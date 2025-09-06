NovaGold X – Advanced Breakout EA for XAUUSD

NovaGold X EA is designed to trade bar-by-bar breakouts with strict discipline. On each new bar, it places Buy Stop above the previous high and Sell Stop below the previous low, with predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).



If the broker’s Stop/Freeze level prevents pending orders from being placed, the EA automatically switches to Market execution.

The highlight is the Multi-Step Break-Even & Trailing by Jumps system (up to 4 steps: BE + 3 additional jumps). This allows profits to be locked step-by-step according to customizable triggers.

A built-in Daily Profit Target (USD) stops opening new trades once the goal is reached, ensuring daily risk control.

Key Features

 Breakout of Previous Bar – Entry above/below last candle high/low with buffer.

 Market Fallback – Auto-market entry if pending not allowed by broker.

 Multi-Step Break-Even – Up to 4 jumps to secure floating profits.

 Daily Profit Target (USD) – Auto-halt new entries once daily target reached.

 Magic Number Filtering – Count profit from all trades or only this EA’s trades.

 Auto Reset at Broker 00:00 – Trading automatically resumes the next broker day.

 Stable & Safe Code – Checks Stop/Freeze levels, refreshes rates, and prevents duplicate orders.

Recommendations

Symbols: Best with XAUUSD (Gold) , indices, and FX pairs.

Timeframes: H4 or D1 recommended.

Brokers: Use ECN/low-spread brokers with small Stop/Freeze levels.

Testing: Run Every tick based on real ticks in strategy tester.

VPS: Run on a VPS close to broker servers for lowest latency.

Monthly Monitoring: Evaluate trading results and profit growth on a monthly cycle, not trade-by-trade. This helps assess the EA’s performance under different market conditions.

Essential Parameters you may adjust if needed:

· lotSize – Initial trading lot (recommended: 0.10 per $1,000 balance)

· stopLossPoints – Stop Loss distance (points)

· takeProfitPoints – Take Profit distance (points)

· bufferPointsFromHighLow – Distance from previous bar High/Low (points)

· dailyProfitTargetUSD – Daily closed-profit target in USD

All other parameters (multi-step break-even, jump triggers, offsets, etc.) are already pre-configured in the attached setup file for both 2-digit and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing

Adjust lot size gradually as equity increases, while keeping the same lot-to-balance ratio.

Recommended Preset Files



👉 For real trading, please download the recommended set files available in the Comment block of this product page.

Parameters (Default for XAUUSD, H4, 2-digit quotes)

Basic

lotSize = 0.01 (per 100 USD balance)

slippage = 30

stopLossPoints / takeProfitPoints = 300 / 800

bufferPointsFromHighLow = 30

magicNumber = 123456

Break-Even & Jumps

BE trigger = 120 pts, offset = 100 pts

2nd jump = 320 / 300 pts

3rd jump = 420 / 400 pts

4th jump = 520 / 500 pts

Daily Target

Profit target = 200 USD/day

Halt new entries until broker 00:00

Manage SL while halted = false

Helpers (all default = false)

maxSpreadPoints = 0

validationMode = false

helpersUseMinLot = false

autoScaleLotByMargin = false

skipIfNoMargin = false

newBarOnlyForBE = false





What It Doesn’t Do

No Martingale.

No Grid.

No Hedging system.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. The author is not providing financial advice. Always test on a demo account before going live and adjust risk to your account size.



