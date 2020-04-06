NovaGold X – Advanced Breakout EA for XAUUSD

Overview

NovaGold X is an Expert Advisor designed to trade bar-by-bar breakout scenarios using a rule-based and disciplined approach.

The EA monitors each newly formed bar and prepares breakout entries based on the previous candle’s price range.

Trading logic is executed automatically according to predefined rules, without discretionary intervention.

Trading Logic (High-Level)

On a new bar, the EA prepares breakout entries relative to the previous candle’s High and Low.

Pending orders are used where broker conditions allow.

If broker Stop/Freeze level restrictions prevent pending orders, the EA can switch to market execution automatically.

Each trading decision is made strictly according to internal rules defined in the EA logic.

Trade Management & Risk Control Features

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trades are managed using predefined protective levels.

Multi-Step Break-Even & Trailing System

Positions can be managed through multiple break-even and trailing stages based on price movement rules.

Daily Trading Halt Control

The EA includes an optional mechanism to stop opening new trades once a user-defined daily condition is met.

This feature is designed solely for risk management purposes and does not guarantee any profit.

Session Reset

Trading activity can resume automatically at the start of a new broker day.

Platform & Broker Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader (MT4 as applicable)

Symbols: XAUUSD and other instruments supported by the broker

Timeframes: Higher timeframes such as H4 or D1 are commonly used

Brokers: Brokers with appropriate Stop/Freeze levels are recommended

Parameters

The EA provides adjustable parameters such as:

Trade volume (lot size)

Stop Loss and Take Profit distances

Break-even and trailing behavior

Daily trading halt conditions

Execution and safety controls

Users are fully responsible for selecting parameter values appropriate to their own risk tolerance, account size, and trading conditions.

Detailed parameter explanations and example preset files are provided separately in the Comments section and documentation.

What the EA Does Not Use

No Martingale strategies

No Grid systems

No Hedging mechanisms

Important Notes

The EA operates strictly based on predefined algorithmic rules.

Trading conditions, broker execution, spreads, and market volatility may affect results.

The EA does not adapt automatically to all market conditions without user configuration.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This product does not provide financial advice.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it on a live account.

Recommended Preset Files

For convenience, example preset files are available in the Comments section of this product page.

These files are provided for reference and testing purposes only.