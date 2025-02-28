IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF
今日IFRA汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点52.37和高点52.69进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
IFRA股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票今天的定价为52.52。它在0.02%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.51，交易量达到167。IFRA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF目前的价值为52.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注12.13%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IFRA走势。
如何购买IFRA股票？
您可以以52.52的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票。订单通常设置在52.52或52.82附近，而167和-0.11%显示市场活动。立即关注IFRA的实时图表更新。
如何投资IFRA股票？
投资iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF需要考虑年度范围39.94 - 52.69和当前价格52.52。许多人在以52.52或52.82下订单之前，会比较2.14%和。实时查看IFRA价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF的最高价格是52.69。在39.94 - 52.69内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF的绩效。
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF（IFRA）的最低价格为39.94。将其与当前的52.52和39.94 - 52.69进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IFRA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IFRA股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.51和12.13%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.51
- 开盘价
- 52.58
- 卖价
- 52.52
- 买价
- 52.82
- 最低价
- 52.37
- 最高价
- 52.69
- 交易量
- 167
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 2.14%
- 6个月变化
- 17.13%
- 年变化
- 12.13%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8