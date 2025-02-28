QuotesSections
IFRA: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

52.80 USD 0.29 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IFRA exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.37 and at a high of 52.80.

Follow iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IFRA stock price today?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 52.80 today.

Does iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 52.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD. View the chart live to track IFRA movements.

How to buy IFRA stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 52.80. Orders are usually placed near 52.80 or 53.10, while 333 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow IFRA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IFRA stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.94 - 52.80 and current price 52.80. Many compare 2.68% and 17.75% before placing orders at 52.80 or 53.10. Explore the IFRA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 52.80. Within 39.94 - 52.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) over the year was 39.94. Comparing it with the current 52.80 and 39.94 - 52.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFRA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IFRA stock split?

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.51, and 12.72% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.37 52.80
Year Range
39.94 52.80
Previous Close
52.51
Open
52.58
Bid
52.80
Ask
53.10
Low
52.37
High
52.80
Volume
333
Daily Change
0.55%
Month Change
2.68%
6 Months Change
17.75%
Year Change
12.72%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8