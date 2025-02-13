Valute / WFG
WFG: West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
69.33 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WFG ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.13 e ad un massimo di 69.57.
Segui le dinamiche di West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.13 69.57
Intervallo Annuale
68.63 102.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 69.17
- Apertura
- 69.13
- Bid
- 69.33
- Ask
- 69.63
- Minimo
- 69.13
- Massimo
- 69.57
- Volume
- 32
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.79%
