DoEasy. Steuerung (Teil 1): Erste Schritte

Konzept

Der Artikel startet eine neue Serie, die sich dem Erstellen von Steuerelementen im Windows Forms-Stil widmet. Natürlich ist es unmöglich, alle in der Liste der Steuerelemente enthaltenen Elemente in MS Visual Studio zu reproduzieren. Ich werde die beliebtesten Elemente für die Entwicklung von App-GUIs mit MQL5 implementieren.

Der Grund, warum ich zu einem neuen Thema gewechselt bin, ohne die vorherigen abgeschlossen zu haben, war die Notwendigkeit, die Steuerelemente zu verwenden, um die Entwicklung der grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte fortzusetzen, die in den vorherigen Themen behandelt wurden. Schon jetzt wird es schwierig, die Dinge ohne Kontrolle zu managen. Daher werde ich alle möglichen Steuerelemente im Windows Forms-Stil erstellen. Dann werde ich zu den vorherigen Themen zurückkehren, während ich alle notwendigen Entwicklungswerkzeuge habe.

Wenn wir das Bedienfeld der Elemente in MS Visual Studio öffnen, sehen wir die Liste der Kontrollgruppen:

All Windows Forms – alle für die Implementierung verfügbaren Formulare

Standardsteuerung

Container

Menüs und Symbolleisten

Daten

Komponenten

Drucken

Dialogboxen

Dies sind nicht alle Gruppen, die in der Liste des Elementbereichs von MS Visual Studio verfügbar sind. Jede dieser Gruppen enthält eine große Menge von Elementen. Nicht alle sind für die Bibliothek notwendig. Ich werde mich auf das Wesentliche konzentrieren. Ich beginne mit dem Panel-Element, da es als Basis für Fensterelemente dient. Außerdem ist das Panel ein Container zum Speichern anderer Steuerelemente, während das Panel mit allen gespeicherten Elementen wiederum in das übergeordnete Panel platziert werden kann, während letzteres auch ein Objekt innerhalb eines anderen Panels sein kann usw. Wir haben bereits die Klasse eines grafischen Elementobjekts auf einer Leinwand (canvas), die eine Elternklasse für alle anderen grafischen Objekte ist, die auf der Klasse CCanvas basieren. Das Formularklassenobjekt basiert auf einem grafischen Element. Das Formularobjekt verfügt bereits über eine Reihe von Funktionen, um es zu manipulieren und zu verschieben. Das Panel-Objekt wird basierend auf einem Formularobjekt erstellt. Die neuen Eigenschaften werden dem Formularobjekt hinzugefügt, um seine Funktionalität zu implementieren.



Das Panel kann alle Steuerelemente speichern, die ich im aktuellen Abschnitt der Bibliotheksentwicklungsbeschreibung erstellen werde. Das Panel wird es uns auch ermöglichen, Basis- und Dialogfenster einer Anwendung zu implementieren, die im Terminal arbeitet.

Vor der Entwicklung der Panel-Klasse sollten wir die bereits entwickelten Bibliotheksobjektklassen verbessern. Schließlich habe ich meine Arbeit an den vorangegangenen Themen noch nicht abgeschlossen. Ich werde die bestehenden Bibliotheksobjekte nach und nach fertigstellen und die festgestellten Fehler beheben.



Verbesserung des Bibliotheksunterrichts

Das letzte Update der Terminal-Version (3260) enthält neue Eigenschaften für Symbol und Konto:



MQL5: Das Element SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY wurde zur Enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER für die Verzögerung bei versendeten Kursen für bestimmte Symbole hinzugefügt.

Es wird nur für abonnementbasierte Handelssymbole verwendet. Die Verzögerung gilt normalerweise für Daten, die im Testmodus bereitgestellt werden.

Die Eigenschaft kann nur für Symbole abgefragt werden, die in der Marktübersicht ausgewählt wurden. Andernfalls wird der Fehler ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) zurückgegeben.





Es wird nur für abonnementbasierte Handelssymbole verwendet. Die Verzögerung gilt normalerweise für Daten, die im Testmodus bereitgestellt werden. Die Eigenschaft kann nur für Symbole abgefragt werden, die in der Marktübersicht ausgewählt wurden. Andernfalls wird der Fehler ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) zurückgegeben. MQL5: Die Eigenschaft ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED wurde zur Enumeration EENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER hinzugefügt — sie ermöglicht das Öffnen von entgegengesetzten Positionen und Pending Orders. Die Eigenschaft gilt nur für Hedging-Konten, um bestimmte regulatorische Anforderungen zu erfüllen, nach denen ein Konto keine entgegengesetzten Positionen für dasselbe Symbol haben kann, während Positionen in derselben Richtung zulässig sind.

Wenn diese Option deaktiviert ist, dürfen Konten keine entgegengesetzten Positionen und Aufträge für dasselbe Finanzinstrument haben. Wenn das Konto beispielsweise eine Kaufposition hat, kann ein Nutzer keine Verkaufsposition eröffnen oder eine ausstehende Verkaufsorder platzieren. Wenn der Nutzer versucht, eine solche Operation durchzuführen, wird der Fehler TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED zurückgegeben.



Fügen wir diese Eigenschaften den Symbol- und Bibliothekskontoobjekten hinzu.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh wurden neuen Nachrichtenindizes hinzugefügt:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,

...

MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED, MSG_ACC_PROP_BALANCE,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,

und die Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"},

...

{"Цвет фона символа в Market Watch","Background color of the symbol in Market Watch"}, {"Размер задержки у котировок, передаваемых по символу, для инструментов, работающих по подписке","Delay size for quotes transmitted per symbol for instruments working by subscription"}, {"Максимальный Bid за день","Maximum Bid of the day"},

...

{ "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" }, { "Признак закрытия позиций только по правилу FIFO" , "Sign of closing positions only according to the FIFO rule" }, { "Разрешение на открытие встречных позиций и отложенных ордеров" , "Permission to open opposite positions and pending orders" }, { "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" },

...

{ "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Элемент управления \"Panel\"" , "Control element \"Panel\"" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" },





Auf jedem im aktuellen Artikel erstellten Panel-Objekt sollen die Standardparameter für Textnachrichten angezeigt werden. Diese Parameter werden für jeden Text verwendet, der auf dem Panel oder seinen untergeordneten Objekten angezeigt wird oder an das Panel angehängt wird, wenn es als Container für diese Objekte angesehen wird. Wir müssen Standardwerte für den Namen, die Größe und die Farbe der Schriftart festlegen.

Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh und fügen die neuen Makroersetzungen für diese Texteigenschaften im Panel hinzu:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define CLR_FORE_COLOR ( C'0x2D,0x43,0x48' ) #define DEF_FONT ( "Calibri" ) #define DEF_FONT_SIZE ( 8 ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 )

Der Liste der Bibliotheksobjekttypen fügen wir einen neuen Typ hinzu:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,

In diesem Abschnitt (WinForms) werde ich neue Objekttypen hinzufügen, sobald sie erstellt werden.



Der Enumeration der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften des Kontos füge wir eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften von 11 auf 12:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE, ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 12 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Die neue Eigenschaft fügen wir der Liste möglicher Kontensortierkriterien hinzu:

#define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY };





In der Enumeration der ganzzahligen Symboleigenschaften fügen wir eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften von 40 auf 41:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { //--- ... SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 41 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Das Sortieren nach einer neuen Eigenschaft zur Enumeration möglicher Sortierkriterien für Symbole wird hinzugefügt:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY,





Der Liste der grafischen Elementtypen fügen wir einen neuen Elementtyp hinzu:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL, };

Bei der Erstellung jedes nachfolgenden Steuerelements wird sein Typ in diesen Unterabschnitt der Enumeration (WinForms) eingetragen.



Wenn ein weiteres Objekt (größer als das Container-Panel) zum Panel-Objekt hinzugefügt wird und die automatische Änderung seiner Größe für das Panel erlaubt ist, gibt es zwei Optionen für die Größenänderung:

Wir erhöhen nur die Panelgröße. Erhöhen und Verringern der Panelgröße.

Im ersten Fall werden die Plattenseiten, die das darin platzierte Objekt nicht enthalten, so vergrößert, dass das Objekt vollständig hineinpasst. Im zweiten Fall ermöglicht es zusätzlich zu der oben beschriebenen Aktion, die Seiten zu verringern, die größer sind als das darin platzierte Objekt. Nach der Enumeration möglicher Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte fügen wir eine neue Enumeration hinzu, die die Modi zum automatischen Ändern der Größe der Oberflächenelemente festlegt: enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW, CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE_GROW_SHRINK, };

Beim Platzieren eines Objekts im Panel kann das Objekt an jeder Seite seines Containers angebracht werden – oben, unten, rechts und links. In diesem Fall "klebt" die nächste Seite an der entsprechenden Seite des Behälterobjekts und die Abmessungen des angebrachten Objekts werden zu den Behälterseiten gestreckt, die senkrecht zu der Seite sind, an der das Objekt angebracht ist. Wenn das Objekt beispielsweise an der Oberkante seines Containers befestigt ist, wird die Oberkante des Objekts an die Oberkante des Containers gezogen, während die linke und die rechte Seite des Objekts zu den entsprechenden Seiten des Containers gestreckt werden. Die Objekthöhe ändert sich nicht. Das Anbringen an anderen Seiten des Behälters funktioniert ähnlich.

Die neue Enumeration fügen wir direkt nach der Enumeration der Modi für die automatische Größenänderung hinzu:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE { CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_FILL, CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE_NONE, };

Abgesehen von den vier oben genannten Methoden, ein Objekt an einen Container anzuhängen, gibt es noch zwei weitere: Füllung (Objektgröße wird an die Containergröße angepasst) und keine Bindung (ein Objekt wird nur innerhalb seines Containers an bestimmte Koordinaten angehängt, während seine Größe erhalten bleibt unverändert).

Wenn ein Steuerelement die Funktion hat, mit einem Nutzer zu interagieren, kann ein solches Objekt unter bestimmten Bedingungen als für eine Interaktion unzugänglich angesehen werden (z. B. wenn eine Schaltfläche inaktiv ist). Wir fügen eine neue grafische Elementeigenschaft hinzu, um die Möglichkeit der Interaktion mit dem Element anzuzeigen.

In der Enumeration der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften von grafischen Elementen fügen wir eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften von 24 auf 25:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { ... CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 25 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Wir sortieren nach neuer Eigenschaft zur Enumeration möglicher Kriterien zum Sortieren von grafischen Elementen auf der Leinwand hinzufügen:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ENABLED, };





Da wir jetzt die neuen Symbol- und Kontoeigenschaften haben, müssen wir die Objektklassen verbessern.

Wir öffnen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh und nehmen Verbesserungen in der Kontoobjektklasse vor.



Der Objekteigenschaftsstruktur fügen wir eine neue ganzzahlige Eigenschaft hinzu:

class CAccount : public CBaseObjExt { private : struct SData { ... bool fifo_close; bool hedge_allowed; ... }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





Im Methodenblock fügen wir eine neue Methode für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf Kontoobjekteigenschaften hinzu:

... bool FIFOClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; } bool HedgeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED); }

Die Methode gibt einfach den im Objekteigenschaftsarray gespeicherten Wert zurück.

Den Wert fügen wir dem Array von Objekteigenschaften im Klassenkonstruktor hinzu:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Wenn die MQL5-Version unter 3245 liegt, gibt es diese Eigenschaft noch nicht. Ist sie auf false gesetzt. Wenn die Terminalversion 3245 oder höher ist, rufen wir den Wert aus der neuen Kontoeigenschaft ab und tragen ihn inf das Array der Ganzzahleigenschaften des Objekts ein. Im Falle von MQL4 ist sie immer false, da es eine solche Eigenschaft sowie viele andere Eigenschaften nicht gibt.



In der Methode zum Aktualisieren aller Kontodaten setzen wir den Wert auf die neue Objekteigenschaft auf genau die gleiche Weise:

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger (ACCOUNT_HEDGE_ALLOWED) #else false #endif ); ... CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }





In der Methode fügen wir zum Erstellen der Kontoobjektstruktur Eingabedaten zu den beiden Feldern der Struktur hinzu:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close= this .FIFOClose(); this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed= this .HedgeAllowed(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Hier fügen wir den Integer-Feldern der Objektstruktur eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu und setzen die der Version 2155 hinzugefügte FIFOClose-Kontoeigenschaft.



In der Methode zum Erstellen eines Kontoobjekts aus der Struktur fügen wir das Festlegen des Werts aus dem Strukturfeld zur Objekteigenschaft für eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu:

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = this .m_struct_obj.fifo_close; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.hedge_allowed; }





In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der ganzzahligen Eigenschaft des Kontos zurückgibt, fügen wir den Codeblock zum Anzeigen der neuen Eigenschaftsbeschreibung hinzu:

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_PROP_HEDGE_ALLOWED)+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) : "" ); }





Ähnliche Verbesserungen nehmen wir in der Symbolobjektdatei in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh vor.



Im geschützten Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die den Wert einer neuen Symboleigenschaft zurückgibt:

protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ... long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); bool Exist( void ) const ; public :





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt des Methodenblocks legen wir für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf Symbolobjekteigenschaften die Methode fest, die den neuen Eigenschaftswert zurückgibt:

... ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } long SubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY); }

Hier verwenden wir einfach die Methode GetProperty(), um den Wert zurückzugeben, der im Array der Integer-Eigenschaften des Symbolobjekts festgelegt ist.



Im geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor legen wir eine neue Eigenschaft für das Array der Ganzzahleigenschaften des Objekts fest:



CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { ... this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY] = this .SymbolSubscriptionDelay(); this .m_trade.Init( this .Name(), 0 , this .LotsMin(), 5 , 0 , 0 , false , this .GetCorrectTypeFilling(), this .GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); }





Die Methode gibt die Verzögerung der Kurse der abonnementbasierten Symbolen zurück:

long CSymbol::SymbolSubscriptionDelay( void ) const { return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )>= 3245 ? :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ) : 0 ) #else 0 #endif ); }

Hier, im Falle von MQL5, wenn die Terminalversion 3245 oder höher ist, wird der Wert einer neuenSymboleigenschaft zurückgegeben, andernfalls — Null.

Im Fall von MQL4 wird immer Null zurückgeben. Es hat dort keine solche Eigenschaft.



In der Methode, die die Beschreibung einer Symbol-Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, fügen wir einen Codeblock hinzu, der eine neue Eigenschaftsbeschreibung zurückgibt:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( ... property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_DELAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : #ifdef __MQL5__ (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 3245 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245)+ ")" : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)) #else ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : "" ); }





Für Farbschemata von GUI-Elementen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\GraphINI.mqh, fügen wir denFarbwert von Text hinzu, erhöhen die Anzahl der Parameter im Farbschema von 4 auf 5 und fügen die Textfarbwerte zu den Arrays der Farbschemen hinzu:

enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_RECT_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_TEXT, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 5 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS]= { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , clrGray , C'0x3E,0x3E,0x3E' , }, };





In der Enumeration der Rahmenstile fügen wir das Feld hinzu, das das Fehlen des Rahmens angibt:

enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_NONE, FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, };





Wir verbessern die Klasse des Basisobjekts aller grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.



Wir müssen in nutzerdefinierten Programmen 0 oder NULL setzen können, wenn wir die aktuelle Diagramm-ID angeben, und, anstatt einen numerischen ID-Wert anzugeben oder die Funktion ChartID() zu übergeben, den an die Methode SetChartID() übergeben Wert überprüfen:

public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id== 0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); }

Hier prüfen wir, welcher Wert an die Methode übergeben wurde. Wenn es 0 oder NULList, weisen wir der Variablen die aktuelle Chart-ID zu. Andernfalls weisen wir den an die Methode übergebenen Wert zu.

In der Methode, die die Typbeschreibung des grafischen Elements zurückgibt, fügen wir die Rückgabe der Panel-Objektbeschreibung hinzu:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL) : "Unknown" ); }





In der Klasse des grafischen Elementobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, nämlich in der Objektstruktur, fügen wir ein neues Feld für die EigenschaftElementverfügbarkeit hinzu:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { ... int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; bool enabled; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];





Neue Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben des Elementverfügbarkeitswerts fügen wir im Methodenblock hinzu, um den Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften zu vereinfachen:

void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetEnabled( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED,flag); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } bool Enabled( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); }





In einer der Löschmethoden der Leinwand (cancas) entfernen wir die Standard-Flag-Werte:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient, const bool cycle, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Vorher sah die Methode so aus:

void Erase( color &colors[], const uchar opacity, const bool vgradient= true , const bool cycle= false , const bool redraw= false );

Außerdem war es unmöglich, sie zu verwenden, da der Compiler keine korrekte überladene Methode auswählen konnte.



Im parametrischen Konstruktor füge wir die Überprüfung eines übergebenen Wertes der Chart-ID und das Setzen des Elementverfügbarkeits-Flags sowie Standardschriftwerte hinzu:



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }

Dasselbe machen wir im geschützten Konstruktor:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id= (chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, true ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); ... }





In der Methode zum Erstellen einer Objektstruktur fügen wir das Füllen eines neuen Strukturfelds mit dem neuen Elementverfügbarkeits-Flag hinzu:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { ... this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.enabled=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); ... return true ; }

In der Methode zum Erstellen eines Objekts aus der Struktur fügen wir den Eintrag zur Eigenschaft Wertobjektverfügbarkeit aus dem entsprechenden Strukturfeld hinzu:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { ... this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ENABLED, this .m_struct_obj.enabled); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





In der Methode zum Erstellen eines grafischen Elementobjekts fügen wir auch die Überprüfung der übergebenen Chart-ID hinzu :

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) ,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( (chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id) , CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }





Nun soll auch die Formularobjektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh verbessert werden.



Initialisierungsmethode für private Variablen

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

Wir wechseln in den geschützten Klassenabschnitt, da die Methode in untergeordneten Objekten benötigt wird, und deklarieren eine neue Methode zum Deinitialisieren des Klassenobjekts:

void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); protected : void Initialize( void ); void Deinitialize( void ); public :





Die Methode GetList(), die die Liste der angehängten Objekte zurückgibt, benennen wir in GetListElements()um, was von seiner Funktion her besser geeignet ist:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListElements( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, indem wir der Liste der angehängten Formularelemente ein neues angehängtes Element hinzufügen :



bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); bool AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );





Den Codeblock, der alle verwendeten dynamischen Klassenobjekte entfernt, schieben wir aus dem Klassendestruktor

CForm::~CForm() { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

zur neuen Deinitialisierungsmethode:

void CForm::Deinitialize( void ) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete this .m_shadow_obj; if ( this .m_animations!= NULL ) delete this .m_animations; }

Die folgende Methode rufen wir im Destruktor auf:

CForm::~CForm() { this .Deinitialize(); }

Dadurch können wir unnötige dynamische Objekte der übergeordneten Klasse aus geerbten Klassen entfernen.

Die Methode zum Hinzufügen eines neuen angehängten Elements zur Liste der angehängten Objektelemente:

bool CForm::AddNewElement(CGCnvElement *obj, const int x, const int y) { if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode empfängt den Zeiger auf das Objekt, das der Liste der angefügten Objekte hinzugefügt werden soll.

Die Liste der Elemente sortieren wir nach dem Namen eines bestimmten Objekts und suchen sie nach einem solchen Objekt in der Liste.

Wenn noch kein Objekt mit demselben Namen in der Liste vorhanden ist, informieren wir darüber und geben false zurück.

Wenn ein Objekt nicht in die Liste der angehängten Objekte eingefügt werden konnte, informieren darüber und geben false zurück.

Ansonsten geben wir als Ergebnis true zurück.



Die Methode, die ein neues angehängtes Element erstellt, ruft nun die Methode auf, die das erstellte Objekt zur Liste hinzufügt:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .AddNewElement(obj,x,y) ) { delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

Zuvor habe ich das neu erstellte Objekt in dieser Methode zur Liste hinzugefügt. Dies war irrational, da wir (nicht nur beim Erstellen eines Objekts) grafische Elemente aus anderen Programmteilen in die Liste der angehängten Objekte einfügen können.



In der Methode zum Erstellen eines Schattenobjekts wurde das Flag für die Verschiebbarkeit auf true gesetzt. Dadurch wurde das Schattenobjekt beweglich. Ich glaube, dieses Verhalten ist falsch. Stattdessen sollte der Eigenschaftswert von dem Objekt geerbt werden, für das das Schattenobjekt erstellt wurde. Beheben wir das:

void CForm::CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow || this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= new CShadowObj( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .CreateNameDependentObject( "Shadow" ),x,y,w,h); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ)); return ; } this .m_shadow_obj.SetID( this .ID()); this .m_shadow_obj.SetNumber(- 1 ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetOpacityShadow(opacity); this .m_shadow_obj.SetColorShadow(colour); this .m_shadow_obj.SetMovable( this .Movable() ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetActive( false ); this .m_shadow_obj.SetVisible( false , false ); this .BringToTop(); }

Alle Vorbereitungsschritte sind abgeschlossen.





Die Objektklasse WinForms Panel

Das Panel-Objekt wird von der Form-Objektklasse abgeleitet. Mit anderen Worten, es enthält die gesamte Funktionsweise und -eigenschaften des Formulars. Außerdem werde ich neue Eigenschaften und Funktionen hinzufügen. Das Panel kann andere Objekte darin platzieren, seine Größe an den Inhalt anpassen und das automatische Scrollen aktivieren, wenn der Inhalt über das Panel hinausgeht.

Im aktuellen Artikel werde ich nur eine Vorbereitung des Panel-Objekts treffen - ich werde alle seine Eigenschaften definieren und Methoden erstellen, um sie festzulegen und zurückzugeben. In den folgenden Artikeln werde ich nach und nach alle Funktionen des Panel-Objekts hinzufügen. Hier kann ich nur ein Panel-Objekt mit seinem Konstruktor erstellen.

Für alle WinForms-Verwaltungselemente definieren wir ein neues Bibliotheksverzeichnis.

Wir erstellen einen neuen Ordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\ mit Unterordnern, die nach MS Visual Studio-Kontrollgruppen in der am Anfang des Artikels definierten Anzahl benannt sind:

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Components\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Data\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Dialogs\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Menu & Toolbars\

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Printing



Da das Panel ein Container für andere Objekte ist, befindet sich die Objektklassendatei im entsprechenden Ordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\.



In der angegebenen Datei erstellen wir eine neue Datei Panel.mqh des CPanel, abgeleitet von CForm, dessen Datei enthalten sein soll:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Form.mqh" class CPanel : public CForm { }

Wir deklarieren im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse alle erforderlichen Variablen und Arrays:

class CPanel : public CForm { private : color m_fore_color; ENUM_FRAME_STYLE m_border_style; bool m_autoscroll; int m_autoscroll_margin[ 2 ]; bool m_autosize; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE m_autosize_mode; ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE m_dock_mode; int m_margin[ 4 ]; int m_padding[ 4 ]; public :

Um die Begriffe Margin, Padding und AutoSize zu verstehen, betrachten wir das folgende Beispiel aus der MS Windows Forms .NET Framework 4.X-Hilfe:

... Drei der wichtigsten sind die Eigenschaften Margin, Padding und AutoSize, die in allen Windows Forms-Steuerelementen vorhanden sind.



Die Margin-Eigenschaft definiert den Abstand um das Steuerelement herum, der andere Steuerelemente in einem bestimmten Abstand von den Rändern des Steuerelements hält.



Die Padding-Eigenschaft definiert den Platz im Inneren eines Steuerelements, der den Inhalt des Steuerelements (z. B. den Wert seiner Text-Eigenschaft) in einem bestimmten Abstand von den Rändern des Steuerelements hält.

Die AutoSize-Eigenschaft weist ein Steuerelement an, sich automatisch an seinen Inhalt anzupassen. Die Größe wird nicht kleiner als der Wert der ursprünglichen Size-Eigenschaft, und der Wert der Padding-Eigenschaft wird berücksichtigt.



Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse schreiben wir die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben der Werte aller deklarierten Klassenvariablen:

public : void ForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void BorderStyle( const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { this .m_border_style=style; } ENUM_FRAME_STYLE BorderStyle( void ) const { return this .m_border_style; } void AutoScroll( const bool flag) { this .m_autoscroll=flag; } bool AutoScroll( void ) { return this .m_autoscroll; } void AutoScrollMarginWidth( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginHeight( const int value ) { this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void AutoScrollMarginAll( const int value ) { this .AutoScrollMarginWidth( value ); this .AutoScrollMarginHeight( value ); } int AutoScrollMarginWidth( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 0 ]; } int AutoScrollMarginHeight( void ) const { return this .m_autoscroll_margin[ 1 ]; } void AutoSize( const bool flag) { this .m_autosize=flag; } bool AutoSize( void ) { return this .m_autosize; } void AutoSizeMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE mode) { this .m_autosize_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE AutoSizeMode( void ) const { return this .m_autosize_mode; } void DockMode( const ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE mode){ this .m_dock_mode=mode; } ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_DOCK_MODE DockMode( void ) const { return this .m_dock_mode; } void MarginLeft( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 0 ]= value ; } void MarginTop( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 1 ]= value ; } void MarginRight( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 2 ]= value ; } void MarginBottom( const int value ) { this .m_margin[ 3 ]= value ; } void MarginAll( const int value ) { this .MarginLeft( value ); this .MarginTop( value ); this .MarginRight( value ); this .MarginBottom( value ); } int MarginLeft( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 0 ]; } int MarginTop( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 1 ]; } int MarginRight( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 2 ]; } int MarginBottom( void ) const { return this .m_margin[ 3 ]; } void PaddingLeft( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 0 ]= value ; } void PaddingTop( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 1 ]= value ; } void PaddingRight( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 2 ]= value ; } void PaddingBottom( const int value ) { this .m_padding[ 3 ]= value ; } void PaddingAll( const int value ) { this .PaddingLeft( value ); this .PaddingTop( value ); this .PaddingRight( value ); this .PaddingBottom( value ); } int PaddingLeft( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 0 ]; } int PaddingTop( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 1 ]; } int PaddingRight( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 2 ]; } int PaddingBottom( void ) const { return this .m_padding[ 3 ]; } CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CPanel( const string name) : CForm(::ChartID(), 0 ,name, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } ~CPanel(); };

Bei einigen von ihnen ist es möglich, jede Eigenschaft gleichzeitig festzulegen, die jeder Seite des Objekts entspricht.

Beispielsweise ist es für den Margin-Wert in MS Visual Studio möglich, sowohl jede Eigenschaft separat als auch alle vier gleichzeitig festzulegen:





Wir haben vier Klassenkonstruktoren: mit Angabe (1) der Chart-ID, des Chart-Unterfensters, des Objektnamens und der Koordinaten mit Größe, (2) des aktuellen Chart-Unterfensters, des Objektnamens und der Koordinaten mit Größe, (3) des Objektnamens und der Koordinaten mit der Größe, (4 ) Objektname mit Nullkoordinaten und -größe:

CPanel::CPanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); } CPanel::CPanel( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_PANEL); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_PANEL; this .m_fore_color=CLR_FORE_COLOR; this .MarginAll( 3 ); this .PaddingAll( 0 ); this .Initialize(); }

Wir übergeben in der Initialisierungszeichenfolge jedes Konstruktors die erforderlichen Parameter an den Konstruktor der übergeordneten Klasse.

Legen wir als Nächstes im Konstruktorkörper den Typ des grafischen Elements, den Typ des Bibliotheksobjekts, die Standardtextfarbe des Bedienfelds fest, setzen Margin für alle Seiten auf 3, Padding auf 0 und initialisieren die Variablen der übergeordneten Klasse.



Dies ist für eine einfache Erstellung eines Panel-Objekts auf einem Klemmenplan ausreichend. Alle anderen Dinge für das Panel-Objekt werden in den kommenden Artikeln implementiert.



Rufen wir im Klassendestruktor die Deinitialisierungsmethode der übergeordneten Klasse auf:

CPanel::~CPanel() { CForm::Deinitialize(); }





Jetzt müssen wir die Kollektionsklasse der grafischen Elemente \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh verbessern.



Schließen wir anstelle der Formularobjektdatei die Panel-Objektdatei ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Panel.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdVLineObj.mqh"

Da das Panel-Objekt vom Formularobjekt abgeleitet ist, sind alle Objekte seiner Elternhierarchie in der Sammlungsklasse sichtbar.

Schreiben wir im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse zwei Methoden, die die Liste der grafischen Elemente nach Diagramm- und Objekt-IDs sowie nach Diagramm-ID und Objektname zurückgeben:



CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjByGroup( const long chart_id, const int group ) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , group ,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id,EQUAL);; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL);; }

Über die Logik solcher Methoden habe ich mich früher immer wieder Gedanken gemacht. Hier sortieren wir die Liste einfach nach den notwendigen Parametern und geben die resultierende Liste zurück, die den Zeiger auf das in der Sammlungsliste gefundene Objekt enthalten soll.

Wenn kein Objekt gefunden wird, geben die Methoden NULL zurück.

Schreiben wir ganz am Ende des Klassenhauptteils die Methoden zum Erstellen von grafischen Element-, Formular- und Bedienfeldobjekten:

int CreateElement( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr,opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateElementHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CGCnvElement *obj= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,id, 0 ,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h,clr[ 0 ],opacity,movable,activity,redraw); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradient( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , false ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormVGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, true , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreateFormHGradientCicle( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, color &clr[], const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CForm *obj= new CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetColorFrame(clr[ 0 ]); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity, false , true ,redraw); return obj.ID(); } int CreatePanel( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { int id= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); CPanel *obj= new CPanel(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h); if (! this .AddCanvElmToCollection(obj)) { delete obj; return WRONG_VALUE ; } obj.SetID(id); obj.SetActive(activity); obj.SetMovable(movable); obj.SetColorBackground(clr); obj.SetColorFrame(clr); obj.SetOpacity(opacity, false ); obj.SetShadow(shadow); obj.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,obj.Width()- 1 ,obj.Height()- 1 ,obj.ColorFrame(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Done(); obj.Erase(clr,opacity,redraw); return obj.ID(); } };

Die Methoden zum Erstellen von Elementen und Formularen sind nahezu identisch. Der einzige Unterschied besteht in der Methode, den Hintergrund mit Farbe zu füllen. Es ist entweder eine einzelne permanente Farbe oder eine Füllung mit Farbverlauf. Die Verlaufsfüllung hat mehrere Arten: vertikal, horizontal und zyklisch vertikal und horizontal. Unmittelbar nach dem Erstellen eines Objekts wird es der Kollektionsliste der grafischen Elemente hinzugefügt, und die mindestens erforderlichen Eigenschaften (die der Methode beim Aufruf übergeben werden) werden dafür festgelegt.



In der Methode zum Zurücksetzen der Interaktionsflags für alle Formulare außer dem angegebenen ändern wir den Objekttyp auf das Element, da grafische Elemente das Mindestobjekt zum Erstellen von GUI-Elementen sind:

void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne( CGCnvElement *form_exept ) { int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *obj = this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (obj.Name()==form_exept.Name() && obj. ChartID ()==form_exept. ChartID ())) continue ; obj.SetInteraction( false ); } }





Da wir jetzt die Methoden zum Erstellen von grafischen Elementen, Formularen und Panels haben, wird die Methode zum Hinzufügen eines grafischen Elements zur Sammlungsliste in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh des Hauptbibliotheksobjekts der CEngine nicht mehr benötigt. Also löschen wir sie:

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

Sie wird durch Methoden ersetzt, die die Liste der grafischen Elemente nach Diagramm- und Objekt-IDs und die Liste der grafischen Elemente nach Diagramm-ID und Objektname zurückgeben:

CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByID( const long chart_id, const int element_id) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByID(chart_id,element_id); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElementByName( const long chart_id, const string name) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElementByName(chart_id,name); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[])

Diese beiden Methoden geben einfach das Ergebnis der Anfrage von den gleichnamigen Methoden der Sammlungsklasse von grafischen Elementen zurück, die wir oben betrachtet haben.



Jetzt sind wir bereit für den Test.





Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn unter \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part101\ als TestDoEasyPart101.mq5.



Ich werde die Erstellung von drei Formularobjekten aus dem vorherigen Artikel verlassen und drei Elementobjekte und ein Panelobjekt hinzufügen.

Zeigen wir auf jedem der Objekte den Text mit seinem Namen und seiner ID in der grafischen Elementsammlung an.

In OnInit() fügen wir die Erstellung aller Objekte mit den Methoden hinzu, die der Methodenkollektionsklasse im aktuellen Artikel hinzugefügt wurden:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); int obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateFormVGradient ( ChartID (), 0 , "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ,array_clr, 245 , true , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); form=list.At( 0 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 , "Form: ID " +( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; array_clr[ 0 ]= C'0x65,0xA4,0xA9' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'0x48,0x75,0xA2' ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 20 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementVGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmVGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 80 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradient ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHG" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 140 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , true ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreateElementHGradientCicle ( NULL , 0 , "CElmHGC" ,form.RightEdge()+ 50 , 200 , 200 , 50 ,array_clr, 127 , true , true , false ); list=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection().GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm!= NULL ) { elm.SetFontSize( 10 ); elm.Text(elm.Width()/ 2 ,elm.Height()/ 2 , "Element: ID " +( string )elm.ID(), C'0xDB,0xEE,0xF2' ,elm.Opacity(),FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER); elm.Update(); } CPanel *pnl= NULL ; obj_id=engine.GetGraphicObjCollection(). CreatePanel ( ChartID (), 0 , "WFPanel" ,elm.RightEdge()+ 50 , 50 , 150 , 150 , array_clr[ 0 ] , 200 , true , true , false , true ); list=engine.GetListCanvElementByID( ChartID (),obj_id); pnl=list.At( 0 ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.SetFontSize( 10 ); pnl.TextOnBG( 0 , "WinForm Panel: ID " +( string )pnl.ID(), 4 , 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,pnl.ForeColor(),pnl.Opacity()); pnl.Update( true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Formobjekte werden mit einem vertikalen Verlauf gefüllt, während jedes Elementobjekt mit einem eigenen Verlaufstyp gefüllt wird. Das Panel-Objekt wird mit einer Farbe gefüllt.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:





Formulare reagieren auf Mausbewegungen und werden immer über grafischen Objekten platziert, die dem Chart hinzugefügt werden. Verlaufsfüllungen von Elementobjekten werden korrekt gezeichnet und es gibt nur eine Panelobjektfarbe. Allerdings reagieren weder die Elemente noch das Panel auf die Maus und befinden sich im Hintergrund unter allen grafischen Objekten. Dies geschieht, weil ich Mausereignisse nur für Formularobjekte verarbeitet habe. Die Tatsache, dass das Panel im Wesentlichen ein Formular ist, spielt keine Rolle, da ich explizit nur die CForm-Klasse handhabe. Ich werde das alles später reparieren.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung der WinForms-Panel-Objektklasse fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Bibliotheksversion, des Test-EA und des Chartereignis-Kontrollindikators für MQL5 sind unten angehängt, damit Sie sie testen und herunterladen können. Hinterlassen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

