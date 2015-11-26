MQL5 クックブック: マルチ通貨 Expert Advisor - シンプル、かしこい、迅速なアプローチ

はじめに

本稿ではマルチ通貨 Expert Advisorに適切なシンプルなアプローチの実装について述べます。これは理想的な条件下でありながら各シンボルに対して異なるパラメータでExpert Advisor を検証／トレーディングする設定を可能にするということです。例として2個のシンボルに対するパターンを作成しますが、コードに少し変更を加えるだけで必要に応じてそれ以外のシンボルも追加できるようにしておきます。

MQL5 にマルチ通貨パターンを実装する方法は数多くあります。

Expert Advisor が時間によって導かれるパターンを利用することができます。このパターンでは OnTimer() 関数で指定される時間間隔によってより正確な確認ができます。

またシリーズの先行記事で取り入れられているすべての Expert Advisor 同様、動作してい対象の現在シンボルに対するティックに依存する場合、確認はOnTick()関数で行われます。別のシンボルに完了したバーがあれば、一方現シンボルに対するティックがまだなくても Expert Advisor は現シンボルに対する新規ティックがあるか一度だけ確認を行います。

著者 Konstantin Gruzdev (Lizar)によって提案される興味深いオプションがまだもう一つあります。それは次のようなイベントモデルを採用します。OnChartEvent() 関数を用いて Expert Advisor は検証／トレードに関わるシンボルチャート上にあるインディケータエージェントによって再生されるイベントを取得します。インディケータエージェントは新規バーとアタッチされるシンボルのティックイベントを再生します。この種のインディケータ（EventsSpy.mq5）は本稿末尾でダウンロードすることができます。それは Expert Advisorの処理に必要となります。





Expert Advisor の作成

記事 "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors" で取り上げられている Expert Advisor はテンプレートの役目を果たします。私はすでにそれから情報パネルに関するものをすべて削除しました。また先行記事 "MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy"で実装されているポジションオープンの条件を簡素化しました。2個のシンボルについて Expert Advisor を作成したいので、それぞれの外部パラメータセットが必要となります。

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_01 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_01 = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "NZDUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_02 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_02 = 10 ;

外部パラメータはサイズが使用されているシンボル数に依存する配列内に入れられます。Expert Advisor で使用されるシンボル数はファイルの冒頭で作成する必要のなる定数 NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS の値によって決められます。

#define NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS 2 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

外部パラメータ格納に必要な配列を作成します。

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int IndicatorPeriod[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncrease[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncreaseStep[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

配列初期化関数はインクルードファイル InitArrays.mqh に入れます。Symbols[] 配列を初期化するために GetSymbol()関数を作成します。それは外部パラメータからシンボル名を取得し、そのシンボルがサーバーのシンボルリストで使用可能であれば銘柄ウィンドウで選択されます。それ以外、必要なシンボルがサーバー上に見つからなければこの関数は空の文字列を返し、Expert Advisors の「ジャーナル」が適切に更新されます。

以下は GetSymbol() 関数のコードです。

string GetSymbolByName( string symbol) { string symbol_name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return ( "" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s< SymbolsTotal ( false ); s++) { symbol_name= SymbolName (s, false ); if (symbol==symbol_name) { SymbolSelect (symbol, true ); return (symbol); } } Print ( "The " +symbol+ " symbol could not be found on the server!" ); return ( "" ); }

Symbols[] 配列は GetSymbols() 関数内で初期化されます。

void GetSymbols() { Symbols[ 0 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_01); Symbols[ 1 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_02); }

また、特定シンボルの外部パラメータの空の値が対応するブロックが検証／トレードの対象ではないことを示すように実装します。これは各シンボルに対し個別にパラメータを最適化し、同時に残りのシンボルを完全に除外するために必要です。

外部パラメータのその他配列はすべて同じ方法で初期化されます。すなわち、各配列に対して個別の関数を作成する必要があるのです。以下はこれらすべての関数のコードです。

void GetIndicatorPeriod() { IndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod_01; IndicatorPeriod[ 1 ]=IndicatorPeriod_02; } void GetTakeProfit() { TakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit_01; TakeProfit[ 1 ]=TakeProfit_02; } void GetStopLoss() { StopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss_01; StopLoss[ 1 ]=StopLoss_02; } void GetTrailingStop() { TrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop_01; TrailingStop[ 1 ]=TrailingStop_02; } void GetReverse() { Reverse[ 0 ]=Reverse_01; Reverse[ 1 ]=Reverse_02; } void GetLot() { Lot[ 0 ]=Lot_01; Lot[ 1 ]=Lot_02; } void GetVolumeIncrease() { VolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease_01; VolumeIncrease[ 1 ]=VolumeIncrease_02; } void GetVolumeIncreaseStep() { VolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_01; VolumeIncreaseStep[ 1 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_02; }

それではすべての外部パラメータを同時に都合よく初期化するのに役立つ関数 InitializeInputParameters() を作成しましょう。

void InitializeInputParameters() { GetSymbols(); GetIndicatorPeriod(); GetTakeProfit(); GetStopLoss(); GetTrailingStop(); GetReverse(); GetLot(); GetVolumeIncrease(); GetVolumeIncreaseStep(); }

外部パラメータ配列の初期化に続き、主要部分に進んでいくことができます。インディケータハンドル、その値、価格情報を取得するなどいくつかの手順は、新規バーを確認するなどのようにシンボルごとに連続してループで実行します。これは外部パラメータ値が配列で作成されているためです。よってすべては次のようにループで行われます。

for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { } }

ただ既存の関数を変更して新しい関数を作成する前に、そのパターンで必要になる配列も作成します。

インディケータハンドルに対しては配列が2つ必要です。

int spy_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int signal_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

これら2つの配列は最初に無効な値に対して初期化されます。

void InitializeArrayHandles() { ArrayInitialize (spy_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); ArrayInitialize (signal_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); }

価格データとインディケータ値の配列はストラクチャを用いてアクセスされます。

struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData high[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData low[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData close[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData indicator[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

リストの最初のシンボルの最終完了のインディケータ値を取得する必要があれば、以下のようなものを書きます。

double indicator_value=indicator[ 0 ].value[ 1 ];

またCheckNewBar() 関数で前に使用された変数の代わりに配列を作成する必要があります。

struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; datetime new_bar[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

配列を整理します。上記変更に従って多くの関数を変更する必要があります。GetIndicatorHandles() 関数から始めます。

void GetIndicatorHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { signal_indicator_handles[s]= iMA (Symbols[s], _Period ,IndicatorPeriod[s], 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for the symbol " +Symbols[s]+ "!" ); } } } }

検証／トレードに使用されるシンボル数に関わらず、これで関数のコードは変わりません。

同様にべつの関数 GetSpyHandles()を作成します。これはティックと他のシンボルからは真するインディケータエージェントのハンドルを取得します。その前にシンボルごとに Enums.mqhファイルにフラグとして整理されるすべてのイベントの列挙 ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOLをもう一つ追加します。

enum ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL { CHARTEVENT_NO = 0 , CHARTEVENT_INIT = 0 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1 = 0x00000001 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M2 = 0x00000002 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M3 = 0x00000004 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M4 = 0x00000008 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M5 = 0x00000010 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M6 = 0x00000020 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M10 = 0x00000040 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M12 = 0x00000080 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M15 = 0x00000100 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M20 = 0x00000200 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M30 = 0x00000400 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1 = 0x00000800 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H2 = 0x00001000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H3 = 0x00002000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H4 = 0x00004000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H6 = 0x00008000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H8 = 0x00010000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H12 = 0x00020000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_D1 = 0x00040000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_W1 = 0x00080000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_MN1 = 0x00100000 , CHARTEVENT_TICK = 0x00200000 , CHARTEVENT_ALL = 0xFFFFFFFF };

この列挙はカスタムインディケータEventsSpy.mq5 （ファイルは本稿に添付があります）と GetSpyHandles() 関数内で連携するために必要です。この関数のコードは以下に記載しています。

void GetSpyHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { spy_indicator_handles[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_TICK); if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to install the agent on " +Symbols[s]+ "" ); } } } }

iCustom() 関数の最後のパラメータに注意が必要です。この場合、ティックイベント取得に識別子 CHARTEVENT_TICK が使用ｓれています。ただ必要に応じ、それは新規バーイベント取得のために変更可能です。たとえば下記のような行にすれば、 Expert Advisor は分足（M1）および時間足（H1）のタイムフレームで新規バーイベントを取得します。

handle_event_indicator[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1|CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1);

イベントをすべて（全タイムフレームでのティックイベントとバーイベント）取得するには識別 CHARTEVENT_ALL を指定する必要があります。

すべての配列は OnInit() 関数で初期化されます。

void OnInit () { InitializeInputParameters(); InitializeArrayHandles(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeArrayNewBar(); }

本稿冒頭ですでに述べたように、インディケータエージェントからのイベントは OnChartEvent() 関数で受け取られます。以下はこの関数で使用されるコードです。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

CheckSignalAndTrade() 関数（上記コードで強調表示されている行）では、すべてのシンボルが交代でOnTick() 関数で前に実装されている新規バーイベントとトレードシグナルについて確認されるループを持ちます。

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!GetIndicatorsData(s)) continue ; GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); ModifyTrailingStop(s); } } } }

外部パラメータ、またシンボルとインディケータデータを使用する関数はすべて上記の全変更に従い変更される必要があります。このために最初のパラメータとしてシンボル番号を追加し、関数内のすべての変数と配列を上に述べられている新しい配列と置き換えます。

完全な解説、関数 CheckNewBar()、TradingBlock()、OpenPosition()の改定版コードは以下に記載します。

CheckNewBar() 関数コード

bool CheckNewBar( int number_symbol) { if ( CopyTime ( Symbols[number_symbol] , Period (), 0 , 1 , lastbar_time[number_symbol].time )==- 1 ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error copying the opening time of the bar: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ()) ); if ( new_bar[number_symbol] == NULL ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ]; Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initialization [" +Symbols[number_symbol]+ "][TF: " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ "][" + TimeToString (lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "]" ); return ( false ); } if ( new_bar[number_symbol]!=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ; return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

TradingBlock() 関数コード

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect ( Symbols[symbol_number] ); signal=GetTradingSignal( symbol_number ); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=symb.ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=symb.bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss( symbol_number ,order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit( symbol_number ,order_type); if (!pos.exists) { lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); } else { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TYPE); if (pos.type==opposite_position_type && Reverse [symbol_number] ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_VOLUME); lot=pos.volume+CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); return ; } if (!(pos.type==opposite_position_type) && VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] > 0 ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_SL); GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TP); lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,pos.sl,pos.tp,comment); return ; } } }

OpenPosition() 関数コード

void OpenPosition( int symbol_number , double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( Symbols[symbol_number] ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

これで各関数はシンボル番号を得ます（symbol_number）。ビルド 803で行われた変更にも注意を払ってください。

ビルド 803から始めると、ストップロス と テイクプロフィット はSYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET モードでのポジションオープン時に設定することができます。

その他関数の改定済みコードは添付ファイルにあります。ここで必要なのはパラメータの最適化と検証を行うことだけです。





パラメータの最適化と Expert Advisorの検証

まず最初のシンボルに対してパラメータを最適化し、それから2番目のシンボルに対して最適化を行います。EURUSDから始めます。

以下がストラレジーテスタの設定です。





図1 ストラレジーテスタ設定

Expert Advisor の設定は以下に示されるように行う必要があります（便宜上各シンボルに対する設定を持つ .set ファイルを本稿に添付しています）。最適化から特定シンボルを除外するにはそのシンボル名パラメータフィールドを空のままにしておくだけです。それぞれのシンボルに対して行われるパラメータの最適化は最適化プロセスをスピードアップします。





図2 パラメータ最適化のためのExpert Advisor 設定： EURUSD

デュアルコアプロセッサの場合、最適化は約1時間かかります。最大リカバリーファクター検証結果を以下に表示します。





図3 EURUSDに対する最大リカバリーファクター検証結果

そして2番目のシンボルをして NZDUSD を設定します。最適化のためには最初のパラメータのシンボル名を持つラインブロック空のままにしておきます。

また、シンボル名の最後にハイフンを追加するだけでも結構です。Expert Advisor はシンボルリスト上にそのような名前のシンボルを見つず、空の文字列に対して配列インデックスを初期化します。

NZDUSD に対する結果は以下のようなものです。





図4 NZDUSDに対する最大リカバリーファクター検証結果

ここで2つのシンボルを一緒に検証することができます。ストラテジーテスタ設定では、Expert Advisor を起動する対象シンボルを任意に設定することができます。なぜなら結果は同様だからです。トレード／検証対称でないシンボルでもありえます。

以下が一緒に検証された2つのシンボルに対する結果です。





図5 2つのシンボルに対する結果：EURUSD および NZDUSD





おわりに

これでおしまいです。以下にソースコードを添付しております。上記について詳しく調査するのにダウンロードしていただけます。練習のためにシンボルを1個以上選択するか他のインディケータを用いてポジションをオープンする条件を変更してみてください。

このファイルをアーカイブから抽出したら、MetaTrader 5\MQL5\ExpertsディレクトリのMultiSymbolExpert フォルダに入れます。その後、EventsSpy.mq5 インディケータは MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators ディレクトリに入れる必要があります。