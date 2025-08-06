Valute / VALE
VALE: VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm
10.87 USD 0.03 (0.28%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VALE ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.81 e ad un massimo di 10.92.
Segui le dinamiche di VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VALE News
- Scotiabank promuove Vale a Sector Outperform grazie alla strategia di pricing
- RBC Capital conferma il rating Sector Perform su Vale, mantiene target a $11
- S&P alza il rating di Vale a ’BBB’ grazie a migliori controlli dei rischi
- Prezzi del minerale di ferro: perché la volatilità è ai minimi da oltre 15 anni?
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Vale Stock: Staying The Course While The Cycle Works Against It (NYSE:VALE)
- Brazil's Vale reopens key mine, plans to invest $12 billion in Minas Gerais
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Should You Invest in VALE (VALE) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- US To Stockpile Cobalt For First Time In Decades, Columbia Study Sees Risks - Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC:SMMYY), Glencore (OTC:GLCNF), Vale (NYSE:VALE)
- US Defense Department to buy cobalt for up to $500 million
- Cosan: A Holding Company Running Out Of Rope (NYSE:CSAN)
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- When Yield Meets Strategy: Vale Stock’s Rare Combination (NYSE:VALE)
- BHP and Vale offer $1.4 billion to settle UK lawsuit over Brazil dam disaster
- BHP, Vale offer $1.4 billion settlement in UK lawsuit over Brazil dam disaster, FT reports
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VALE (VALE) Q2 Earnings
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.81 10.92
Intervallo Annuale
8.05 12.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.84
- Apertura
- 10.87
- Bid
- 10.87
- Ask
- 11.17
- Minimo
- 10.81
- Massimo
- 10.92
- Volume
- 14.310 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.25%
20 settembre, sabato