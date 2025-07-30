Currencies / VALE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VALE: VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm
10.87 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VALE exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.76 and at a high of 10.91.
Follow VALE S.A. American Depositary Shares Each Representing one comm dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VALE News
- Iron ore prices: why is volatility at the lowest level in over 15 years?
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Vale Stock: Staying The Course While The Cycle Works Against It (NYSE:VALE)
- Brazil's Vale reopens key mine, plans to invest $12 billion in Minas Gerais
- Brazil’s Vale reopens key mine, plans to invest $12 billion in Minas Gerais
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Should You Invest in VALE (VALE) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
- Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- US To Stockpile Cobalt For First Time In Decades, Columbia Study Sees Risks - Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC:SMMYY), Glencore (OTC:GLCNF), Vale (NYSE:VALE)
- US Defense Department to buy cobalt for up to $500 million
- Cosan: A Holding Company Running Out Of Rope (NYSE:CSAN)
- VALE S.A. (VALE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- When Yield Meets Strategy: Vale Stock’s Rare Combination (NYSE:VALE)
- BHP and Vale offer $1.4 billion to settle UK lawsuit over Brazil dam disaster
- BHP, Vale offer $1.4 billion settlement in UK lawsuit over Brazil dam disaster, FT reports
- BHP, Vale offer $1.4 billion settlement in UK lawsuit over Brazil dam disaster, FT reports
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VALE (VALE) Q2 Earnings
- Investors Heavily Search VALE S.A. (VALE): Here is What You Need to Know
- Vale Q2: Better Than Expected (NYSE:VALE)
- Vale S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VALE)
- BHP, Rio Tinto shares rise as peer Vale posts smaller-than-feared Q2 profit drop
- SSRM's Operations at Copler Remain Suspended: Can It Achieve Growth?
- BHP, Vale accused of ’cheating’ UK law firm out of $1.7 billion in fees
- These Stocks Respond As Copper Prices Tank After Trump Orders Tariffs On Imports
Daily Range
10.76 10.91
Year Range
8.05 12.05
- Previous Close
- 10.83
- Open
- 10.91
- Bid
- 10.87
- Ask
- 11.17
- Low
- 10.76
- High
- 10.91
- Volume
- 8.988 K
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 7.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.94%
- Year Change
- -7.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%