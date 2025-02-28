报价部分
IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

52.52 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IFRA汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点52.37和高点52.69进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

IFRA新闻

常见问题解答

IFRA股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票今天的定价为52.52。它在0.02%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.51，交易量达到167。IFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF目前的价值为52.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注12.13%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IFRA走势。

如何购买IFRA股票？

您可以以52.52的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票。订单通常设置在52.52或52.82附近，而167和-0.11%显示市场活动。立即关注IFRA的实时图表更新。

如何投资IFRA股票？

投资iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF需要考虑年度范围39.94 - 52.69和当前价格52.52。许多人在以52.52或52.82下订单之前，会比较2.14%和。实时查看IFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF的最高价格是52.69。在39.94 - 52.69内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF的绩效。

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF（IFRA）的最低价格为39.94。将其与当前的52.52和39.94 - 52.69进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.51和12.13%中可见。

日范围
52.37 52.69
年范围
39.94 52.69
前一天收盘价
52.51
开盘价
52.58
卖价
52.52
买价
52.82
最低价
52.37
最高价
52.69
交易量
167
日变化
0.02%
月变化
2.14%
6个月变化
17.13%
年变化
12.13%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8