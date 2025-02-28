- Panoramica
IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF
Il tasso di cambio IFRA ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.33 e ad un massimo di 52.59.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IFRA News
Domande Frequenti
Qual è il prezzo delle azioni IFRA oggi?
Oggi le azioni iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF sono prezzate a 52.51. Viene scambiato all'interno di 0.21%, la chiusura di ieri è stata 52.40 e il volume degli scambi ha raggiunto 497. Il grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di IFRA mostra questi aggiornamenti.
Le azioni iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF pagano dividendi?
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF è attualmente valutato a 52.51. La politica dei dividendi dipende dall'azienda, mentre gli investitori osservano anche 12.11% e USD. Visualizza il grafico in tempo reale per monitorare i movimenti di IFRA.
Come acquistare azioni IFRA?
Puoi acquistare azioni iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF al prezzo attuale di 52.51. Gli ordini vengono solitamente effettuati in prossimità di 52.51 o 52.81, mentre 497 e -0.08% mostrano l'attività del mercato. Segui oggi stesso gli aggiornamenti di IFRA sul grafico in tempo reale.
Come investire in azioni IFRA?
Investire in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF implica considerare l'intervallo annuale 39.94 - 52.68 e il prezzo attuale 52.51. Molti confrontano 2.12% e 17.11% prima di effettuare ordini su 52.51 o 52.81. Esplora in tempo reale il grafico dei prezzi di IFRA con le variazioni giornaliere.
Quali sono i prezzi più alti delle azioni iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF?
Il prezzo massimo di iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF nell'ultimo anno è stato 52.68. All'interno di 39.94 - 52.68, il titolo ha subito notevoli fluttuazioni e il confronto con 52.40 aiuta a individuare i livelli di resistenza. Traccia l'andamento di iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF utilizzando il grafico in tempo reale.
Quali sono i prezzi più bassi delle azioni iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF?
Il prezzo più basso di iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) nel corso dell'anno è stato 39.94. Confrontandolo con gli attuali 52.51 e 39.94 - 52.68 si evidenziano potenziali punti di ingresso a lungo termine. Guarda IFRA muoversi sul grafico in tempo reale per maggiori dettagli.
Quando è avvenuto il frazionamento azionario di IFRA?
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF ha attraversato storicamente divisioni azionarie. Questi cambiamenti, dopo le azioni aziendali sono visibili in , 52.40 e 12.11%.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.40
- Apertura
- 52.55
- Bid
- 52.51
- Ask
- 52.81
- Minimo
- 52.33
- Massimo
- 52.59
- Volume
- 497
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.11%
