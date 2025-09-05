QuotesSections
Currencies / ROKU
Back to US Stock Market

ROKU: Roku Inc - Class A

96.42 USD 2.49 (2.65%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROKU exchange rate has changed by 2.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.35 and at a high of 98.42.

Follow Roku Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ROKU News

Daily Range
95.35 98.42
Year Range
52.48 104.96
Previous Close
93.93
Open
95.75
Bid
96.42
Ask
96.72
Low
95.35
High
98.42
Volume
5.927 K
Daily Change
2.65%
Month Change
2.47%
6 Months Change
36.03%
Year Change
27.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%