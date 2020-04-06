NovaGold X
Wichian Chalee
NovaGold X – Advanced Breakout EA for XAUUSD
Overview
NovaGold X is an Expert Advisor designed to trade bar-by-bar breakout scenarios using a rule-based and disciplined approach.
The EA monitors each newly formed bar and prepares breakout entries based on the previous candle’s price range.
Trading logic is executed automatically according to predefined rules, without discretionary intervention.
Trading Logic (High-Level)
-
On a new bar, the EA prepares breakout entries relative to the previous candle’s High and Low.
-
Pending orders are used where broker conditions allow.
-
If broker Stop/Freeze level restrictions prevent pending orders, the EA can switch to market execution automatically.
-
Each trading decision is made strictly according to internal rules defined in the EA logic.
Trade Management & Risk Control Features
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit
Trades are managed using predefined protective levels.
-
Multi-Step Break-Even & Trailing System
Positions can be managed through multiple break-even and trailing stages based on price movement rules.
-
Daily Trading Halt Control
The EA includes an optional mechanism to stop opening new trades once a user-defined daily condition is met.
This feature is designed solely for risk management purposes and does not guarantee any profit.
-
Session Reset
Trading activity can resume automatically at the start of a new broker day.
Platform & Broker Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader (MT4 as applicable)
-
Symbols: XAUUSD and other instruments supported by the broker
-
Timeframes: Higher timeframes such as H4 or D1 are commonly used
-
Brokers: Brokers with appropriate Stop/Freeze levels are recommended
Parameters
The EA provides adjustable parameters such as:
-
Trade volume (lot size)
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit distances
-
Break-even and trailing behavior
-
Daily trading halt conditions
-
Execution and safety controls
Users are fully responsible for selecting parameter values appropriate to their own risk tolerance, account size, and trading conditions.
Detailed parameter explanations and example preset files are provided separately in the Comments section and documentation.
What the EA Does Not Use
-
No Martingale strategies
-
No Grid systems
-
No Hedging mechanisms
Important Notes
-
The EA operates strictly based on predefined algorithmic rules.
-
Trading conditions, broker execution, spreads, and market volatility may affect results.
-
The EA does not adapt automatically to all market conditions without user configuration.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This product does not provide financial advice.
Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it on a live account.
Recommended Preset Files
For convenience, example preset files are available in the Comments section of this product page.
These files are provided for reference and testing purposes only.