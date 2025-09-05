Currencies / ROKU
ROKU: Roku Inc - Class A
96.42 USD 2.49 (2.65%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROKU exchange rate has changed by 2.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.35 and at a high of 98.42.
Follow Roku Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ROKU News
Daily Range
95.35 98.42
Year Range
52.48 104.96
- Previous Close
- 93.93
- Open
- 95.75
- Bid
- 96.42
- Ask
- 96.72
- Low
- 95.35
- High
- 98.42
- Volume
- 5.927 K
- Daily Change
- 2.65%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.03%
- Year Change
- 27.34%
