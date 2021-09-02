MQL5 Cookbook: 다중 통화 Expert Advisor - 간단하고 깔끔하며 빠른 접근

소개

이 글에서는 다중 통화 Expert Advisor에 적합한 간단한 접근 방식의 구현에 대해 설명합니다. 이는 동일한 조건에서 각 기호에 대해 다른 매개변수를 사용하여 테스트/거래를 위해 Expert Advisor를 설정할 수 있음을 의미합니다. 예를 들어, 필요한 경우 코드를 약간 변경하여 추가 기호를 추가할 수 있는 방식으로 두 개의 기호에 대한 패턴을 만들 것입니다.

다중 통화 패턴은 여러 가지 방법으로 MQL5에서 구현될 수 있습니다.

Expert Advisor가 시간에 따라 안내되는 패턴을 사용할 수 있으므로 OnTimer() 함수에 지정된 시간 간격으로 보다 정확한 검사를 수행할 수 있습니다.

또는 시리즈의 이전 글에서 소개된 모든 Expert Advisors에서와 같이 OnTick() 함수에서 검사를 수행할 수 있습니다. 이 경우 Expert Advisor는 현재 적용되는 현재 기호의 틱에 의존합니다. 따라서 다른 기호에 완료된 바가 있지만 현재 기호에 대한 틱이 아직 없는 경우 Expert Advisor는 현재 기호에 대한 새 틱이 있는 경우에만 확인을 수행합니다.

저자 Konstantin Gruzdev(Lizar)가 제안한 또 다른 흥미로운 옵션이 있습니다. 이벤트 모델을 사용합니다. OnChartEvent() 함수를 사용하여 Expert Advisor는 테스트/거래와 관련된 기호 차트에 있는 지표 에이전트에 의해 재현되는 이벤트를 가져옵니다. 표시 에이전트는 연결된 기호의 새 바 및 틱 이벤트를 재현할 수 있습니다. 이러한 종류의 지표(EventsSpy.mq5)는 글 끝부분에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor의 운영에 필요합니다.





Expert Advisor 개발

"MQL5 Cookbook: 지표를 사용하여 Expert Advisors에서 거래 조건 설정" 글에 나오는 Expert Advisor가 템플릿 역할을 합니다. 나는 이미 정보 패널과 관련된 모든 것을 삭제하고 이전 글 "MQL5 Cookbook: 트리플 스크린 전략을 기반으로 하는 거래 시스템을 위한 프레임워크 개발"에서 구현된 것처럼 포지션 개시 조건을 단순화했습니다. . 두 개의 기호에 대한 Expert Advisor를 만들려고 하므로 각각 고유한 외부 매개변수 세트가 필요합니다.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_01 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_01 = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "NZDUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_02 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_02 = 10 ;

외부 매개변수는 사용되는 기호 수에 따라 크기가 달라지는 배열에 배치됩니다. Expert Advisor에 사용되는 기호 수는 파일 시작 부분에 생성해야 하는 NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS 상수 값에 따라 결정됩니다.

#define NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS 2 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

외부 매개변수를 저장하는 데 필요한 배열을 생성해 보겠습니다.

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int IndicatorPeriod[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncrease[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncreaseStep[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

배열 초기화 함수는 포함 InitArrays.mqh 파일에 배치됩니다. Symbols[] 배열을 초기화하기 위해 GetSymbol() 함수를 생성합니다. 외부 매개변수에서 기호 이름을 가져오고 해당 기호가 서버의 기호 목록에 있으면 Market Watch 창에서 선택됩니다. 또는 서버에서 필요한 기호를 찾을 수 없는 경우 함수는 빈 문자열을 반환하고 Journal of Expert Advisors는 그에 따라 업데이트됩니다.

다음은 GetSymbol() 함수 코드입니다.

string GetSymbolByName( string symbol) { string symbol_name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return ( "" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s< SymbolsTotal ( false ); s++) { symbol_name= SymbolName (s, false ); if (symbol==symbol_name) { SymbolSelect (symbol, true ); return (symbol); } } Print ( "The " +symbol+ " symbol could not be found on the server!" ); return ( "" ); }

Symbols[] 배열은 GetSymbols() 함수에서 초기화됩니다.

void GetSymbols() { Symbols[ 0 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_01); Symbols[ 1 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_02); }

또한 특정 기호의 외부 매개변수에 빈 값이 있으면 해당 블록이 테스트/거래에 참여하지 않음을 나타내는 방식으로 구현할 것입니다. 이것은 나머지를 완전히 배제하면서 각 기호에 대한 매개변수를 개별적으로 최적화할 수 있도록 하기 위해 필요합니다.

외부 매개변수의 다른 모든 배열은 동일한 방식으로 초기화됩니다. 즉, 각 배열에 대해 별도의 함수를 생성해야 합니다. 이러한 모든 기능의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void GetIndicatorPeriod() { IndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod_01; IndicatorPeriod[ 1 ]=IndicatorPeriod_02; } void GetTakeProfit() { TakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit_01; TakeProfit[ 1 ]=TakeProfit_02; } void GetStopLoss() { StopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss_01; StopLoss[ 1 ]=StopLoss_02; } void GetTrailingStop() { TrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop_01; TrailingStop[ 1 ]=TrailingStop_02; } void GetReverse() { Reverse[ 0 ]=Reverse_01; Reverse[ 1 ]=Reverse_02; } void GetLot() { Lot[ 0 ]=Lot_01; Lot[ 1 ]=Lot_02; } void GetVolumeIncrease() { VolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease_01; VolumeIncrease[ 1 ]=VolumeIncrease_02; } void GetVolumeIncreaseStep() { VolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_01; VolumeIncreaseStep[ 1 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_02; }

이제 모든 외부 매개변수 배열을 한 번에 편리하게 초기화하는 데 도움이 되는 함수인 InitializeInputParameters() 함수를 만들어 보겠습니다.

void InitializeInputParameters() { GetSymbols(); GetIndicatorPeriod(); GetTakeProfit(); GetStopLoss(); GetTrailingStop(); GetReverse(); GetLot(); GetVolumeIncrease(); GetVolumeIncreaseStep(); }

외부 매개변수 배열을 초기화한 후 주요 부분으로 진행할 수 있습니다. 지표 핸들, 값 및 가격 정보를 가져오고 새 바를 확인하는 등의 일부 절차는 각 기호에 대해 연속적으로 루프에서 수행됩니다. 이것이 외부 매개변수 값이 배열로 배열된 이유입니다. 따라서 다음과 같이 루프에서 모두 수행됩니다.

for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { } }

그러나 기존 함수를 수정하고 새 함수를 생성하기 전에 해당 패턴에 필요한 배열도 생성해 보겠습니다.

지표 핸들에는 두 개의 배열이 필요합니다.

int spy_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int signal_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

이 두 배열은 먼저 잘못된 값으로 초기화됩니다.

void InitializeArrayHandles() { ArrayInitialize (spy_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); ArrayInitialize (signal_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); }

가격 데이터 및 지표 값의 배열은 이제 구조를 사용하여 액세스됩니다.

struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData high[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData low[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData close[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData indicator[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

이제 목록에서 첫 번째 기호의 마지막 완료된 바에서 지표 값을 가져와야 하는 경우 다음과 같이 작성해야 합니다.

double indicator_value=indicator[ 0 ].value[ 1 ];

또한 이전에 CheckNewBar() 함수에서 사용된 변수 대신 배열을 생성해야 합니다.

struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; datetime new_bar[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

그래서 배열을 정리했습니다. 이제 위의 변경 사항에 따라 여러 기능을 수정해야 합니다. GetIndicatorHandles() 함수부터 시작하겠습니다.

void GetIndicatorHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { signal_indicator_handles[s]= iMA (Symbols[s], _Period ,IndicatorPeriod[s], 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for the symbol " +Symbols[s]+ "!" ); } } } }

이제 테스트/거래에 사용되는 기호의 수에 관계없이 함수의 코드는 동일하게 유지됩니다.

마찬가지로 다른 기호에서 틱을 전송할 지표 에이전트의 핸들을 가져오기 위해 GetSpyHandles()라는 또 다른 함수를 만들 것입니다. 그러나 그 전에 Enums.mqh 파일에 플래그로 정렬된 ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL 기호로 모든 이벤트의 열거를 하나 더 추가합니다.

enum ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL { CHARTEVENT_NO = 0 , CHARTEVENT_INIT = 0 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1 = 0x00000001 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M2 = 0x00000002 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M3 = 0x00000004 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M4 = 0x00000008 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M5 = 0x00000010 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M6 = 0x00000020 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M10 = 0x00000040 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M12 = 0x00000080 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M15 = 0x00000100 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M20 = 0x00000200 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M30 = 0x00000400 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1 = 0x00000800 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H2 = 0x00001000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H3 = 0x00002000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H4 = 0x00004000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H6 = 0x00008000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H8 = 0x00010000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H12 = 0x00020000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_D1 = 0x00040000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_W1 = 0x00080000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_MN1 = 0x00100000 , CHARTEVENT_TICK = 0x00200000 , CHARTEVENT_ALL = 0xFFFFFFFF };

이 열거는 코드가 아래에 제공된 GetSpyHandles() 함수의 사용자 지정 지표 EventsSpy.mq5(파일이 글에 첨부됨)로 작업하는 데 필요합니다.

void GetSpyHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { spy_indicator_handles[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_TICK); if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to install the agent on " +Symbols[s]+ "" ); } } } }

iCustom() 함수의 마지막 매개변수에 유의하세요. 이 경우 CHARTEVENT_TICK 식별자가 틱 이벤트를 가져오는 데 사용되었습니다. 그러나 필요한 경우 새 바 이벤트를 가져오도록 수정할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어 아래와 같이 라인을 사용하는 경우 Expert Advisor는 1분(M1) 및 1시간(H1) 시간 프레임에 새 바 이벤트를 가져옵니다.

handle_event_indicator[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1|CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1);

모든 이벤트(모든 시간 프레임의 틱 및 바 이벤트)를 가져오려면 CHARTEVENT_ALL 식별자를 지정해야 합니다.

모든 배열은 OnInit() 함수에서 초기화됩니다.

void OnInit () { InitializeInputParameters(); InitializeArrayHandles(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeArrayNewBar(); }

글의 시작 부분에서 이미 언급했듯이 지표 에이전트의 이벤트는 OnChartEvent() 함수에서 수신됩니다. 다음은 이 함수에서 사용할 코드입니다.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

CheckSignalAndTrade() 함수(위 코드에서 강조 표시된 줄)에는 OnTick() 함수에는 이전에 구현된 바와 같이 새로운 바 이벤트 및 거래 신호에 대해 모든 기호가 교대로 확인되는 루프가 있습니다.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!GetIndicatorsData(s)) continue ; GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); ModifyTrailingStop(s); } } } }

외부 매개변수를 사용하는 모든 기능과 기호 및 지표 데이터는 위의 모든 변경 사항에 따라 수정되어야 합니다. 이를 위해 첫 번째 매개변수로 기호 번호를 추가하고 함수 내부의 모든 변수와 배열을 위에서 설명한 새 배열로 교체해야 합니다.

예를 들어, CheckNewBar(), TradingBlock() 및 OpenPosition() 함수의 수정된 코드가 아래에 나와 있습니다.

CheckNewBar() 기능 코드:

bool CheckNewBar( int number_symbol) { if ( CopyTime ( Symbols[number_symbol] , Period (), 0 , 1 , lastbar_time[number_symbol].time )==- 1 ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error copying the opening time of the bar: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ()) ); if ( new_bar[number_symbol] == NULL ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ]; Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initialization [" +Symbols[number_symbol]+ "][TF: " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ "][" + TimeToString (lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "]" ); return ( false ); } if ( new_bar[number_symbol]!=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ; return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

TradingBlock() 기능 코드:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect ( Symbols[symbol_number] ); signal=GetTradingSignal( symbol_number ); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=symb.ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=symb.bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss( symbol_number ,order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit( symbol_number ,order_type); if (!pos.exists) { lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); } else { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TYPE); if (pos.type==opposite_position_type && Reverse [symbol_number] ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_VOLUME); lot=pos.volume+CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); return ; } if (!(pos.type==opposite_position_type) && VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] > 0 ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_SL); GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TP); lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,pos.sl,pos.tp,comment); return ; } } }

OpenPosition() 함수 코드:

void OpenPosition( int symbol_number , double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( Symbols[symbol_number] ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

따라서 각 함수는 이제 기호 번호(symbol_number)를 받습니다. 또한 빌드 803에 도입된 변경 사항에 유의하세요.

빌드 803부터 SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET 모드에서 포지션을 열 때 손절매 및 이익 실현을 설정할 수 있습니다.

기타 기능의 수정된 코드는 첨부파일에서 확인하실 수 있습니다. 이제 매개변수를 최적화하고 테스트를 수행하기만 하면 됩니다.





매개변수 최적화 및 Expert Advisor 테스트

먼저 첫 번째 기호에 대한 매개변수를 최적화한 다음 두 번째 기호에 대해 매개변수를 최적화합니다. EURUSD부터 시작하겠습니다.

다음은 전략 테스터의 설정입니다.





그림 1. 전략 테스터 설정.

Expert Advisor의 설정은 아래와 같이 해야 합니다(편의상 각 기호에 대한 설정이 포함된 .set 파일이 문서에 첨부되어 있습니다). 최적화에서 특정 기호를 제외하려면 기호 이름 매개변수 필드를 비워 두기만 하면 됩니다. 각 기호에 대해 개별적으로 수행되는 매개변수 최적화도 최적화 프로세스의 속도를 높입니다.





그림 2. 매개변수 최적화를 위한 Expert Advisor 설정: EURUSD.

최적화는 듀얼 코어 프로세서에서 약 1시간이 소요됩니다. 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과는 다음과 같습니다.





그림 3. EURUSD에 대한 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과.

이제 NZDUSD를 두 번째 기호로 설정하세요. 최적화를 위해 첫 번째 매개변수 블록의 기호 이름이 있는 줄을 비워 둡니다.

또는 기호 이름 끝에 대시를 추가하기만 하면 됩니다. Expert Advisor는 기호 목록에서 이러한 이름을 가진 기호를 찾지 않고 배열 색인을 빈 문자열로 초기화합니다.

NZDUSD에 대한 결과는 다음과 같습니다.





그림 4. NZDUSD에 대한 최대 회복 계수 테스트 결과.

이제 두 개의 기호를 함께 테스트할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터 설정에서 결과가 동일하므로 Expert Advisor가 실행되는 기호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 거래/테스트와 관련이 없는 기호일 수도 있습니다.

다음은 함께 테스트한 두 기호에 대한 결과입니다.





그림 5. EURUSD 및 NZDUSD의 두 가지 기호에 대한 테스트 결과.





결론

그게 다입니다. 소스 코드는 아래에 첨부되어 있으며 위의 더 자세한 연구를 위해 다운로드할 수 있습니다. 연습을 위해 하나 이상의 기호를 선택하거나 다른 지표를 사용하여 포지션 개방 조건을 변경해 보십시오.

아카이브에서 파일을 추출한 후 MultiSymbolExpert 폴더를 MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts 디렉토리에 넣습니다. 또한 EventsSpy.mq5 지표는 MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators 디렉토리에 있어야 합니다.