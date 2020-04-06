AlphaAI

This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm.

You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH

The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the other two work with the M15 interval.

These models can be used in different combinations for each of the 29 currency pairs separately. By default, they are already configured for the period from 2025 to the present. However, you can use my AlphaAITrainer software to quickly configure the most optimal combination of models for each currency pair. The video will provide instructions on how to do this.

Default settings are selected that are better not to use, at the moment the best settings AlphaAIGridPairs10.set AlphaAIGridPairs10_NoGold.set

To reduce the risk, decrease the value of the "koef" parameter in the settings.

The deposit should be from 1000$, or use a cent account, then 10$ will be enough. You can also use a smaller deposit, but be sure to do a back test and evaluate the drawdown

The advisor was trained from 2023 to 2025, testing in the strategy tester should be done from 2025

  • Before testing, it is advisable to choose the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.
  • In the strategy tester, set the trading mode to " 1 minute OHLC".
  • Also, to speed up testing, you can disable the strategy tester’s visualization.
  • At the end of the test, you can view the profitability and maximum drawdown of each pair separately in the "Journal" tab.

    Description of some advisor settings

    • UseSameLotSizeForAllPairs - option to choose the lot size for each pair separately, by default true, one lot size for all, specified by the above parameter.
    • UseMaxAllTakeProfitProcent - enables global take profit in percentage of current profit specified in the MaxAllTakeProfitProcent parameter, after which all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC.
    • UseMaxStopLossProcent - enables global stop loss in percentage of current profit specified in the MaxAllStopLossProcent parameter, after which all current orders are closed. Test only on all ticks or 1 minute OHLC.
    • IsDynamicLot - enable automatic lot size formation depending on the balance or free margin.
    • is_koef_for_each - if true, the lot size is formed based on the balance for each currency pair separately, if false, then based on the total balance or free margin.
    • koef - coefficient for forming the lot size, the higher it is, the greater the risks.
    • from - forming the lot size depending on the balance or free margin.
    • CountOfGrid - number of pending orders in the grid.
    • CountGridBars - number of recent bars in history, from which the lowest and highest price is found for calculating the interval between grid orders: MaxPrice and MinPrice.
    • GridKoef - the distance between pending orders in the grid is calculated using the formula (MaxPrice - MinPrice)/ GridKoef.
    • GridKoefBegin, GridKoefEnd - distribution of coefficients for multiplying the price of a pending order in the grid.
    Video AlphaAI
    おすすめのプロダクト
    OmegaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the oth
    BreakTheCage EA
    Gerold Roy Baisie
    エキスパート
    最低要件 口座タイプ：ECN / RAW / 低スプレッド 推奨ブローカー：IC Markets、IC Trading、または同様のECNブローカー 最低入金額：500ドル（レバレッジ1：500） 推奨入金額：1,000ドル（レバレッジ1：500） 最低レバレッジ：1：100（推奨1：500） VPS：24時間365日稼働に必須 主要機能 レンジ時間を調整可能な自動レンジブレイクアウト戦略 ダイナミックポジションサイジング：固定、残高固定、リスク率、または固定金額 高度なストップ管理：損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、ダイナミックストップロス/テイクプロフィット レンジフィルタリングシステム：誤ったブレイクアウトを回避 取引制限と時間ベースの管理（最大取引数、決済時間、未決注文の削除） チャートダッシュボードとデバッグモード搭載 XAU/USDおよび主要通貨ペアに完全最適化（1分足推奨） 主要パラメータ リスクと出来高：FixedLots、FixedLotsPerMoney、RiskPercentage、RiskMoney ストップとターゲット：StopL
    MultiGainRS
    Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
    エキスパート
    Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    エキスパート
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    YaY
    Sergey Shevchenko
    エキスパート
    Revolutionary Forex Trading Advisor We present to you the latest Forex trading advisor that will revolutionize your understanding of the possibilities of automated trading! This unique tool is developed using the most advanced technologies and years of professional traders' experience. Key Features of Our Advisor: High Profitability : Our advisor can generate significant profits even in the most challenging market conditions. With innovative algorithms and advanced trading strategies, your capit
    One Bar Breakout System
    Stefan Warratz
    エキスパート
    ワンバーブレイクアウトEAシステムは、高い利益率により多くの可能性を秘めたブレイクアウト戦略です。 その日の最も強いトレンドに従い、革新的なトレーリング方法を通じて利益を最大化するように設計されています。 これにより、たとえ勝率が低くても、短期間で大きな利益を得ることができます。正しく設定すれば、数か月間利益を上げて運用できます。 これは、ES (US500)、NQ (NAS100) などの大規模市場、または金、銀などの商品に最適です。 機能や設定・バックテストについてご不明な点がございましたら、お気軽にお問い合わせください。ご購入前にメッセージをお送りいただくことも可能です。 あなたは、多くの設定および最適化オプションを備えた非常に柔軟なブレークアウト システムを購入しようとしています。 まず、NAS100 (NQ) と Gold の現時点での最適な設定を示します。また、バックテストの成功に関するヒントと、バックテストに最適なデータも提供されます。
    Gold Bars AI
    Irina Selezneva
    エキスパート
    皆様へ 私たちは、外国為替市場での成功した取引のために設計された高度な機械学習技術を紹介できることを嬉しく思います。金融と深層学習の専門家が、XAUUSD通貨ペアのための平均回帰戦略を開発しました。この戦略は、従来のインジケーターベースのシステムと比較して10倍のパフォーマンス向上を示しています。 私たちの戦略は、価格とその派生データのみを特徴として使用し、過剰適合を避け、安定した結果を保証します。ボットは現在の時間間隔の各新しいバーを分析し、ニューラルネットワークの信号に基づいてポジションを開きます。「最大ポジション数」の設定が許せば、追加の注文を開くことができます。逆の信号が発生した場合、ボットはすべての現在のポジションを閉じ、反対方向に新しいポジションを開きます。ストップロスとテイクプロフィットによるポジション決済のメカニズムも提供されています。 私たちは、完全な購入前に名目上のレンタル料でボットをテストする機会を提供します。TP/SLパラメータの最適化により、最良の結果を達成できます。お客様の満足は私たちの優先事項であり、製品の有効性に自信を持っています。 私たちのソリューシ
    Pure Rage MT5
    Andrey Barinov
    エキスパート
    Pure Rage AI: aggressive Expert Advisor with AI confirmations. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! Pure Rage AI combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — Pure Rage AI provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, actionable terms.
    Harmonic ABCD Wizard
    Mihail Matkovskij
    エキスパート
    Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
    Mr Bitcoin AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。このツールは、私が以前に開発した戦略 AI に基づいて、実際の結果に基づいて厳密に設計しました。 Mr Bitcoin AI は、金融資産の売買操作を非常に短期間で実行し、価格の小さな変動から利益を得ることを目指しています。ビットコインに適用すると、スキャルパーは人工知能と機械学習アルゴリズムを使用して、大量の暗号通貨市場データを分析し、迅速かつ正確な取引決定を下します。 Mr Bitcoin AI エンジニアリングはこれまでに構築されたことがなく、人工知能は暗号通貨市場「BITCOIN」から学習して絶えず再構築されます。これは、非稼働時間や非稼働​​日に動作するため、既知のものとは異なり、異なる積極的な方法で参入できます。 要約すると、人工知能と機械学習の助けを借りた Crypto Scalper AI は、自動的かつ効率的な方法で売買操作を実行し、ビットコインの価格変動を利用して迅速かつ一貫して利益を得ることを目指しています。 主なことの 2 つは、extractFeatures と trainModel 関数を設計することです。これは、キ
    CyberVision EA
    Eduard Nagayev
    2.88 (33)
    エキスパート
    CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
    Explosive Breakout Hunter
    Maruyama Kiyotaka
    エキスパート
    Explosive Breakout Hunter は、 強烈 なブレイクアウトを捉えることで 利益の最大化を目指すEAです。 勝率は約50%、月に数回のエントリーのみと少ないながらも、量ではなく質を重視。 じっくりとチャンスを待ち構え、着実に大きな勝利を積み上げていきます。 このEAでどれだけの利益を期待できるか、バックテストの結果をスクリーンショットでご確認ください。 また、ぜひ無料のデモを試してみてください。 インストールはとても簡単で、設定の変更は一切不要。 初期設定のままで、GMT+2（サマータイムあり）のサーバー時間を使用するほとんどのブローカーで問題なく動作します。 もしブローカーのサーバー時間が異なる場合でも、プロパティから簡単に調整できます。 必須条件: 通貨ペア:   USDJPY タイムフレーム:   1時間足 エントリー時間:   東ヨーロッパ時間（EET）7:00～12:00 推奨条件: 最低初期資金:  10万円程度から レバレッジ: 最低1:25（推奨1:100） VPS での運用: VPSを使用して24 時間365日安定して稼働させましょう 中長期運
    Star light
    Kazuya Koizumi
    エキスパート
    EURJPYが主としたターゲットです。 局所的なチャートの変動をトリガーにしてポジションエントリーを行うEAです。 マーチンゲール法やグリッドを使用していません。 このプログラムは数年単位の長期運用を意図しています。 エントリートリガー: [ level1 ] 1. 下がった→下がった→現時点で規定の差額より上がって見える = BUYエントリー 2. 上がった→上がった→現時点で規定の差額より下がって見える = SELLエントリー [ lebel2 ] 1. 下がった→下がった→間をおいて上がった→規定の差額より上がった = BUYエントリー 2. 上がった→上がった→間をおいて下がった→規定の差額より下がった = SELLエントリー たったこれだけのシンプルなものです。 そのほか Support Line / Resistance Line を定義して近似値でエントリーを抑止する機能があります メインターゲットはEURJPYですがその他の Forex や Stocks でも利用可能です。 setfiles.zip: https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/
    AuDCaD DG Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    エキスパート
    AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
    Consistent Growth EA
    Warren Giddings
    エキスパート
    Nasdaq Quants NAS100
    Teresa Maria Pimenta
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 Expert Nasdaq は、安全に利益を得るために設計された動的かつ最適化されたスキャルパー取引システムです。ニューラル ネットワークの最適化に基づくリスク管理と、残高利益に基づくスマートなロット増加システムを備えた完全なシステムは、初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適しています。モバイル指値注文を使用し、市場のプルバックを利用して、より短く安全なストップを提供できます 賞金をカバーできます デフォルト設定を使用するか、ブローカーに最適化されたセットアップをリクエストすると、当社が作成します 正しいバックテストを行うには、まずメタトレーダーで NAs100 アセットの履歴データをダウンロードする必要があります! エキスパート ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 にはスマート システムとドローダウン削減アルゴリズムが組み込まれており、主に価格が損失ゾーンに入る前に注文を閉じることができます 保留中の注文と成行注文の迅速な実行を備えた完全なダッシュボードを備えています 開いている注文をリセットし、保留中の注文をキャンセルするためのボタン。パネルの
    Redistribution Energy
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    エキスパート
    The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
    AI Smart Concept
    Rafael Dias Casabona
    エキスパート
    **スマートマネー EUR/USD H1 エキスパートアドバイザー** EUR/USD H1タイムフレーム専用に設計された、スマートマネーコンセプトに基づく高度なエキスパートアドバイザーで、あなたのトレーディングを変革しましょう。この洗練されたアルゴリズムは、機関投資家の資金移動と市場構造の変化を特定し、高確率のトレーディング機会を捉えます。 **主な特徴:** - スマートマネーコンセプトの高度な実装 - EUR/USD H1タイムフレームに最適化 - 機関レベルの市場分析 - カスタマイズ可能なパラメータによるリスク管理 - リアルタイムの市場構造識別 - サポートとレジスタンスレベルの検出 - トレンド継続と反転シグナル **このEAを選ぶ理由:** - 機関投資家のトレーディングコンセプトに基づく実証済み戦略 - テスト済みで最適化されたパフォーマンス - 明確なパラメータを持つユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース - すべてのMT5ブローカーと互換性 - 24/7自動トレーディング機能 プロフェッショナルグレードのアルゴリズムトレーディングを通じて一貫した利益を求
    Xau Marti MT5
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    エキスパート
    Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
    Trend variance spectrum robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    エキスパート
    トレーディングの世界では、すべてのティックが新しい物語の始まりとなる可能性があります。信頼できる味方を持つことが重要です。TrendVarianceSpectrumは単なるトレーディングロボットではありません。それはボラタイルな市場におけるあなたのガイドです。長年の経験を基に構築され、25年以上のデータでトレーニングされたこのシステムは、数学の優雅さと現代技術の力を組み合わせています。 TrendVarianceSpectrumの主な利点: 最小限のドローダウン : TrendVarianceSpectrumは非常に低いドローダウンで動作し、信頼性を重視するトレーダーにとって最も安定したソリューションの1つです。 ボラティリティへの適応性 : このシステムはEURUSD、XAUUSD、EURJPYなどの挑戦的な通貨ペアで優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、市場の高波動期でも耐性を示します。 複数のタイムフレームでの汎用性 : M30、H1、H2、H3、H4のいずれであっても、TrendVarianceSpectrumはあなたのトレーディングスタイルにシームレスに適応します。 最先端のテクノロ
    Simplify
    Tomas Michalek
    エキスパート
    Trading has never been easier. Simplify makes trading effordless. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. Strategy was developed by genetic algorithms and of course tested by advanced  robustness tests  and delivered to you. It is great addon to your portfolio or as standalone strategy. Benefits for you Amazing   Plug & Play system  - studying configuration and finding the best optimization is history. This work is included in the pric
    Atlas Star Gold Mt5
    Magdalena Estefania Colonna
    エキスパート
    ATLAS GOLD STAR XAU/USD MT5 Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Platform and Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Version: 1.02 Developer: FrozenSkillz 2025 Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) - EXCLUSIVE Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours) Compatible Brokers IC Markets (Raw Spread / cTrader) Prop Firms (FTMO, The5%ers, etc.) Any ECN broker with competitive spreads on XAU/USD CAPITAL SETTINGS Recommended Capital Minimum: USD $10,000 Opti
    ArfHedgeMarti
    Arif Alkin
    エキスパート
    Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
    AGE Pro
    Shanker Manokaran
    エキスパート
    Adaptive Grid Elite Pro Real Trading Results Live Trading Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322688 MT5 Indicator only https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144789 Overview Adaptive Grid Elite Pro is a sophisticated multi-currency portfolio trading system that combines advanced grid technology with intelligent risk management. Unlike traditional grid systems that operate on individual currency pairs, this EA employs a unified portfolio approach to manage positions across multiple corr
    Regression Channel Pro MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    エキスパート
    EAは線形回帰チャネルで機能します。 EAはチャネルの境界から取引され、不採算の注文をオーバーラップさせることでアカウントのドローダウンを減らす機能があります。グラフには利益に関する情報が表示され、回帰チャネル自体が描画されます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 オプション： PERIOD-計算されるバーの数。 COEFFICIENT-チャネル境界を計算するための係数。 DEGREE-チャネル構造のタイプ。 MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH-トレードに参加するための最小チャネル幅。 PERIOD_ATR、TIMEFRAME_ATR-平均の可聴性を決定するためのATR値の期間と時間枠; START_LOT-初期ロット; LOT_MULTIPLIER-注文グリッドのロット乗数。 MAX_LOT-最大ロット; STEP_ORDERS-グリッドステップを注文します。 STEP_MULTIPLIER-次数ステップ乗算係数。=-1の場合、使用されません。 MAX_STEP-最大次数グリッドステップ。 OVER
    Lock balancer MT5
    Vadim Zotov
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader’s money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will set the pending lock. With a sharp movement of the price against the trader, the lock becomes market, and therefore the loss does not increase. The main position is maintained and will bring profit as soon as the robot selects the right moment to unlock. The robot can be used to insure positions during manual trading, or as an addition to another robot. Principle
    Quantum bot
    Samuel Bedin
    エキスパート
    quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
    Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
    Takashi Natori
    エキスパート
    Dual Regime Switch-Trend and Mean Reversion USDJPY M15推奨 概要 H4の移動平均線でトレンドと乖離の大きさを判定し、自動で売買モードを切り替えるEAです。 通常：トレンドモード。M15で押し目、戻りからエントリー。 乖離大：リバートモード。伸びすぎを検出しM15の反転確認後にエントリー（逆張り）。 本EAはポジション同時保有1を推奨しています。 ナンピン、マーチン、グリッド無し。 ※ヘッジング、ネッティング口座対応。 レンジの兆候を自動検知して一時停止、ドローダウンの連鎖を軽減。トレンド再開で自動解除します。 ロットは 口座残高ベースのリスク％で損切の位置から計算され、入力した最小ロットLot_Minと最大ロットLot_Maxの範囲内で自動調整します。 SL、TP、BE(ブレイクイーブン)はボラティリティに合わせて可変します。両モード個別設計。 BEは2段階設計で、TPに届かない時の相場反転に備えます。 ※ ご注意（ネッティング口座） MT5のネッティング口座では、 同一銘柄あたりの保有は常に1ポジション となります。 そのた
    EUR 1 of 8
    Tomas Michalek
    エキスパート
    Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
    Gangorra Risk EURUSD
    Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
    エキスパート
    EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk の説明 EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 逆張りロボット、複数のコンフルエンスと％リスク管理を搭載 概要 EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk は、 M30 タイムフレームの EURUSD 用に設計されたプロフェッショナルな 逆張り（平均回帰）EA です（パラメータ調整により他のペアや時間足でも利用可能）。 価格が サポート／レジスタンスゾーン （Donchian/Bollinger）に 接触／接近 した際にシグナルを検出し、 RSI・EMA との ATR 乖離・H1 の逆張りフィルター などの コンフルエンス条件 によってエントリーを確認します。 資金管理は完全対応： 「キャッシュ」（Balance/Equity/Free Margin）の％リスク管理 、 ATR ベースの SL/TP 、 ブレークイーブン／トレーリング 、 バスケットターゲット（USD/％） 、 ショートグリッドによるリカバリー 、さらに 制御されたマーチンゲール を搭載。 加えて、 タイムアウトによる強制決済 、 反対シグナルでのクローズ／反
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.21 (71)
    エキスパート
    SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    エキスパート
    みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    OmegaAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm. You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the oth
    ForexVisible
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    5 (1)
    ユーティリティ
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everythin
    FREE
    ForexVisibleMT4
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    ユーティリティ
    This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site   https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded   here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everyt
    FREE
    PhythonML MT4
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    エキスパート
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment. All signals of this advisor in real time and download settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser This version for the MT4 terminal can work with one time interval H1, the version for MT5 can work with two time intervals H1 and H2, it can be downloaded here https:
    MultiBolbands
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    4 (11)
    エキスパート
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. The predictions are based on two indicators: Bollinger Bands and DEMA.myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH Settings for MultiBolbands The default settings are for the EURUSD H1 Algorithm1. Optimization from 2016 year Before testing in the strategy tester or installing the EA on a chart, if you want to speed up the testing process, set the ShowTradePanel advisor setting to false In the strategy tester, set the "Open prices only" trading mode, t
    PhythonML
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    2.8 (5)
    エキスパート
    This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses models trained by the machine learning algorithm in the Python language environment. All signals of this advisor in real time and settings for it can be downloaded from my website forexvisible.com - copy and paste into the browser The Expert Advisor can work with two time intervals H1 and H2 together or separately parameters in the Use Time Intervals group The profitability of currency pairs can be view
    PythonLSTM
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    エキスパート
    This multi-currency Expert Advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For forecasts, the EA uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the python language environment, and imported into the EA using a new function in mql5 to load ONNX models Finally it happened, mql5 developers have recently introduced the ability to load ONNX models in the mql5 language. And this format supports most modern libraries for training neural networks, and this now opens up an unlimited number of possibi
    QBotAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    エキスパート
    QBotAI is a trading robot designed to automate trading in financial markets. It uses a reinforcement learning technique called Q-learning to optimize its trading strategies. Q-learning allows the robot to learn from experience through trial and error. The robot constantly interacts with the trading environment, makes trade transactions and receives a reward or penalty depending on the result of the transaction. Over time, QBotAI learns to choose the optimal actions to maximize the reward receive
    IntervalAI
    Yevhen Chystiukhin
    エキスパート
    This multi-currency expert advisor uses 28 currency pairs. For predictions, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment, and imported into the advisor using a new function in MQL5 for loading ONNX models. The algorithm of the advisor works simultaneously with two timeframes H15 and H1. Separate neural network models have been trained for each of the 28 pairs for both timeframes. The idea is that the advisor places orders only whe
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信