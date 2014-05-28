Libro de Recetas MQL5: Asesor Experto Multidivisa: un Enfoque Simple, Claro y Rápido

Introducción

Este artículo describirá la implementación de un enfoque sencillo y apropiado para un Asesor Experto multidivisa. Esto significa que será posible configurar el Asesor Experto para simular/realizar operaciones de trading bajo condiciones idénticas pero con parámetros diferentes para cada símbolo. Como ejemplo, crearemos un patrón para dos símbolos pero de forma que solo podamos añadir símbolos adicionales, si es necesario, haciendo pequeños cambios en el código.

En MQL5 se puede implementar un patrón multidivisa de varias formas:

Podemos usar un patrón allá donde el Asesor Experto se guíe por tiempo, que será así capaz de realizar comprobaciones más precisas en los intervalos de tiempos especificados en la función OnTimer().

Alternativamente, al igual que en los asesores expertos presentados en los artículos anteriores de la serie, la comprobación se puede hacer en la función OnTick(), en cuyo caso el Asesor Experto dependerá de ticks para el símbolo en el que está funcionando. De modo que si hay una barra completada en otro símbolo, mientras que no haya un tick para el símbolo actual, el Asesor Experto solo realizará una comprobación cuando haya un nuevo tick en el símbolo actual.

Hay otra interesante opción sugerida por el autor Konstantin Gruzdev (Lizar). Empleo modelo de eventos: usando la función OnChartEvent() un Asesor Experto obtiene eventos que se reproducen por los agentes e indicador situados en los gráficos de símbolo involucrados en las simulaciones/operaciones de trading. Los agentes de indicador pueden reproducir eventos de nueva barra y tick de los símbolos a los que están adjuntos. Este tipo de indicador (EventsSpy.mq5) se puede descargar al final del artículo. Lo necesitaremos para la operación del Asesor Experto.





Desarrollo de Asesor Experto

El Asesor Experto presentado en el artículo "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Indicators to Set Trading Conditions in Expert Advisors" (“Libro de Recetas MQL5: Usar Indicadores Para Configurar Condiciones de Trading en Asesores Expertos”) servirá como plantilla. Ya he eliminado de él todo lo que tiene que ver con el panel información y también he simplificado las condiciones de apertura de posición tal y como se implementaron en el artículo anterior titulado "MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy" (“Libro de Recetas MQL5: Desarrollar un Marco de Trabajo Para un Sistema de Trading Basado en la Estrategia de Triple Pantalla”). Puesto que nuestro objetivo es crear un Asesor Experto para dos símbolos, cada uno de ellos necesitará su propio conjunto de parámetros externos:

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_01 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_01 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_01 = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "NZDUSD" ; input int IndicatorPeriod_02 = 5 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncrease_02 = 0.1 ; input double VolumeIncreaseStep_02 = 10 ;

Los parámetros externos se colocarán en arrays cuyos tamaños dependerán del número de símbolos usados. El número de símbolos usados en el Asesor Experto se determinará por el valor de la constante NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS que debemos crear al principio del archivo:

#define NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS 2 #define EXPERT_NAME MQL5InfoString ( MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME )

Creemos los arrays que se requerirán para almacenar los parámetros externos:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int IndicatorPeriod[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncrease[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double VolumeIncreaseStep[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Las funciones de inicialización se colocarán en el archivo InitArrays.mqh. Para inicializar el array Symbols[] crearemos la función GetSymbol(). Obtendrá el nombre del símbolo de los parámetros externos, y si este símbolo está disponible en la lista de símbolos en el servidor, se seleccionará en la ventana de Market Watch (Observación de Mercado). De lo contrario, si el símbolo requerido no se puede encontrar en el servidor, la función devolverá una cadena de caracteres vacía, y el diario del Asesor Experto (Journal) se actualizará de la forma correspondiente.

Abajo puede ver el código de la función GetSymbol():

string GetSymbolByName( string symbol) { string symbol_name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return ( "" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s< SymbolsTotal ( false ); s++) { symbol_name= SymbolName (s, false ); if (symbol==symbol_name) { SymbolSelect (symbol, true ); return (symbol); } } Print ( "The " +symbol+ " symbol could not be found on the server!" ); return ( "" ); }

El array Symbols[] se inicializará en la función GetSymbols():

void GetSymbols() { Symbols[ 0 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_01); Symbols[ 1 ]=GetSymbolByName(Symbol_02); }

Además, lo implementaremos de manera que un valor vacío en los parámetros externos de un determinado símbolo indicará que el bloque correspondiente no estará involucrado en la simulación/operación de trading. Esto es necesario para poder optimizar los parámetros de cada símbolo por separado, excluyendo completamente el resto a la vez.

Todos los demás arrays de parámetros externos se inicializan de la misma manera. En otras palabras, debemos crear una función separada para cada array. Los códigos de todas estas funciones se dan abajo:

void GetIndicatorPeriod() { IndicatorPeriod[ 0 ]=IndicatorPeriod_01; IndicatorPeriod[ 1 ]=IndicatorPeriod_02; } void GetTakeProfit() { TakeProfit[ 0 ]=TakeProfit_01; TakeProfit[ 1 ]=TakeProfit_02; } void GetStopLoss() { StopLoss[ 0 ]=StopLoss_01; StopLoss[ 1 ]=StopLoss_02; } void GetTrailingStop() { TrailingStop[ 0 ]=TrailingStop_01; TrailingStop[ 1 ]=TrailingStop_02; } void GetReverse() { Reverse[ 0 ]=Reverse_01; Reverse[ 1 ]=Reverse_02; } void GetLot() { Lot[ 0 ]=Lot_01; Lot[ 1 ]=Lot_02; } void GetVolumeIncrease() { VolumeIncrease[ 0 ]=VolumeIncrease_01; VolumeIncrease[ 1 ]=VolumeIncrease_02; } void GetVolumeIncreaseStep() { VolumeIncreaseStep[ 0 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_01; VolumeIncreaseStep[ 1 ]=VolumeIncreaseStep_02; }

Ahora crearemos una función que nos ayudará a inicializar convenientemente todos los arrays de parámetros externos a la vez: la función InitializeInputParameters():

void InitializeInputParameters() { GetSymbols(); GetIndicatorPeriod(); GetTakeProfit(); GetStopLoss(); GetTrailingStop(); GetReverse(); GetLot(); GetVolumeIncrease(); GetVolumeIncreaseStep(); }

Después de la inicialización de los arrays de parámetros externos podemos proceder a la parte principal. Algunos procedimientos tales como la obtención de identificadores de indicador, sus valores e información de precios, así como la comprobación de una nueva barra, etc, se llevarán a cabo en bucles consecutivamente para cada símbolo. Esta es la razón por la que los valores de parámetros externos se han ordenado en arrays. De modo que todo se hará en los bucles tal y como se muestra a continuación:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { } }

Pero antes de comenzar a modificar las funciones ya existentes y a crear otras nuevas, creemos también arrays que se necesitarán en ese patrón.

Necesitaremos dos arrays para identificadores de indicador:

int spy_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; int signal_indicator_handles[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Estos dos arrays se inicializarán primero con valores no válidos:

void InitializeArrayHandles() { ArrayInitialize (spy_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); ArrayInitialize (signal_indicator_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); }

Ahora se podrá acceder a los arrays de datos de precio y valores de indicador usando estructuras:

struct PriceData { double value[]; }; PriceData open[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData high[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData low[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData close[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; PriceData indicator[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Ahora, si necesita obtener el valor de indicador en la última barra completada del primer símbolo de la lista, debe escribir esto:

double indicator_value=indicator[ 0 ].value[ 1 ];

También necesitamos crear arrays en lugar de las variables que se usaron anteriormente en la función CheckNewBar():

struct Datetime { datetime time[]; }; Datetime lastbar_time[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; datetime new_bar[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

De este modo, ya hemos ordenado los arrays. Ahora necesitamos modificar un número de funciones según los cambios que hemos hecho arriba. Empezaremos con la función GetIndicatorHandles():

void GetIndicatorHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { signal_indicator_handles[s]= iMA (Symbols[s], _Period ,IndicatorPeriod[s], 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if (signal_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to get the indicator handle for the symbol " +Symbols[s]+ "!" ); } } } }

Ahora, independientemente del número de símbolos que se han usado en la simulación/operación de trading, el código de la función permanecerá igual.

Similarmente crearemos otra función, GetSpyHandles(), para obtener identificadores de agentes de indicador que trasmitirán ticks de otros símbolos. Pero antes de eso, añadiremos una enumeración más de todos los eventos por el símbolo, ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL, ordenada como flags en el archivo Enums.mqh:

enum ENUM_CHART_EVENT_SYMBOL { CHARTEVENT_NO = 0 , CHARTEVENT_INIT = 0 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1 = 0x00000001 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M2 = 0x00000002 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M3 = 0x00000004 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M4 = 0x00000008 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M5 = 0x00000010 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M6 = 0x00000020 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M10 = 0x00000040 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M12 = 0x00000080 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M15 = 0x00000100 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M20 = 0x00000200 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M30 = 0x00000400 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1 = 0x00000800 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H2 = 0x00001000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H3 = 0x00002000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H4 = 0x00004000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H6 = 0x00008000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H8 = 0x00010000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H12 = 0x00020000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_D1 = 0x00040000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_W1 = 0x00080000 , CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_MN1 = 0x00100000 , CHARTEVENT_TICK = 0x00200000 , CHARTEVENT_ALL = 0xFFFFFFFF };

Esta enumeración es necesaria para trabajar con el indicador personalizado EventsSpy.mq5 (el archivo está adjunto en el artículo) en la función GetSpyHandles(), cuyo código puede ver abajo:

void GetSpyHandles() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { spy_indicator_handles[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_TICK); if (spy_indicator_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Failed to install the agent on " +Symbols[s]+ "" ); } } } }

Por favor, tenga en cuenta el último parámetro de la función iCustom(): en este caso, el identificador CHARTEVENT_TICK se ha usado para obtener eventos de tick. Pero, si es necesario, se puede modificar para obtener nuevos eventos de barra. Por ejemplo, si usa la línea tal y como se muestra abajo, el Asesor Experto obtendrá nuevos eventos de barra en intervalos cronológicos de un minuto (M1) y una hora (H1):

handle_event_indicator[s]= iCustom (Symbols[s], _Period , "EventsSpy.ex5" , ChartID (), 0 ,CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_M1|CHARTEVENT_NEWBAR_H1);

Para obtener todos los eventos (eventos de ticks y de barra en todos los intervalos cronológicos), deberá especificar el identificador CHARTEVENT_ALL.

Todos los arrays se inicializan en la función OnInit():

void OnInit () { InitializeInputParameters(); InitializeArrayHandles(); GetSpyHandles(); GetIndicatorHandles(); InitializeArrayNewBar(); }

Como ya se dijo al principio del artículo, los eventos de los agentes de indicador se reciben en la función OnChartEvent(). Abajo puede ver el código que se usará en esta función:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

En la función CheckSignalAndTrade() (la línea resaltada en el código de arriba) tendremos un bucle en el que todo los símbolos se comprobarán alternativamente para el nuevo evento de barra y las nuevas señales de trading, tal y como se implementó antes en la función OnTick():

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]!= "" ) { if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!GetIndicatorsData(s)) continue ; GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); ModifyTrailingStop(s); } } } }

Todas las funciones que se usaron en los parámetros externos, así como el símbolo y los datos del indicador, deben modificarse de acuerdo con los cambios de arriba. Para ello, deberemos añadir el número de símbolo como primer parámetro y sustituir todas las variables y arrays dentro de la función con los nuevos arrays descritos arriba.

Para ilustrar esto, los códigos de las funciones revisadas CheckNewBar(), TradingBlock() y OpenPosition() se facilitan abajo.

El código de la función CheckNewBar():

bool CheckNewBar( int number_symbol) { if ( CopyTime ( Symbols[number_symbol] , Period (), 0 , 1 , lastbar_time[number_symbol].time )==- 1 ) Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Error copying the opening time of the bar: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ()) ); if ( new_bar[number_symbol] == NULL ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ]; Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Initialization [" +Symbols[number_symbol]+ "][TF: " +TimeframeToString( Period ())+ "][" + TimeToString (lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ], TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ "]" ); return ( false ); } if ( new_bar[number_symbol]!=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ) { new_bar[number_symbol]=lastbar_time[number_symbol].time[ 0 ] ; return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

El código de la función TradingBlock():

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE signal= WRONG_VALUE ; string comment= "hello :)" ; double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double position_open_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE opposite_position_type= WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect ( Symbols[symbol_number] ); signal=GetTradingSignal( symbol_number ); if (signal== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); switch (signal) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : position_open_price=symb.ask; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : position_open_price=symb.bid; order_type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; opposite_position_type= POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; break ; } sl=CalculateStopLoss( symbol_number ,order_type); tp=CalculateTakeProfit( symbol_number ,order_type); if (!pos.exists) { lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); } else { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TYPE); if (pos.type==opposite_position_type && Reverse [symbol_number] ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_VOLUME); lot=pos.volume+CalculateLot( symbol_number ,Lot [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,sl,tp,comment); return ; } if (!(pos.type==opposite_position_type) && VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] > 0 ) { GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_SL); GetPositionProperties( symbol_number ,P_TP); lot=CalculateLot( symbol_number ,VolumeIncrease [symbol_number] ); OpenPosition( symbol_number ,lot,order_type,position_open_price,pos.sl,pos.tp,comment); return ; } } }

El código de la función OpenPosition():

void OpenPosition( int symbol_number , double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( Symbols[symbol_number] ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } }

Por tanto, cada función recibe ahora el número de símbolo (symbol_number). Note también el cambio introducido en la construcción 803:

A partir de la construcción 803, Stop Loss y Take Profit se pueden configurar con la apertura de una posición en el modo SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET.

Los códigos revisados de las demás funciones se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos. Todo lo que necesitamos hacer ahora es optimizar los parámetros y realizar la simulación.





Optimizar Parámetros y Simular el Asesor Experto

Primero optimizaremos los parámetros para el primer símbolo y después para el segundo. Empecemos con EURUSD.

Abajo puede ver la configuración del Probador de Estrategias:





Fig. 1. Configuración de Probador de Estrategias.

La configuración del Asesor Experto se debe hacer tal y como se muestra abajo (por motivos de conveniencia, los archivos .set que contienen la configuración para cada símbolo están adjuntos en el artículo). Para excluir un símbolo determinado de la optimización, simplemente debe dejar el campo del parámetro del nombre de símbolo vacío. La optimización de los parámetros que se realiza para cada símbolo por separado también hará el proceso de optimización más rápido.





Fig. 2. Configuración de Asesor Experto para optimización de parámetros: EURUSD.

La optimización durará alrededor de una hora en un procesador dual-core. Abajo puede ver los resultados de la prueba de factor máximo de recuperación:





Fig. 3. Resultados de la prueba de factor máximo de recuperación para EURUSD.

Ahora configure NZDUSD como el segundo símbolo. Para la optimización, deje la línea con el nombre del símbolo para el primer bloque de parámetros vacía.

Alternativamente, puede añadir un guión al final del nombre de símbolo. El Asesor Experto no encontrará el símbolo con ese nombre en la lista de símbolos, e inicializará el índice de array en una cadena de caracteres vacía.

Abajo puede ver los resultados para NZDUSD:





Fig. 4. Resultados de la prueba de factor máximo de recuperación para NZDUSD.

Ahora podemos realizar una simulación con los dos símbolos juntos. En la configuración de Probador de Estrategias puede configurar cualquier símbolo en el que se desea ejecutar el Asesor Experto, puesto que los resultados eran idénticos. Incluso puede ser un símbolo que no esté involucrado en operaciones de trading o simulaciones.

Abajo puede ver los resultados de la simulación para los dos símbolos:





Fig. 5. Resultados de la simulación para los dos símbolos: EURUSD y NZDUSD.





Conclusión

Eso es todo. Los códigos fuente se encuentran adjuntos y se pueden descargar para un estudio más detallado de lo explicado arriba. Como ejercicio de práctica, trate de seleccionar uno o más símbolos, o cambie las condiciones de apertura de posición usando otros indicadores.

Después de descomprimir los archivos, coloque la carpeta MultiSymbolExpert en el directorio MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts. Además, el indicador EventsSpy.mq5 se debe colocar en el directorio MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Indicators.