Expert Advisor パラメータのユーザーパネルからの『オンザフライ』の変更

はじめに

複雑な Expert Advisorsを開発するとき、外部パラメータ数はひじょうに大きくなる可能性があります。そして実に頻繁に設定をマニュアルで変更する必要があります。膨大なパラメータリストがあると全体のプロセスに時間がかなりかかります。もちろん事前に設定を準備し、保存することもできますが、それでもそれが正確に要求されるものではない場合があります。MQL5 が便利なのはその場合です。そしてそれはつねに便利なのです。

トレード中に『オンザフライ』で Expert Advisor のパラメータを変更できるユーザーパネルを作成します。これはマニュアルでトレードを行う方または半自動モードでトレードを行う方に適しているでしょう。変更が加えられるとパラメータはのちにパネルに表示される Expert Advisor によって読まれるファイルから書き込まれます。





1. 明らかな問題

説明用に JMA インディケータの方向でポジションをオープンするシンプルな EA を作成します。EA は現シンボルおよびタイムフレームにおいて完成されたバー上で動作します。外部パラメータはインディケータ期間、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット、リバース、ロットを指します。われわれの例ではこれら選択肢で十分です。

もう2個パラメータを追加してパネルのオン／オフ（On/Off Info Panel）と Expert Advisor のパラメータ設定モード（『オンザフライ』設定）の有効／無効ができるようにします。パラメータ数が大きいと、簡単に素早くアクセスするためにリストの冒頭または末尾に追加オプションを入れるのはつねにより便利です。

図1 Expert Advisorのパラメータを持つ情報パネル

デフォルトでは『オンザフライ』設定は無効となっています。このモードを最初に有効にするとき、Expert Advisor は現在持っているパラメータをすべて保存するためのファイルを作成します。ファイルが誤って削除されると同じことが起こります。Expert Advisor は削除を検出しファイルを再作成します。『オンザフライ』設定モードが無効であれば、Expert Advisor は外部パラメータによって導かれます。

このモードが有効ならば、Expert Advisor はファイルからパラメータを読み、情報パネルで任意のパラメータをクリックするだけで必要な値を選択するか、ポップアップするダイアログウィンドウに新しい値を入力することができます。ファイルデータは新しい値が選択されるたびに更新されます。





2. Expert Advisorのストラクチャ

プログラムが小さく、すべての関数が簡単に1件のファイルに収まるとしても、すべてのプロジェクト情報が適切に分類されていると検索はずっとしやすいものです。よって関数をタイプ分けし、のちにマスターファイルにインクルードするため、最初から異なるファイルに入れるのがベストです。以下の図は OnTheFly Expert Advisor とすべてのインクルードファイルで共有されているプロ上くとフォルダを表示しています。インクルードファイルは個別フォルダ（Include） に入れられています。





図2 MetaEditorのナビゲータウィンドウ内のプロジェクトファイル

インクルードファイルがマスターファイルと同じフォルダにあればコードは以下のようなものとなります。

#include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh"

ファイルのインクルード法に関する詳細情報は MQL5 参考資料にあります。

外部パラメータのコピーをするグローバル変数が必要です。その値は Expert Advisor'のモードに応じて外部パラメータまたはファイルから割り当てられます。これら変数はプログラムコード全体で使用されます。たとえば情報パネルに値を表示するとき、トレード関数内などです。

int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ;

他の Expert Advisorsすべてと同じようにメイン関数を持ちます。それはOnInit、OnTick 、OnDeinitです。OnTimer 関数もあります。毎秒それはパラメータファイルの有無を確認し、誤って削除された場合はそれを復元します。われわれはユーザーパネルと連携する必要があるので、OnChartEvent 関数も使用されます。この関数は他の関連する関数と共に個別のファイル（!OnChartEvent.mqh）に入れられています。

以下がマスターファイルのコード重要部です。

#define szArrIP 5 #define NAME_EXPERT MQL5InfoString(MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME) #define TRM_DP TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) #include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh" CSymbolInfo mysymbol; CTrade mytrade; input int Period_Ind = 10 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 30 ; input bool Reverse = false ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input string slash= "" ; sinput bool InfoPanel = true ; sinput bool SettingOnTheFly = false ; int hdlSI= INVALID_HANDLE ; double lcheck= 0 ; bool isPos= false ; int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ; void OnInit () { if (NotTest()) { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); } Init_arr_vparams(); SetParameters(); GetIndicatorsHandles(); NewBar(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnTick () { if (!NewBar()) { return ; } else { TradingBlock(); } } void OnTimer () { SetParameters(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (NotTest()) { { Print (getUnitReasonText(reason)); } if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteAllExpertObjects(); if (NotTest()) { EventKillTimer (); } IndicatorRelease (hdlSI); } }

私はマスターファイルにもう数個関数をインクルードしました。

GetIndicatorsHandles －インディケータハンドルを取得します

－インディケータハンドルを取得します NewBar －新規バーイベントを決定します

－新規バーイベントを決定します SetParameters －モードに応じたパラメータ設定を行います

－モードに応じたパラメータ設定を行います iZeroMemory －いくつかの変数と配列をゼロ設定します

bool flgRead= false ; double arrParamIP[]; void SetParameters() { if (!NotTest() || (NotTest() && !SettingOnTheFly)) { flgRead= false ; ArrayResize (arrParamIP, 0 ); if (Period_Ind<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=Period_Ind; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gStopLoss=StopLoss; gTakeProfit=TakeProfit; gReverse=Reverse; if (Lot<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=Lot; } gLot=lcheck; } else { string lpath= "" ; if ((lpath=CheckCreateGetPath())!= "" ) { WriteReadParameters(lpath); } } }

上記関数のソースコードは本稿添付のファイルで確認できます。ここには SetParameters 関数だけ検討します（説明コメントはコード内につけられています）。

SetParameters 関数のソースコードはシンプルで簡単です。WriteReadParameters 関数を詳しくみていきましょう。ここではすべてひじょうにシンプルです。まず、パラメータを持つファイルがあるかどうか確認します。ファイルがあれば、そのファイルを読み GetValuesParamsFromFile 関数を用いてパラメータ値を配列に書き込みます。ファイルがなければ、それに書かれた現在の外部パラメータを使用してファイルを作成します。

以下は上記の処理実装について詳細コメントを入れたコードです。

void WriteReadParameters( string pth) { string nm_fl=pth+ "ParametersOnTheFly.ini" ; int hFl= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI ); if (hFl!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!flgRead) { ArrayResize (arrParamIP,szArrIP); flgRead=GetValuesParamsFromFile(hFl,arrParamIP); } if ( ArraySize (arrParamIP)==szArrIP) { if (( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gTakeProfit=arrParamIP[ 1 ]; gStopLoss=arrParamIP[ 2 ]; gReverse=arrParamIP[ 3 ]; if (arrParamIP[ 4 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=arrParamIP[ 4 ]; } gLot=lcheck; } } else { iZeroMemory(); int hFl2= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI , "" ); if (hFl2!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string sep= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<szArrIP; i++) { FileWrite (hFl2,arr_nmparams[i],sep,arr_vparams[i]); } FileClose (hFl2); Print ( "File with parameters of the " +NAME_EXPERT+ " Expert Advisor created successfully." ); } } FileClose (hFl); }

関数 WriteReadParameters および GetValuesParamsFromFile はFILE_OPERATIONS.mqh ファイルにあります。

関数の中にはすでに私の前稿 "How to Prepare MetaTrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications"に述べられているものがあるので、ここではそれらにこだわりません。トレード関数については何も難しいと感じることはないでしょう。ひじょうに簡単ですしコメントも広範囲につけられていますから。着目すべきは本稿のメインテーマです。





3. ユーザーパネルとの連携

!OnChartEvent.mqh ファイルにはユーザーパネルと連携するための関数があります。多くの関数で使用される変数および配列は一番初めにグローバルスコープで宣言されています。

string currVal= "" ; bool flgDialogWin= false ; int szArrList= 0 , number=- 1 ; string nmMsgBx= "" , nmValObj= "" ; string lenum[],lenmObj[]; color clrBrdBtn= clrWhite , clrBrdFonMsg= clrDimGray ,clrFonMsg= C'15,15,15' , clrChoice= clrWhiteSmoke ,clrHdrBtn= clrBlack , clrFonHdrBtn= clrGainsboro ,clrFonStr= C'22,39,38' ;

これにイベントを処理するメイン関数が続きます。われわれの例では2件のイベントを処理する必要があります。

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK イベント－グラフィックオブジェクト上での左クリックです。

イベント－グラフィックオブジェクト上での左クリックです。 CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT イベント－グラフィックオブジェクトの編集でのテキスト編集の終わりです

その他 MQL5 イベントについては MQL5 参考資料で読むことができます。

『オンザフライ』設定モードが常に有効（SettingOnTheFly）であるとしてリアルタイムでのイベント処理の確認のみ設定します。イベント処理は別々の関数で行われます。ChartEvent_ObjectClick および ChartEvent_ObjectEndEditです。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (NotTest() && SettingOnTheFly) { if (ChartEvent_ObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } if (ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } } return ; }

リストにあるオブジェクト上でクリックすると、情報パネル上にダイアログウィンドウが表示され、それにより別の値を選択するか入力ボックスに新しい値を入力することができるようになります。

図3 選択されたパラメータ値を変更するためのダイアログウィンドウ

それがどのように動作するか詳しく見ます。グラフィックオブジェクトがクリックされると、プログラムはまず ChartEvent_ObjectClick 関数を使ってグラフィックオブジェクトがほんとうにクリックされたかイベント識別子によって確認します。

チャートの真ん中でダイアログウィンドウを開きたければ、チャートサイズを知ることが必要です。それは ChartGetInteger 関数内でプロパティCHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS および CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELSを指示することで取得できます。それからプログラムは DialogWindowInfoPanelに切り替えます。全チャートプロパティについては MQL5 参考資料で詳しく知ることができます。

以下は上記アクションの実装コードです。

bool ChartEvent_ObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { Get_STV(); string clickedChartObject=sparam; width_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); height_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); DialogWindowInfoPanel(clickedChartObject); } return ( false ); }

DialogWindowInfoPanel 関数を使用し、最初にダイアログウィンドウが現在開いているか確認します。ウィンドウがみつからなければ GetNumberClickedObjIP 関数がクリックが情報パネルのリストにあるオブジェクトに関連しているかどうか確認します。クリックされたオブジェクトがリストにあれば、この関数はオブじゅえくとの配列から適切なエレメント番号を返します。それからその番号を使って InitArraysAndDefault 関数はダイアログウィンドウの配列サイズとデフォルト値を判断します。すべての処理に問題がなければダイアログウィンドウが表示されます。

DialogWindowInfoPanel 関数がダイアログウィンドウがすでに開いていると判断しれば、プログラムはダイアログウィンドウ内のオブ上くとがクリックされたか確認します。たとえばダイアログウィンドウが開くとき、パネルに今表示されている値の線が選択されたものとして表示されます。リストの別のオプションでクリックすれば、プログラムはクリックされたダイアログウィンドウのリストを選択する SelectionOptionInDialogWindow 関数を使用します。

現在選択されているリストのオプションをクリックすると、このオブジェクトは編集対象オブジェクトとみなされ、入力ボックスが表示され、このボックスをクリックすると新しい値を入力することができます。SetEditObjInDialogWindow 関数は入力ボックスの設定を行います。

そして最後に「適用」ボタンがクリックされるとプログラムは値が変更されたか確認します。変更されていれば、新しい値がパネルに表示されそれがファイルに書き込まれます。

以下はダイアログウィンドウのメイン関数のコードです。

void DialogWindowInfoPanel( string clickObj) { if (!flgDialogWin) { if ((number=GetNumberClickedObjIP(clickObj))==- 1 ) { return ; } if (!InitArraysAndDefault()) { return ; } SetDialogWindow(); flgDialogWin= true ; ChartRedraw (); } else { SetEditObjInDialogWindow(clickObj); if (clickObj== "btnApply" || clickObj== "btnCancel" ) { if (clickObj== "btnApply" ) { if (currVal!= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT )) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); ChartRedraw (); WriteNewData(); } } DelDialogWindow(lenmObj); iZeroMemory(); SetParameters(); GetHandlesIndicators(); SetInfoPanel(); ChartRedraw (); } else { SelectionOptionInDialogWindow(clickObj); ChartRedraw (); } } }

入力ボックスに新しい値が入力されるたびに CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT イベントが作成され、プログラムは ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit 関数に切り替えます。ダイアログウィンドウの値が変更されると入力された値が格納され、正しいか確認されリストのオブ上くとに割り当てられます。以下のコードで詳しく確認することができます。

bool ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { string editObject=sparam; if (editObject== "editValIP" ) { currVal= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "editValIP" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (number== 0 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } if (number== 4 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal=DS(SS.vol_min, 2 ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,DS2(SD(currVal))); } if (number== 1 || number== 2 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } DelObjbyName( "editValIP" ); ChartRedraw (); } } return ( false ); }

動作中の Expert Advisor は以下のビデオで確認できます。









おわりに

より詳しく調べるには添付の圧縮ファイルがダウンロード可能です。

提供されているシンプルな例によってMQL5 の学習を始めたばかりの方にとって多くの疑問に対する迅速な答えを得るのに本稿が役立つことを願っています。本稿で記述したコードのスニペットから意図的に確認をいくつか除外しています。

たとえばダイアログウィンドウが開いたときチャートの高さ／幅を変更すると、ダイアログウィンドウは自動的に中央寄せされません。またリストから別のオプションを選択して継ぎ足すと、適切なラインを選ぶ役割をするオブジェクトはかなり移動します。これはみなさんの宿題といたしましょう。プログラミングの練習をすることは重要です。より多く練習すればより上達するものです。

グッドラック！