Valute / ROKU
ROKU: Roku Inc - Class A
101.78 USD 2.62 (2.64%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROKU ha avuto una variazione del 2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.61 e ad un massimo di 101.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Roku Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.61 101.94
Intervallo Annuale
52.48 104.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 99.16
- Apertura
- 98.81
- Bid
- 101.78
- Ask
- 102.08
- Minimo
- 98.61
- Massimo
- 101.94
- Volume
- 9.564 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.42%
20 settembre, sabato