WFG: West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

69.33 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WFG ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.13 e ad un massimo di 69.57.

Segui le dinamiche di West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.13 69.57
Intervallo Annuale
68.63 102.40
Chiusura Precedente
69.17
Apertura
69.13
Bid
69.33
Ask
69.63
Minimo
69.13
Massimo
69.57
Volume
32
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
-3.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.94%
Variazione Annuale
-28.79%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%