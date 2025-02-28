- Genel bakış
IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF
IFRA fiyatı bugün 0.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.37 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IFRA haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IFRA stock price today?
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 52.80 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 52.51, and trading volume reached 333. The live price chart of IFRA shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 52.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD. View the chart live to track IFRA movements.
How to buy IFRA stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 52.80. Orders are usually placed near 52.80 or 53.10, while 333 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow IFRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IFRA stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.94 - 52.80 and current price 52.80. Many compare 2.68% and 17.75% before placing orders at 52.80 or 53.10. Explore the IFRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 52.80. Within 39.94 - 52.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) over the year was 39.94. Comparing it with the current 52.80 and 39.94 - 52.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IFRA stock split?
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.51, and 12.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 52.51
- Açılış
- 52.58
- Satış
- 52.80
- Alış
- 53.10
- Düşük
- 52.37
- Yüksek
- 52.80
- Hacim
- 333
- Günlük değişim
- 0.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.68%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 17.75%
- Yıllık değişim
- 12.72%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8