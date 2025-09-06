NovaGold X

NovaGold X – Advanced Breakout EA for XAUUSD

 

NovaGold X EA is designed to trade bar-by-bar breakouts with strict discipline. On each new bar, it places Buy Stop above the previous high and Sell Stop below the previous low, with predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

If the broker’s Stop/Freeze level prevents pending orders from being placed, the EA automatically switches to Market execution.

The highlight is the Multi-Step Break-Even & Trailing by Jumps system (up to 4 steps: BE + 3 additional jumps). This allows profits to be locked step-by-step according to customizable triggers.
A built-in Daily Profit Target (USD) stops opening new trades once the goal is reached, ensuring daily risk control.

Key Features

  Breakout of Previous Bar – Entry above/below last candle high/low with buffer.

  Market Fallback – Auto-market entry if pending not allowed by broker.

  Multi-Step Break-Even – Up to 4 jumps to secure floating profits.

  Daily Profit Target (USD) – Auto-halt new entries once daily target reached.

  Magic Number Filtering – Count profit from all trades or only this EA’s trades.

  Auto Reset at Broker 00:00 – Trading automatically resumes the next broker day.

  Stable & Safe Code – Checks Stop/Freeze levels, refreshes rates, and prevents duplicate orders.

 

Recommendations

  • Symbols: Best with XAUUSD (Gold), indices, and FX pairs.
  • Timeframes: H4 or D1 recommended.
  • Brokers: Use ECN/low-spread brokers with small Stop/Freeze levels.
  • Testing: Run Every tick based on real ticks in strategy tester.
  • VPS: Run on a VPS close to broker servers for lowest latency.
  • Monthly Monitoring: Evaluate trading results and profit growth on a monthly cycle, not trade-by-trade. This helps assess the EA’s performance under different market conditions.

 

Essential Parameters you may adjust if needed:

·       lotSize – Initial trading lot (recommended: 0.10 per $1,000 balance)

·       stopLossPoints – Stop Loss distance (points)

·       takeProfitPoints – Take Profit distance (points)

·       bufferPointsFromHighLow – Distance from previous bar High/Low (points)

·       dailyProfitTargetUSD – Daily closed-profit target in USD

All other parameters (multi-step break-even, jump triggers, offsets, etc.) are already pre-configured in the attached setup file for both 2-digit and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing

  • Adjust lot size gradually as equity increases, while keeping the same lot-to-balance ratio.

Recommended Preset Files

👉 For real trading, please download the recommended set files available in the Comment block of this product page.
Parameters (Default for XAUUSD, H4, 2-digit quotes)

Parameters (Default for XAUUSD, H4, 2-digit quotes)

Basic

  • lotSize = 0.01 (per 100 USD balance)

  • slippage = 30

  • stopLossPoints / takeProfitPoints = 300 / 800

  • bufferPointsFromHighLow = 30

  • magicNumber = 123456

Break-Even & Jumps

  • BE trigger = 120 pts, offset = 100 pts

  • 2nd jump = 320 / 300 pts

  • 3rd jump = 420 / 400 pts

  • 4th jump = 520 / 500 pts

Daily Target

  • Profit target = 200 USD/day

  • Halt new entries until broker 00:00

  • Manage SL while halted = false

Helpers (all default = false)

  • maxSpreadPoints = 0

  • validationMode = false

  • helpersUseMinLot = false

  • autoScaleLotByMargin = false

  • skipIfNoMargin = false

  • newBarOnlyForBE = false


 

What It Doesn’t Do

  • No Martingale.
  • No Grid.
  • No Hedging system.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. The author is not providing financial advice. Always test on a demo account before going live and adjust risk to your account size.

 


Produits recommandés
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision   est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les trader
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
Candlesticks
Rizwan Khan
Experts
Based on candlesticks patterns. Different candlesticks patterns included with buy and sell on pattern recognition without stoploss and limit. Sell at peaks and buy at bottoms or follow a trend. A simple EA based on century old chart patterns. EA also uses extensions to established patterns and takes more than one buy or sell trades following a buy or sell trade and closes all previous buy or sell trades on a reverse pattern. 
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + S
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
RIS GridEA
Praveen Elango
Experts
Hi traders, This is advanced trend based martingale strategy which capture both sideways and trending market. It is based on Grid and martingale system with account protection and more profit accumulation. Here I am describing my EA for forex currency markets.  Use a micro account and micro lot size initially to train with our EA. Use strategy tester to see the performance and how it works Expected daily profit - 5-20% (exceeding this is a bonus) Expected drawdown - 10% (20% or even to 40% assum
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Hundred Egg EA
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
Hundred Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity. Next Price: $600 LIVE Signals: Crazy Mode (USD300 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 Crazy Mode (USD700 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Great Bird
Ferri Shallahuddin
Experts
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
AW Gold Trend Trading EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.4 (5)
Experts
EA de tendance entièrement automatisée avec stratégie active et système de moyenne avancé. Les ordres sont ouverts selon un filtre de tendance utilisant des oscillateurs pour une plus grande sécurité du signal. A une configuration simple et claire. L'EA est adapté pour une utilisation sur tous les instruments et délais Avantages : Système automatisé avec la possibilité d'ajouter des commandes manuelles Algorithme de récupération de chevauchement réglable Possibilité de commercer dans une ou les
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix est un puissant robot de trading pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour le trading automatique sur les marchés financiers. Il combine un algorithme de gestion de capital adaptatif avec des stratégies avancées d'analyse de marché, ce qui en fait un outil idéal pour les débutants comme pour les traders professionnels. Principaux avantages Algorithme adaptatif : Gestion automatique des lots en fonction du solde du compte. Support multidevise : Possibilité de trader simultanément sur plusieurs pai
Sirr Advanced Trend Scalper EA
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Advanced Trend Scalper EA Lite is a robot that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. This EA operates in various and different types of tra
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Experts
Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” system that suspends trading during news events. Trading Strategy Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Experts
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Experts
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
GoldMinerFX
Van Hoa Nguyen
5 (3)
Experts
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 3 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, nécessite une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Golden Scalper PRO a été développé précisément pour intégrer
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Experts
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis