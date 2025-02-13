QuotesSections
WFG
WFG: West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

69.33 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WFG exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.13 and at a high of 69.57.

Daily Range
69.13 69.57
Year Range
68.63 102.40
Previous Close
69.17
Open
69.13
Bid
69.33
Ask
69.63
Low
69.13
High
69.57
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
-3.61%
6 Months Change
-9.94%
Year Change
-28.79%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%