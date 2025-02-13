Currencies / WFG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WFG: West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
69.33 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WFG exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.13 and at a high of 69.57.
Follow West Fraser Timber Co Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WFG News
- Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.33%
- West Fraser Timber stock hits 52-week low at $69.47
- West Fraser Q2 2025 slides: Earnings tumble amid market headwinds, strategic shift continues
- Earnings call transcript: West Fraser Timber Q2 2025 misses EPS expectations
- Lake Babine Nation and West Fraser form partnership to strengthen forestry sector
- Notice of Second Quarter Results Conference Call
- West Fraser declares quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share
- West Fraser Credit Facility and Term Loan Renewals Increase Liquidity
- West Fraser: Downgrading To A Hold On Ongoing Uncertainty And Bearish EPS Revision Trends
- West Fraser Releases 2024 Sustainability Report
- Lumber futures reach over two-and-a-half-year high following Trump’s investigation
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Left Out of Warren Buffett 10K - TipRanks.com
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
69.13 69.57
Year Range
68.63 102.40
- Previous Close
- 69.17
- Open
- 69.13
- Bid
- 69.33
- Ask
- 69.63
- Low
- 69.13
- High
- 69.57
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -3.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.94%
- Year Change
- -28.79%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%