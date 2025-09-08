QuotazioniSezioni
ROKU: Roku Inc - Class A

101.78 USD 2.62 (2.64%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ROKU ha avuto una variazione del 2.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.61 e ad un massimo di 101.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Roku Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
98.61 101.94
Intervallo Annuale
52.48 104.96
Chiusura Precedente
99.16
Apertura
98.81
Bid
101.78
Ask
102.08
Minimo
98.61
Massimo
101.94
Volume
9.564 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.64%
Variazione Mensile
8.16%
Variazione Semestrale
43.59%
Variazione Annuale
34.42%
20 settembre, sabato