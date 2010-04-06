MA Momentum Scalper

Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

$499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999) 


Why Moving Average Crossovers Work
The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average crossovers. When faster MAs cross above slower MAs, they signal emerging momentum before major price movements occur. By combining three carefully selected Moving Averages, this EA identifies not just any crossover, but those with the strongest directional bias for optimal entry timing.

Live Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345526

Key Features

  • Triple MA Strategy: Utilizes three Moving Averages (fast, medium, and slow) to confirm market direction and momentum before entering trades
  • Customizable MA Parameters: Fully adjustable periods, methods (EMA, SMA, etc.), and applied prices to match your preferred trading style
  • Advanced Entry Filters: Optional filters including price position relative to EMAs, daily open price, and custom price levels
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Break-even functionality, trailing stops, and emergency close options protect your capital
  • Martingale Recovery Option: Optional feature to manage losing positions with strategic averaging
  • Time-Based Filtering: Trade only during your preferred market hours for optimal performance


How It Works
The MA Momentum Scalper enters BUY trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses above the medium MA
  • Price is positioned above the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)


The MA Momentum Scalper enters SELL trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses below the medium MA
  • Price is positioned below the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)

While the AI Momentum Scalper excels at capturing sudden market movements, the MA Momentum Scalper offers:
-More frequent trading opportunities through Moving Average crossovers
-Clearer, rules-based entry signals
-Enhanced trend confirmation through multiple timeframe analysis
-Greater customization for various market conditions

Recommended Brokers
IC Markets and any other top-tier brokers with tight spreads and reliable execution.

Ideal For
Technical traders who appreciate the reliability of Moving Average strategies
Traders looking for a systematic approach to market entry and exit
Those who want to capture both trend and momentum opportunities
Traders seeking a proven alternative to pure momentum-based strategies

Transform your trading with the power of Moving Average crossovers. The MA Momentum Scalper combines time-tested technical analysis with modern execution to deliver a trading system that's both powerful and adaptable.

