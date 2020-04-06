This multicurrency expert uses 29 currency pairs. For forecasts, the advisor uses recurrent neural networks of the LSTM type, models trained in the Python language environment using the reinforcement learning algorithm.

You can view and download the advisor's performance results and signal settings here: forexvisible.com and myfxbook.com/members/MUSBREATH



The advisor uses 4 different packages of neural network models trained for 29 pairs, the first two models work on the H1 interval and the other two work with the M15 interval.

These models can be used in different combinations for each of the 29 currency pairs separately. By default, they are already configured for the period from 2025 to the present. However, you can use my AlphaAITrainer software to quickly configure the most optimal combination of models for each currency pair. The video will provide instructions on how to do this.

Default settings are selected that are better not to use, at the moment the best settings AlphaAIGridPairs10.set AlphaAIGridPairs10_NoGold.set

To reduce the risk, decrease the value of the "koef" parameter in the settings.

The deposit should be from 1000$, or use a cent account, then 10$ will be enough. You can also use a smaller deposit, but be sure to do a back test and evaluate the drawdown

The advisor was trained from 2023 to 2025, testing in the strategy tester should be done from 2025

Before testing, it is advisable to choose the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.

In the strategy tester, set the trading mode to " 1 minute OHLC ".

Also, to speed up testing, you can disable the strategy tester’s visualization.

At the end of the test, you can view the profitability and maximum drawdown of each pair separately in the "Journal" tab.

Description of some advisor settings