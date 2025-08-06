QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VALE
Tornare a Azioni

VALE: VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm

10.87 USD 0.03 (0.28%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VALE ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.81 e ad un massimo di 10.92.

Segui le dinamiche di VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VALE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.81 10.92
Intervallo Annuale
8.05 12.05
Chiusura Precedente
10.84
Apertura
10.87
Bid
10.87
Ask
11.17
Minimo
10.81
Massimo
10.92
Volume
14.310 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.28%
Variazione Mensile
7.20%
Variazione Semestrale
7.94%
Variazione Annuale
-7.25%
20 settembre, sabato