of the overall market direction.

3. *Risk Management*: Integrated risk management tools ensure that losses are minimized. The bot employs stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility, protecting your capital while maximizing returns.

4. *Real-Time Market Monitoring*: Utilizing advanced algorithms, the bot monitors market conditions 24/7, adjusting its strategy in response to changing trends and investor sentiment.


5. *Back testing and Optimization*: The bot features robust back testing capabilities, allowing users to evaluate its performance against historical data. Continuous optimization ensures that the algorithm adapts to evolving market conditions.


Whether you’re a seasoned trader looking to automate your strategies or a newcomer seeking to navigate the complexities of gold trading, the Gold Scalping Matrix offers a powerful tool to enhance your trading experience and potentially increase profitability.

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD 
  •  works with all Pairs with Monitoring and good timing to on off 
  • Timeframe: 12 min** and choose the suitable for you due the pairs you use 
  • Keep all other default conditions till you totally understand and can change and back test due to your requirements 

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread raw account
  • Min Deposit: $20  and see the magic
  • Leverage  1:500max    1:300preferred 
  • Broker : All
  • Transfere your profit each 50$ out of your active account 
  • contact me in DM to get the best tricks and support even if you still in test step as well to give you more details .



Features of Gold Scalping Matrix

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • High Profit Factor
  • Good risk management to minimize loss and recover mode 
  • All order management functions are Hidden  SL -Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 
  • your feedback are appreciated and useful to optimize the performance
  • Remember to not run it all time the best performance you get when you get your profit daily and close 
  • remember I'm always here to support you in private messages .


























